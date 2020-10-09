New York, Oct. 09, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Brush Cutters Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05956174/?utm_source=GNW

4 Billion by 2027, growing at aCAGR of 3.4% over the period 2020-2027. Gas Engine Brush Cutters, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record 3.1% CAGR and reach US$1.9 Billion by the end of the analysis period. After an early analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Electric Brush Cutters segment is readjusted to a revised 3.9% CAGR for the next 7-year period.



The U.S. Market is Estimated at $714.9 Million, While China is Forecast to Grow at 6.2% CAGR



The Brush Cutters market in the U.S. is estimated at US$714.9 Million in the year 2020. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$695.6 Million by the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 6.2% over the analysis period 2020 to 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 1% and 2.6% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 1.7% CAGR.We bring years of research experience to this 9th edition of our report. The 368-page report presents concise insights into how the pandemic has impacted production and the buy side for 2020 and 2021. A short-term phased recovery by key geography is also addressed.



Competitors identified in this market include, among others,

ECHO Inc.

Honda Siel Power Products Ltd.

Husqvarna AB

RedMax

Robert Bosch GmbH

Shindaiwa

Stanley Black & Decker, Inc.

STIHL, Inc.

Vail Products Inc







Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05956174/?utm_source=GNW



I. INTRODUCTION, METHODOLOGY & REPORT SCOPE



II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



1. MARKET OVERVIEW

Global Competitor Market Shares

Brush Cutter Competitor Market Share Scenario Worldwide (in %):

2019 & 2025

Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession



2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS



3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS



4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE

Table 1: World Current & Future Analysis for Brush Cutters by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2020 through 2027



Table 2: World Historic Review for Brush Cutters by Geographic

Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin

America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019



Table 3: World 15-Year Perspective for Brush Cutters by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,

Middle East and Africa Markets for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 4: World Current & Future Analysis for Gas Engine Brush

Cutters by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,

Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million

for Years 2020 through 2027



Table 5: World Historic Review for Gas Engine Brush Cutters by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2012 through 2019



Table 6: World 15-Year Perspective for Gas Engine Brush Cutters

by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,

Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 7: World Current & Future Analysis for Electric Brush

Cutters by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,

Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million

for Years 2020 through 2027



Table 8: World Historic Review for Electric Brush Cutters by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2012 through 2019



Table 9: World 15-Year Perspective for Electric Brush Cutters

by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,

Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 10: World Current & Future Analysis for Corded Brush

Cutters by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,

Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million

for Years 2020 through 2027



Table 11: World Historic Review for Corded Brush Cutters by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2012 through 2019



Table 12: World 15-Year Perspective for Corded Brush Cutters by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,

Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 13: World Current & Future Analysis for Cordless Brush

Cutters by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,

Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million

for Years 2020 through 2027



Table 14: World Historic Review for Cordless Brush Cutters by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2012 through 2019



Table 15: World 15-Year Perspective for Cordless Brush Cutters

by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,

Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 16: World Current & Future Analysis for Residential by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2020 through 2027



Table 17: World Historic Review for Residential by Geographic

Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin

America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019



Table 18: World 15-Year Perspective for Residential by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,

Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 19: World Current & Future Analysis for Commercial by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2020 through 2027



Table 20: World Historic Review for Commercial by Geographic

Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin

America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019



Table 21: World 15-Year Perspective for Commercial by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,

Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



III. MARKET ANALYSIS



GEOGRAPHIC MARKET ANALYSIS



UNITED STATES

Market Facts & Figures

US Brush Cutter Market Share (in %) by Company: 2019 & 2025

Market Analytics

Table 22: USA Current & Future Analysis for Brush Cutters by

Fuel - Gas Engine Brush Cutters and Electric Brush Cutters -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the

Years 2020 through 2027



Table 23: USA Historic Review for Brush Cutters by Fuel - Gas

Engine Brush Cutters and Electric Brush Cutters Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2012 through 2019



