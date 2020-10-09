Dallas Texas, Oct. 09, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The “Post-Harvest Treatment Market by Type (Coatings, Cleaners, Fungicides, Ethylene Blockers, Sanitizers, and Sprout Inhibitors), Crop Type (Fruits and Vegetables), and by Region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, Middle East & Africa), Global Forecast, 2018 to 2028” study provides an elaborative view of historic, present and forecasted market estimates.

The global post-harvest treatment market size is projected to reach nearly USD 2.7 billion by 2028. In addition, the market is forecasted to grow a CAGR of above 6.5% over the forecast period of 2020-2028. Increasing demand worldwide for exotic fruits & vegetables is driving the need in the market for different post-harvest treatments. Moreover, the growth of the worldwide fresh fruit & vegetable industry is also projected to have a significant influence on the post-harvest treatment market.

Additionally, increasing rates of post-harvest fruit & vegetable losses are expected to fuel the market for post-harvest treatments. A major influence on citrus farmers has been the use of phosphate salt treatments and post-harvest gene sequencing to track blue and green moulds. The content of calcium for cultivation of crops enhances the absorption capacity by the consumers without adapting to additives in the industry thereby providing a high demand for post harvest treatment market globally.

The report also outlines the various characteristics of the global post-harvest treatment industry by assessing the market from value chain analysis. Moreover, the post-harvest treatment market report comprises various qualitative parts of the post-harvest treatment industry in market restraints, essential industry drivers, and opportunities. Furthermore, the report provides a complete assessment of the market through company profiling and the competitiveness of the local as well as global vendors.

The post-harvest treatment market has huge competition amongst the already well-known and new market players. Also, the post-harvest treatment industry players are pursuing potential markets to seize a competitive lead among the other industry players by forming mergers & acquisitions, agreements, acquiring other companies & new startups, establishing collaboration & partnerships, and growing their business existence.

Asia pacific is projected to have a highest demand in the global post harvest treatment market. Increasing demand for post-harvest treatment products in the region is projected to the increased trade of fruit and vegetable. Furthermore, producers are expected to shift their focus due to post-harvest losses in these regions. In addition to this, increases in fruit and vegetable production are expected to see substantial growth in the countries such as China and India.

The major players of the global post-harvest treatment market are Decco, Nufarm, Pace International LLC, Agrofresh Inc., Syngenta, Xeda International, FMC Corporation, and Bayer AG. Moreover, the market comprises several other prominent players in the post-harvest treatment market as Citrosol, Futureco Bioscience, Corteva Agriscience, Fomesa Fruitech, BASF SE, Sensitech Inc, Janssen PMP, Colin Campbell Pty Ltd and Post-Harvest Solutions. The post-harvest treatment market comprises well established local as well as global players. In addition, the previously recognized market players are coming up with new and advanced strategic solutions and services to stay competitive in the global market.

