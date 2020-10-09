Dublin, Oct. 09, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Augmented And Virtual Reality Contact Lens Market By Lens, By Application - Growth, Future Prospects And Competitive Analysis 2020 - 2028" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The augmented and virtual reality contact lens market is set to expand with a CAGR of 70% through the forecast period starting from 2020 to 2028.



Multiple Features Offering to Boost the Augmented and Virtual Reality Contact Lens Market



The augmented and virtual reality contact lens market worldwide is expected to observe a robust growth on account of the growing AR/VR market across the globe. These lenses are used for interactive experiences in the entertainment industry such as streaming a concert or collaborating experiences in the education industry. The lenses can be used in mobile applications for various functions such as navigation, gaming, education, and healthcare. Considering all these factors, the augmented and virtual reality contact lens market would register huge growth during the forecast period.



AR Contact lens Continue to Grow Significantly



The AR contact lens segment shall lead the augmented and virtual reality contact lens market. The AR contact lens market is backed by a rapidly growing augmented reality market, which shall reach US$ 61.39 Bn in 2023. Increasing investments from technology giants are further driving the growth of the augmented contact lens market. Notably, an increase in demand for augmented reality architecture, high growth in the travel and tourism industry, and rising opportunities in the enterprise industry are driving the growth of the AR contact lens market. Due to these factors, the AR contact lens will continue dominating the market throughout the forecast period.



The Asia Pacific to Register the Fastest Growth



The augmented and virtual reality contact lens market is led by North America. The market here majorly is driven by higher penetration of AR & VR technology and higher investments in R&D by major players. The Asia Pacific is set to register the highest growth in the market during the forecast period. Backed by a growing technological user base in the region especially in developing countries in India and China.



Further, the region will witness industrial expansion with new technological advancements, which shall further drive the augmented and virtual reality contact lens market. On account of these factors, Asia Pacific will grow with the highest CAGR throughout the forecast period.



Some of the prominent players operating in the augmented and virtual reality contact lens market include Innovega, Inwith Corp., Mojo Vision, Sony, Samsung, Verily Life Sciences, Sensimed AG, Medella Health, Alcon, Ocumetrics Bionic Lens among others.



Historical & Forecast Period



This research report presents the analysis of each segment from 2018 to 2028 considering 2019 as the base year for the research. Compounded Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) for each respective segment calculated for the forecast period from 2020 to 2028.



Key questions answered in this report

What was the market size of augmented and virtual reality contact lenses in 2019 and forecast up to 2028?

Which is the largest regional market for augmented and virtual reality contact lenses?

What are the major trends followed in overall augmented and virtual reality contact lenses across different regions?

Who are the key augmented and virtual reality contact lens companies leading the market?

What are the key strategies adopted by the leading augmented and virtual reality contact lens companies in the market?

Statistics on electronics worldwide

Recent trends across different regions in terms of adoption of augmented and virtual reality contact lens across various applications

Notable developments going on in the augmented and virtual reality contact lens market

Attractive investment proposition for segments as well as geography

A comparative scenario for all the segments for years 2019 (actual) and 2028 (forecast)

Key Topics Covered:



Chapter 1 Preface



Chapter 2 Executive Summary

2.1 Market Snapshot: Global AVRCL Market

2.1.1 Global AVRCL Market, by Lens, 2019 (US$ Bn)

2.1.2 Global AVRCL Market, by Application, 2019 (US$ Bn)

2.1.3 Global AVRCL Market, by Geography, 2019 (US$ Bn)



Chapter 3 Market Dynamics

3.1 Introduction

3.2 Market Dynamics

3.2.1 Market Drivers

3.2.2 Market Restraint

3.3 Attractive Investment Proposition, by Geography, 2019

3.4 Market Positioning of Key AVRCL Vendors, 2019



Chapter 4 Global Augmented and Virtual Reality Contact Lens (AVRCL) Market, by Lens

4.1 Overview

4.2 AR Contact Lens

4.3 VR Contact Lens



Chapter 5 Global Augmented and Virtual Reality Contact Lens (AVRCL) Market, by Application

5.1 Overview

5.2 Gaming

5.3 Medical



Chapter 6 North America Augmented and Virtual Reality Contact Lens (AVRCL) Market Analysis, 2018 - 2028 (US$ Bn)



Chapter 7 Europe Augmented and Virtual Reality Contact Lens (AVRCL) Market Analysis, 2018 - 2028 (US$ Bn)



Chapter 8 Asia Pacific Augmented and Virtual Reality Contact Lens (AVRCL) Market Analysis, 2018 - 2028 (US$ Bn)



Chapter 9 Rest of the World (RoW) Augmented and Virtual Reality Contact Lens (AVRCL) Market Analysis, 2018 - 2028



Chapter 10 Company Profiles

10.1 Innovega

10.2 Inwith Corp.

10.3 Mojo Vision

10.4 Sony

10.5 Samsung Electronics Co., Ltd.

10.6 Verily Life Sciences

10.7 Sensimed AG

10.8 Medella Health

10.9 Alcon

10.10 Ocumetrics Bionic Lens



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/8vlooh

Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.

CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900