Table 24: USA 15-Year Perspective for Brush Cutters by Fuel -

Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Gas Engine Brush

Cutters and Electric Brush Cutters for the Years 2012, 2020 &

2027



Table 25: USA Current & Future Analysis for Brush Cutters by

Product Type - Corded Brush Cutters and Cordless Brush Cutters -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the

Years 2020 through 2027



Table 26: USA Historic Review for Brush Cutters by Product Type -

Corded Brush Cutters and Cordless Brush Cutters Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2012 through 2019



Table 27: USA 15-Year Perspective for Brush Cutters by Product

Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Corded Brush

Cutters and Cordless Brush Cutters for the Years 2012, 2020 &

2027



Table 28: USA Current & Future Analysis for Brush Cutters by

End-Use - Residential and Commercial - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027



Table 29: USA Historic Review for Brush Cutters by End-Use -

Residential and Commercial Markets - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019



Table 30: USA 15-Year Perspective for Brush Cutters by End-Use -

Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Residential and

Commercial for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



CANADA

Table 31: Canada Current & Future Analysis for Brush Cutters by

Fuel - Gas Engine Brush Cutters and Electric Brush Cutters -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the

Years 2020 through 2027



Table 32: Canada Historic Review for Brush Cutters by Fuel -

Gas Engine Brush Cutters and Electric Brush Cutters Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2012 through 2019



Table 33: Canada 15-Year Perspective for Brush Cutters by Fuel -

Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Gas Engine Brush

Cutters and Electric Brush Cutters for the Years 2012, 2020 &

2027



Table 34: Canada Current & Future Analysis for Brush Cutters by

Product Type - Corded Brush Cutters and Cordless Brush Cutters -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the

Years 2020 through 2027



Table 35: Canada Historic Review for Brush Cutters by Product

Type - Corded Brush Cutters and Cordless Brush Cutters Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2012 through 2019



Table 36: Canada 15-Year Perspective for Brush Cutters by

Product Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Corded

Brush Cutters and Cordless Brush Cutters for the Years 2012,

2020 & 2027



Table 37: Canada Current & Future Analysis for Brush Cutters by

End-Use - Residential and Commercial - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027



Table 38: Canada Historic Review for Brush Cutters by End-Use -

Residential and Commercial Markets - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019



Table 39: Canada 15-Year Perspective for Brush Cutters by

End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Residential

and Commercial for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



JAPAN

Table 40: Japan Current & Future Analysis for Brush Cutters by

Fuel - Gas Engine Brush Cutters and Electric Brush Cutters -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the

Years 2020 through 2027



Table 41: Japan Historic Review for Brush Cutters by Fuel - Gas

Engine Brush Cutters and Electric Brush Cutters Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2012 through 2019



Table 42: Japan 15-Year Perspective for Brush Cutters by Fuel -

Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Gas Engine Brush

Cutters and Electric Brush Cutters for the Years 2012, 2020 &

2027



Table 43: Japan Current & Future Analysis for Brush Cutters by

Product Type - Corded Brush Cutters and Cordless Brush Cutters -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the

Years 2020 through 2027



Table 44: Japan Historic Review for Brush Cutters by Product

Type - Corded Brush Cutters and Cordless Brush Cutters Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2012 through 2019



Table 45: Japan 15-Year Perspective for Brush Cutters by

Product Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Corded

Brush Cutters and Cordless Brush Cutters for the Years 2012,

2020 & 2027



Table 46: Japan Current & Future Analysis for Brush Cutters by

End-Use - Residential and Commercial - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027



Table 47: Japan Historic Review for Brush Cutters by End-Use -

Residential and Commercial Markets - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019



Table 48: Japan 15-Year Perspective for Brush Cutters by

End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Residential

and Commercial for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



CHINA

Table 49: China Current & Future Analysis for Brush Cutters by

Fuel - Gas Engine Brush Cutters and Electric Brush Cutters -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the

Years 2020 through 2027



Table 50: China Historic Review for Brush Cutters by Fuel - Gas

Engine Brush Cutters and Electric Brush Cutters Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2012 through 2019



