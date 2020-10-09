Dublin, Oct. 09, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Edge Computing Market By Deployment Model, By Technology Type, By Component, By Application, By End-use - Growth, Future Prospects And Competitive Landscape, 2020 - 2028" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



Edge computing market surpassed the market value of US$ 3.91Bn in 2019, with CAGR of 14.2% during the forecast period from 2020 to 2028.



This research report presents the analysis of each segment from 2018 to 2028 considering 2019 as the base year for the research. Compounded Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) for each respective segment calculated for the forecast period from 2020 to 2028.



Data Explosion along with Decentralized Cloud to Stimulate the Demand for Edge Computing Market



Essentially directed by North America, edge computing market is majorly driven by opportunities in cloud computing. Cloud research has rapidly paved the way for many competitors in a fragmented market. Although the vision of offering computation in utility has achieved, the research space is still far from saturation and offers interesting opportunities. Centralized cloud computing may not be the best strategy for applications that are geographically distributed. Computing needs to perform closer to the source of the data to improve the service that output to deliver. Application of edge computing making it possible for real-time applications with a serious reduction in latency between an edge device and cloud.



Further, the number of edge devices is growing at an immense rate, such as by 2020, more than half of the population expected to have smartphones. Consequently, the volume of data that will get generate is also expected to increase with an enormous rate.



For instance, it is projected that over 45 Tn Gigabytes of data will be generated in 2020. This presents the potential of using edge computing that places nodes hop away in the network for complementing computations of the device or of the data center. This helps to cope with the growth of data as well as distributing traffic in a network.



Fog Computing Segment to Cement its Dominance in Edge Computing Market



The Fog computing platform has a broad range of applications with initial application remark in a connected vehicle, smart buildings, smart grid, and wireless sensor & actuator networks (WSAN) among several others. Fog computing further highlighted its vital application in augmented reality, content delivery, and mobile big data analytics. Fog computing has a number of unique properties, such as its close distance to application end. It is important to keep computing resources at the edge of the network to support latency-sensitive applications and services.



Another interesting property is location-awareness; the geo-distributed node offers to direct its own location and track end-user devices to support mobility. In the era of big data, fog computing accounted to support edge analytics and stream mining that can process and reduce the volume of data at the initial stage, thus cut down delay and save bandwidth.



Growing Adoption of Internet of Things (IoT) Devices along with Cloud Computing Technology to Ensure Dominating Position of North America Market



Presently, North America is the front-runner of the overall edge computing market. The U.S. with robust dependence on cloud computing across the nation primarily drives the market here. The growing number of IoT devices primarily drives the trend of edge computing in this region. Count of connected IoT devices at the end of 2020 accounted to cross the mark of 20 Bn. With increasing dependency on such connected devices demand for high bandwidth expected to surge tremendously across the region. Edge computing reduces processing time down to 169 ms from 900 ms with a cloud. Similarly, with the growth of the end-use industry and the growing adoption of cloud computing in the Asia Pacific, the region projected to grow with the highest growth rate across the forecast period.



