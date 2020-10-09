Singapore, Oct. 09, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- (via Blockchain Wire) KingSwap, the regulated DeFi project introducing a liquidity pool platform with fiat conversions, today announced its advisory board. Industry leaders joining the KingSwap board are Michael Terpin, founder, BitAngels and Transform Group; Lionel Iruk, Esq, Managing Partner and General Counsel at Empire Global Partners and Iruke Legal Inc; and Robert Choi PhD., Founder and CEO of MKTForum and Lean Startup Korea.

These advisors join KingSwap co-founders Dunstan Teo, Chief Architect of the Fido Protocol, CTO and prominent blockchain researcher Dr. Anish Mohammed, former Bank of Singapore Director Ho Chin Shin, KingSwap Board Member, and the rest of the KingSwap team in building the project’s high-yield liquidity platform with extensive staking rewards and digital collectibles. The project will launch on Uniswap later this month.

“These advisors have a stellar track record of excellence and success, and are committed to supporting the KingSwap project in its goal to advance the decentralized finance space even further,” said Ho Chin Shin, KingSwap Board Director.

“We’re excited to have their support as we prepare for the launch of this exciting new DEX,” said Dr. Anish Mohammed, KingSwap CTO.

As the founder and CEO of Transform Group, KingSwap advisor Michael Terpin has represented more than 250 cryptocurrency companies, including Augur, Bancor, Dash, Ethereum, Gnosis, Kraken, Neo, Qtum, and Tether. He’s also co-founder of BitAngels, the first angel investor group in the digital currency sector, and founder of the CoinAgenda blockchain investor conference series.

Joining Terpin on the advisory board is Lionel Iruk, Esq., who has served as lead counsel and legal advisor for numerous gaming, international business, cryptocurrency, and DeFi projects. His clients have collectively generated more than $10 billion USD to date.

Rounding out the KingSwap advisory board is Robert Choi, PhD. Robert previously served as the global marketing officer at HDAC, a top ICO in 2017, as well as managing director of Cornet Pte Ltd. Robert specializes in brand marketing, sales strategy, and communications, and is a Lean Startup Coach. He has previous MNC experience with Procter & Gamble, Adidas, SK Group, Alliance Life, and more.

To learn more about KingSwap, please visit https://www.kingswap.io/ or join KingSwap’s Telegram group at https://t.me/kingswap.





About KingSwap



KingSwap (https://www.kingswap.io/) is a regulated DeFi project based out of Singapore that is introducing a liquidity pool platform with fiat conversions. KingSwap’s high-yield liquidity platform offers extensive staking rewards and digital collectibles. The project is based on Uniswap and set to launch in October 2020.









###