Table 51: China 15-Year Perspective for Brush Cutters by Fuel -

Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Gas Engine Brush

Cutters and Electric Brush Cutters for the Years 2012, 2020 &

2027



Table 52: China Current & Future Analysis for Brush Cutters by

Product Type - Corded Brush Cutters and Cordless Brush Cutters -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the

Years 2020 through 2027



Table 53: China Historic Review for Brush Cutters by Product

Type - Corded Brush Cutters and Cordless Brush Cutters Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2012 through 2019



Table 54: China 15-Year Perspective for Brush Cutters by

Product Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Corded

Brush Cutters and Cordless Brush Cutters for the Years 2012,

2020 & 2027



Table 55: China Current & Future Analysis for Brush Cutters by

End-Use - Residential and Commercial - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027



Table 56: China Historic Review for Brush Cutters by End-Use -

Residential and Commercial Markets - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019



Table 57: China 15-Year Perspective for Brush Cutters by

End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Residential

and Commercial for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



EUROPE

Market Facts & Figures

European Brush Cutter Market: Competitor Market Share Scenario

(in %) for 2019 & 2025

Market Analytics

Table 58: Europe Current & Future Analysis for Brush Cutters by

Geographic Region - France, Germany, Italy, UK, Spain, Russia

and Rest of Europe Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ Million for Years 2020 through 2027



Table 59: Europe Historic Review for Brush Cutters by

Geographic Region - France, Germany, Italy, UK, Spain, Russia

and Rest of Europe Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019



Table 60: Europe 15-Year Perspective for Brush Cutters by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

France, Germany, Italy, UK, Spain, Russia and Rest of Europe

Markets for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 61: Europe Current & Future Analysis for Brush Cutters by

Fuel - Gas Engine Brush Cutters and Electric Brush Cutters -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the

Years 2020 through 2027



Table 62: Europe Historic Review for Brush Cutters by Fuel -

Gas Engine Brush Cutters and Electric Brush Cutters Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2012 through 2019



Table 63: Europe 15-Year Perspective for Brush Cutters by Fuel -

Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Gas Engine Brush

Cutters and Electric Brush Cutters for the Years 2012, 2020 &

2027



Table 64: Europe Current & Future Analysis for Brush Cutters by

Product Type - Corded Brush Cutters and Cordless Brush Cutters -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the

Years 2020 through 2027



Table 65: Europe Historic Review for Brush Cutters by Product

Type - Corded Brush Cutters and Cordless Brush Cutters Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2012 through 2019



Table 66: Europe 15-Year Perspective for Brush Cutters by

Product Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Corded

Brush Cutters and Cordless Brush Cutters for the Years 2012,

2020 & 2027



Table 67: Europe Current & Future Analysis for Brush Cutters by

End-Use - Residential and Commercial - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027



Table 68: Europe Historic Review for Brush Cutters by End-Use -

Residential and Commercial Markets - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019



Table 69: Europe 15-Year Perspective for Brush Cutters by

End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Residential

and Commercial for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



FRANCE

Table 70: France Current & Future Analysis for Brush Cutters by

Fuel - Gas Engine Brush Cutters and Electric Brush Cutters -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the

Years 2020 through 2027



Table 71: France Historic Review for Brush Cutters by Fuel -

Gas Engine Brush Cutters and Electric Brush Cutters Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2012 through 2019



Table 72: France 15-Year Perspective for Brush Cutters by Fuel -

Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Gas Engine Brush

Cutters and Electric Brush Cutters for the Years 2012, 2020 &

2027



Table 73: France Current & Future Analysis for Brush Cutters by

Product Type - Corded Brush Cutters and Cordless Brush Cutters -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the

Years 2020 through 2027



Table 74: France Historic Review for Brush Cutters by Product

Type - Corded Brush Cutters and Cordless Brush Cutters Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2012 through 2019



Table 75: France 15-Year Perspective for Brush Cutters by

Product Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Corded

Brush Cutters and Cordless Brush Cutters for the Years 2012,

2020 & 2027



Table 76: France Current & Future Analysis for Brush Cutters by

End-Use - Residential and Commercial - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027



