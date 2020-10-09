Dublin, Oct. 09, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Construction Robots - Global Market Trajectory & Analytics" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Global Construction Robots Market to Reach $252.5 Million by 2027

Amid the COVID-19 crisis, the global market for Construction Robots estimated at US$87.4 Million in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$252.5 Million by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 16.4% over the analysis period 2020-2027.

Traditional Robot, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record a 15.2% CAGR and reach US$140.1 Million by the end of the analysis period. After an early analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Robotic Arm segment is readjusted to a revised 16.9% CAGR for the next 7-year period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $25.9 Million, While China is Forecast to Grow at 15.8% CAGR

The Construction Robots market in the U.S. is estimated at US$25.9 Million in the year 2020. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$43.9 Million by the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 15.8% over the analysis period 2020 to 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 14.5% and 14.1% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 12.1% CAGR.

Exoskeleton Segment to Record 21.7% CAGR

In the global Exoskeleton segment, USA, Canada, Japan, China and Europe will drive the 21.5% CAGR estimated for this segment. These regional markets accounting for a combined market size of US$5.6 Million in the year 2020 will reach a projected size of US$21.8 Million by the close of the analysis period. China will remain among the fastest growing in this cluster of regional markets. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach US$30.6 Million by the year 2027.

The report presents concise insights into how the pandemic has impacted production and the buy side for 2020 and 2021. A short-term phased recovery by key geography is also addressed.

Competitors identified in this market include, among others:

  • Advanced Construction Robotics, Inc.
  • Alpine Sales & Rental Corp.
  • Apis Corp
  • Autonomous Solutions, Inc. (ASI)
  • Beijing Borui Intelligent Control Technology Co. Ltd.
  • Brokk, Inc.
  • Conjet AB
  • Construction Robotics
  • Cybe Construction BV
  • Cyberdyne, Inc.
  • Ekso Bionics
  • Fastbrick Robotics Ltd.
  • Fujita Corporation
  • Giant Hydraulic Tech Co., Ltd.
  • Husqvarna AB
  • Komatsu Ltd.
  • MX3D B.V.
  • nLink AS
  • TopTec Spezialmaschinen GmbH
  • Ying Chuang Building Tech (Shanghai) Co., Ltd. (Winsun)

Key Topics Covered:

I. INTRODUCTION, METHODOLOGY & REPORT SCOPE

II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

1. MARKET OVERVIEW

  • Global Competitor Market Shares
  • Construction Robot Competitor Market Share Scenario Worldwide (in %): 2019 & 2025
  • Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession

2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS

3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE

  • Construction Robots Global Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$ by Region/Country: 2020-2027
  • Construction Robots Market Share Shift across Key Geographies Worldwide: 2020 VS 2027
  • Traditional Robot (Type) World Market by Region/Country in US$: 2020 to 2027
  • Traditional Robot (Type) Market Share Breakdown of Worldwide Sales by Region/Country: 2020 VS 2027
  • Robotic Arm (Type) Potential Growth Markets Worldwide in US$: 2020 to 2027
  • Robotic Arm (Type) Market Sales Breakdown by Region/Country in Percentage: 2020 VS 2027
  • Exoskeleton (Type) Geographic Market Spread Worldwide in US$: 2020 to 2027
  • Exoskeleton (Type) Market Share Distribution in Percentage by Region/Country: 2020 VS 2027
  • Semi-Autonomous (Automation) World Market Estimates and Forecasts by Region/Country in US$: 2020 to 2027
  • Semi-Autonomous (Automation) Market Share Breakdown by Region/Country: 2020 VS 2027
  • Fully Autonomous (Automation) World Market by Region/Country in US$: 2020 to 2027
  • Fully Autonomous (Automation) Market Share Distribution in Percentage by Region/Country: 2020 VS 2027
  • Public Infrastructure (Application) Sales Estimates and Forecasts in US$ by Region/Country for the Years 2020 through 2027
  • Public Infrastructure (Application) Global Market Share Distribution by Region/Country for 2020 and 2027
  • Commercial & Residential Buildings (Application) Global Opportunity Assessment in US$ by Region/Country: 2020-2027
  • Commercial & Residential Buildings (Application) Percentage Share Breakdown of Global Sales by Region/Country: 2020 VS 2027
  • Nuclear Dismantling & Demolition (Application) Worldwide Sales in US$ by Region/Country: 2020-2027
  • Nuclear Dismantling & Demolition (Application) Market Share Shift across Key Geographies: 2020 VS 2027
  • Other Applications (Application) Global Market Estimates & Forecasts in US$ by Region/Country: 2020-2027
  • Other Applications (Application) Market Share Breakdown by Region/Country: 2020 VS 2027

III. MARKET ANALYSIS

GEOGRAPHIC MARKET ANALYSIS

  • Market Facts & Figures
  • US Construction Robot Market Share (in %) by Company: 2019 & 2025
  • Market Analytics
  • Construction Robots Market Estimates and Projections in US$ by Type: 2020 to 2027
  • Construction Robots Market Share Breakdown by Type: 2020 VS 2027
  • Construction Robots Market Estimates and Projections in US$ by Automation: 2020 to 2027
  • Construction Robots Market Share Breakdown by Automation: 2020 VS 2027
  • Construction Robots Latent Demand Forecasts in US$ by Application: 2020 to 2027
  • Construction Robots Market Share Breakdown by Application: 2020 VS 2027

IV. COMPETITION

Total Companies Profiled: 42