Table 77: France Historic Review for Brush Cutters by End-Use -

Residential and Commercial Markets - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019



Table 78: France 15-Year Perspective for Brush Cutters by

End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Residential

and Commercial for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



GERMANY

Table 79: Germany Current & Future Analysis for Brush Cutters

by Fuel - Gas Engine Brush Cutters and Electric Brush Cutters -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the

Years 2020 through 2027



Table 80: Germany Historic Review for Brush Cutters by Fuel -

Gas Engine Brush Cutters and Electric Brush Cutters Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2012 through 2019



Table 81: Germany 15-Year Perspective for Brush Cutters by Fuel -

Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Gas Engine Brush

Cutters and Electric Brush Cutters for the Years 2012, 2020 &

2027



Table 82: Germany Current & Future Analysis for Brush Cutters

by Product Type - Corded Brush Cutters and Cordless Brush

Cutters - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million

for the Years 2020 through 2027



Table 83: Germany Historic Review for Brush Cutters by Product

Type - Corded Brush Cutters and Cordless Brush Cutters Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2012 through 2019



Table 84: Germany 15-Year Perspective for Brush Cutters by

Product Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Corded

Brush Cutters and Cordless Brush Cutters for the Years 2012,

2020 & 2027



Table 85: Germany Current & Future Analysis for Brush Cutters

by End-Use - Residential and Commercial - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027



Table 86: Germany Historic Review for Brush Cutters by End-Use -

Residential and Commercial Markets - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019



Table 87: Germany 15-Year Perspective for Brush Cutters by

End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Residential

and Commercial for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



ITALY

Table 88: Italy Current & Future Analysis for Brush Cutters by

Fuel - Gas Engine Brush Cutters and Electric Brush Cutters -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the

Years 2020 through 2027



Table 89: Italy Historic Review for Brush Cutters by Fuel - Gas

Engine Brush Cutters and Electric Brush Cutters Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2012 through 2019



Table 90: Italy 15-Year Perspective for Brush Cutters by Fuel -

Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Gas Engine Brush

Cutters and Electric Brush Cutters for the Years 2012, 2020 &

2027



Table 91: Italy Current & Future Analysis for Brush Cutters by

Product Type - Corded Brush Cutters and Cordless Brush Cutters -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the

Years 2020 through 2027



Table 92: Italy Historic Review for Brush Cutters by Product

Type - Corded Brush Cutters and Cordless Brush Cutters Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2012 through 2019



Table 93: Italy 15-Year Perspective for Brush Cutters by

Product Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Corded

Brush Cutters and Cordless Brush Cutters for the Years 2012,

2020 & 2027



Table 94: Italy Current & Future Analysis for Brush Cutters by

End-Use - Residential and Commercial - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027



Table 95: Italy Historic Review for Brush Cutters by End-Use -

Residential and Commercial Markets - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019



Table 96: Italy 15-Year Perspective for Brush Cutters by

End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Residential

and Commercial for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



UNITED KINGDOM

Table 97: UK Current & Future Analysis for Brush Cutters by

Fuel - Gas Engine Brush Cutters and Electric Brush Cutters -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the

Years 2020 through 2027



Table 98: UK Historic Review for Brush Cutters by Fuel - Gas

Engine Brush Cutters and Electric Brush Cutters Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2012 through 2019



Table 99: UK 15-Year Perspective for Brush Cutters by Fuel -

Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Gas Engine Brush

Cutters and Electric Brush Cutters for the Years 2012, 2020 &

2027



Table 100: UK Current & Future Analysis for Brush Cutters by

Product Type - Corded Brush Cutters and Cordless Brush Cutters -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the

Years 2020 through 2027



Table 101: UK Historic Review for Brush Cutters by Product Type -

Corded Brush Cutters and Cordless Brush Cutters Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2012 through 2019



Table 102: UK 15-Year Perspective for Brush Cutters by Product

Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Corded Brush

Cutters and Cordless Brush Cutters for the Years 2012, 2020 &

2027



Table 103: UK Current & Future Analysis for Brush Cutters by

End-Use - Residential and Commercial - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027



Table 104: UK Historic Review for Brush Cutters by End-Use -

Residential and Commercial Markets - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019



Table 105: UK 15-Year Perspective for Brush Cutters by End-Use -

Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Residential and

Commercial for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



SPAIN

Table 106: Spain Current & Future Analysis for Brush Cutters by

Fuel - Gas Engine Brush Cutters and Electric Brush Cutters -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the

Years 2020 through 2027



Table 107: Spain Historic Review for Brush Cutters by Fuel -

Gas Engine Brush Cutters and Electric Brush Cutters Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2012 through 2019



Table 108: Spain 15-Year Perspective for Brush Cutters by Fuel -

Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Gas Engine Brush

Cutters and Electric Brush Cutters for the Years 2012, 2020 &

2027



Table 109: Spain Current & Future Analysis for Brush Cutters by

Product Type - Corded Brush Cutters and Cordless Brush Cutters -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the

Years 2020 through 2027



Table 110: Spain Historic Review for Brush Cutters by Product

Type - Corded Brush Cutters and Cordless Brush Cutters Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2012 through 2019



Table 111: Spain 15-Year Perspective for Brush Cutters by

Product Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Corded

Brush Cutters and Cordless Brush Cutters for the Years 2012,

2020 & 2027



Table 112: Spain Current & Future Analysis for Brush Cutters by

End-Use - Residential and Commercial - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027



Table 113: Spain Historic Review for Brush Cutters by End-Use -

Residential and Commercial Markets - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019



Table 114: Spain 15-Year Perspective for Brush Cutters by

End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Residential

and Commercial for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



RUSSIA

Table 115: Russia Current & Future Analysis for Brush Cutters

by Fuel - Gas Engine Brush Cutters and Electric Brush Cutters -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the

Years 2020 through 2027



Table 116: Russia Historic Review for Brush Cutters by Fuel -

Gas Engine Brush Cutters and Electric Brush Cutters Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2012 through 2019



Table 117: Russia 15-Year Perspective for Brush Cutters by Fuel -

Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Gas Engine Brush

Cutters and Electric Brush Cutters for the Years 2012, 2020 &

2027



Table 118: Russia Current & Future Analysis for Brush Cutters

by Product Type - Corded Brush Cutters and Cordless Brush

Cutters - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million

for the Years 2020 through 2027



Table 119: Russia Historic Review for Brush Cutters by Product

Type - Corded Brush Cutters and Cordless Brush Cutters Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2012 through 2019



Table 120: Russia 15-Year Perspective for Brush Cutters by

Product Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Corded

Brush Cutters and Cordless Brush Cutters for the Years 2012,

2020 & 2027



Table 121: Russia Current & Future Analysis for Brush Cutters

by End-Use - Residential and Commercial - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027



Table 122: Russia Historic Review for Brush Cutters by End-Use -

Residential and Commercial Markets - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019



Table 123: Russia 15-Year Perspective for Brush Cutters by

End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Residential

and Commercial for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



REST OF EUROPE

Table 124: Rest of Europe Current & Future Analysis for Brush

Cutters by Fuel - Gas Engine Brush Cutters and Electric Brush

Cutters - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million

for the Years 2020 through 2027



Table 125: Rest of Europe Historic Review for Brush Cutters by

Fuel - Gas Engine Brush Cutters and Electric Brush Cutters

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million

for Years 2012 through 2019



Table 126: Rest of Europe 15-Year Perspective for Brush Cutters

by Fuel - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Gas Engine

Brush Cutters and Electric Brush Cutters for the Years 2012,

2020 & 2027



Table 127: Rest of Europe Current & Future Analysis for Brush

Cutters by Product Type - Corded Brush Cutters and Cordless

Brush Cutters - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Million for the Years 2020 through 2027



Table 128: Rest of Europe Historic Review for Brush Cutters by

Product Type - Corded Brush Cutters and Cordless Brush Cutters

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million

for Years 2012 through 2019



Table 129: Rest of Europe 15-Year Perspective for Brush Cutters

by Product Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Corded Brush Cutters and Cordless Brush Cutters for the Years

2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 130: Rest of Europe Current & Future Analysis for Brush

Cutters by End-Use - Residential and Commercial - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020

through 2027



Table 131: Rest of Europe Historic Review for Brush Cutters by

End-Use - Residential and Commercial Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through

2019



Table 132: Rest of Europe 15-Year Perspective for Brush Cutters

by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Residential and Commercial for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



ASIA-PACIFIC

Table 133: Asia-Pacific Current & Future Analysis for Brush

Cutters by Geographic Region - Australia, India, South Korea

and Rest of Asia-Pacific Markets - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2020 through 2027



Table 134: Asia-Pacific Historic Review for Brush Cutters by

Geographic Region - Australia, India, South Korea and Rest of

Asia-Pacific Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in

US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019



Table 135: Asia-Pacific 15-Year Perspective for Brush Cutters

by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Australia, India, South Korea and Rest of Asia-Pacific Markets

for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 136: Asia-Pacific Current & Future Analysis for Brush

Cutters by Fuel - Gas Engine Brush Cutters and Electric Brush

Cutters - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million

for the Years 2020 through 2027



Table 137: Asia-Pacific Historic Review for Brush Cutters by

Fuel - Gas Engine Brush Cutters and Electric Brush Cutters

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million

for Years 2012 through 2019



Table 138: Asia-Pacific 15-Year Perspective for Brush Cutters

by Fuel - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Gas Engine

Brush Cutters and Electric Brush Cutters for the Years 2012,

2020 & 2027



Table 139: Asia-Pacific Current & Future Analysis for Brush

Cutters by Product Type - Corded Brush Cutters and Cordless

Brush Cutters - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Million for the Years 2020 through 2027



Table 140: Asia-Pacific Historic Review for Brush Cutters by

Product Type - Corded Brush Cutters and Cordless Brush Cutters

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million

for Years 2012 through 2019



Table 141: Asia-Pacific 15-Year Perspective for Brush Cutters

by Product Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Corded Brush Cutters and Cordless Brush Cutters for the Years

2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 142: Asia-Pacific Current & Future Analysis for Brush

Cutters by End-Use - Residential and Commercial - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020

through 2027



Table 143: Asia-Pacific Historic Review for Brush Cutters by

End-Use - Residential and Commercial Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through

2019



Table 144: Asia-Pacific 15-Year Perspective for Brush Cutters

by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Residential and Commercial for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



AUSTRALIA

Table 145: Australia Current & Future Analysis for Brush

Cutters by Fuel - Gas Engine Brush Cutters and Electric Brush

Cutters - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million

for the Years 2020 through 2027



Table 146: Australia Historic Review for Brush Cutters by Fuel -

Gas Engine Brush Cutters and Electric Brush Cutters Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2012 through 2019



Table 147: Australia 15-Year Perspective for Brush Cutters by

Fuel - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Gas Engine Brush

Cutters and Electric Brush Cutters for the Years 2012, 2020 &

2027



Table 148: Australia Current & Future Analysis for Brush

Cutters by Product Type - Corded Brush Cutters and Cordless

Brush Cutters - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Million for the Years 2020 through 2027



Table 149: Australia Historic Review for Brush Cutters by

Product Type - Corded Brush Cutters and Cordless Brush Cutters

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million

for Years 2012 through 2019



Table 150: Australia 15-Year Perspective for Brush Cutters by

Product Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Corded

Brush Cutters and Cordless Brush Cutters for the Years 2012,

2020 & 2027



Please contact our Customer Support Center to get the complete Table of Contents

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05956174/?utm_source=GNW



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________

Clare: clare@reportlinker.com US: (339)-368-6001 Intl: +1 339-368-6001