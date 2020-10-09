New York, Oct. 09, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Ballistic Composites Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05956060/?utm_source=GNW

3 Billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 5.9% over the analysis period 2020-2027. Aramid Fibers, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record a 6.3% CAGR and reach US$1.4 Billion by the end of the analysis period. After an early analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the UHMPE segment is readjusted to a revised 5.6% CAGR for the next 7-year period.



The U.S. Market is Estimated at $412.3 Million, While China is Forecast to Grow at 9.1% CAGR



The Ballistic Composites market in the U.S. is estimated at US$412.3 Million in the year 2020. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$485 Million by the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 9.1% over the analysis period 2020 to 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 3.2% and 5.3% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 3.8% CAGR.



Glass Segment to Record 5.2% CAGR



In the global Glass segment, USA, Canada, Japan, China and Europe will drive the 4.8% CAGR estimated for this segment. These regional markets accounting for a combined market size of US$170.6 Million in the year 2020 will reach a projected size of US$236.6 Million by the close of the analysis period. China will remain among the fastest growing in this cluster of regional markets. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach US$307.3 Million by the year 2027, while Latin America will expand at a 6.4% CAGR through the analysis period. We bring years of research experience to this 9th edition of our report. The 377-page report presents concise insights into how the pandemic has impacted production and the buy side for 2020 and 2021. A short-term phased recovery by key geography is also addressed.



Competitors identified in this market include, among others,

BAE Systems PLC

Barrday Corporation

DowDuPont, Inc.

FY-Composites Oy

Gaffco Ballistics Inc.

Gurit Holding AG

Honeywell International, Inc.

Koninklijke DSM NV

M Cubed Technologies, Inc.

MKU Limited

Morgan Advanced Materials PLC

PRF Composite Materials Ltd.

Royal Ten Cate NV

Southern States LLC.

Teijin Aramid







Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05956060/?utm_source=GNW



I. INTRODUCTION, METHODOLOGY & REPORT SCOPE



II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



1. MARKET OVERVIEW

Global Competitor Market Shares

Ballistic Composites Competitor Market Share Scenario Worldwide

(in %): 2019 & 2025

Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession



2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS



3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS



4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE

Table 1: Ballistic Composites Global Market Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2020-2027



Table 2: Ballistic Composites Global Retrospective Market

Scenario in US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2012-2019



Table 3: Ballistic Composites Market Share Shift across Key

Geographies Worldwide: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 4: Aramid Fibers (Fiber Type) World Market by

Region/Country in US$ Thousand: 2020 to 2027



Table 5: Aramid Fibers (Fiber Type) Historic Market Analysis by

Region/Country in US$ Thousand: 2012 to 2019



Table 6: Aramid Fibers (Fiber Type) Market Share Breakdown of

Worldwide Sales by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 7: UHMPE (Fiber Type) Potential Growth Markets Worldwide

in US$ Thousand: 2020 to 2027



Table 8: UHMPE (Fiber Type) Historic Market Perspective by

Region/Country in US$ Thousand: 2012 to 2019



Table 9: UHMPE (Fiber Type) Market Sales Breakdown by

Region/Country in Percentage: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 10: Glass (Fiber Type) Geographic Market Spread Worldwide

in US$ Thousand: 2020 to 2027



Table 11: Glass (Fiber Type) Region Wise Breakdown of Global

Historic Demand in US$ Thousand: 2012 to 2019



Table 12: Glass (Fiber Type) Market Share Distribution in

Percentage by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 13: Other Fiber Types (Fiber Type) World Market Estimates

and Forecasts by Region/Country in US$ Thousand: 2020 to 2027



Table 14: Other Fiber Types (Fiber Type) Market Historic Review

by Region/Country in US$ Thousand: 2012 to 2019



Table 15: Other Fiber Types (Fiber Type) Market Share Breakdown

by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 16: Polymer Matrix (Matrix Type) World Market by

Region/Country in US$ Thousand: 2020 to 2027



Table 17: Polymer Matrix (Matrix Type) Historic Market Analysis

by Region/Country in US$ Thousand: 2012 to 2019



Table 18: Polymer Matrix (Matrix Type) Market Share

Distribution in Percentage by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS

2027



Table 19: Polymer-Ceramic (Matrix Type) World Market Estimates

and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2020 to 2027



Table 20: Polymer-Ceramic (Matrix Type) Market Worldwide

Historic Review by Region/Country in US$ Thousand: 2012 to 2019



Table 21: Polymer-Ceramic (Matrix Type) Market Percentage Share

Distribution by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 22: Metal Matrix (Matrix Type) Market Opportunity

Analysis Worldwide in US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2020 to

2027



Table 23: Metal Matrix (Matrix Type) Global Historic Demand in

US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2012 to 2019



Table 24: Metal Matrix (Matrix Type) Market Share Distribution

in Percentage by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 25: Vehicle Armor (Application) Worldwide Sales in US$

Thousand by Region/Country: 2020-2027



Table 26: Vehicle Armor (Application) Historic Demand Patterns

in US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2012-2019



Table 27: Vehicle Armor (Application) Market Share Shift across

Key Geographies: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 28: Body Armor (Application) Global Market Estimates &

Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2020-2027



Table 29: Body Armor (Application) Retrospective Demand

Analysis in US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2012-2019



Table 30: Body Armor (Application) Market Share Breakdown by

Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 31: Helmet & Face Protection (Application) Demand

Potential Worldwide in US$ Thousand by Region/Country:

2020-2027



Table 32: Helmet & Face Protection (Application) Historic Sales

Analysis in US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2012-2019



Table 33: Helmet & Face Protection (Application) Share

Breakdown Review by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 34: Other Applications (Application) Worldwide Latent

Demand Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2020-2027



Table 35: Other Applications (Application) Global Historic

Analysis in US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2012-2019



Table 36: Other Applications (Application) Distribution of

Global Sales by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



III. MARKET ANALYSIS



GEOGRAPHIC MARKET ANALYSIS



UNITED STATES

Market Facts & Figures

US Ballistic Composites Market Share (in %) by Company: 2019 &

2025

Market Analytics

Table 37: United States Ballistic Composites Market Estimates

and Projections in US$ Thousand by Fiber Type: 2020 to 2027



Table 38: Ballistic Composites Market in the United States by

Fiber Type: A Historic Review in US$ Thousand for 2012-2019



Table 39: United States Ballistic Composites Market Share

Breakdown by Fiber Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 40: United States Ballistic Composites Market Estimates

and Projections in US$ Thousand by Matrix Type: 2020 to 2027



Table 41: Ballistic Composites Market in the United States by

Matrix Type: A Historic Review in US$ Thousand for 2012-2019



Table 42: United States Ballistic Composites Market Share

Breakdown by Matrix Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 43: United States Ballistic Composites Latent Demand

Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Application: 2020 to 2027



Table 44: Ballistic Composites Historic Demand Patterns in the

United States by Application in US$ Thousand for 2012-2019



Table 45: Ballistic Composites Market Share Breakdown in the

United States by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



CANADA

Table 46: Canadian Ballistic Composites Market Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Fiber Type: 2020 to 2027



Table 47: Canadian Ballistic Composites Historic Market Review

by Fiber Type in US$ Thousand: 2012-2019



Table 48: Ballistic Composites Market in Canada: Percentage

Share Breakdown of Sales by Fiber Type for 2012, 2020, and 2027



Table 49: Canadian Ballistic Composites Market Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Matrix Type: 2020 to 2027



Table 50: Canadian Ballistic Composites Historic Market Review

by Matrix Type in US$ Thousand: 2012-2019



Table 51: Ballistic Composites Market in Canada: Percentage

Share Breakdown of Sales by Matrix Type for 2012, 2020, and

2027



Table 52: Canadian Ballistic Composites Market Quantitative

Demand Analysis in US$ Thousand by Application: 2020 to 2027



Table 53: Ballistic Composites Market in Canada: Summarization

of Historic Demand Patterns in US$ Thousand by Application for

2012-2019



Table 54: Canadian Ballistic Composites Market Share Analysis

by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



JAPAN

Table 55: Japanese Market for Ballistic Composites: Annual

Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Thousand by Fiber Type

for the Period 2020-2027



Table 56: Ballistic Composites Market in Japan: Historic Sales

Analysis in US$ Thousand by Fiber Type for the Period 2012-2019



Table 57: Japanese Ballistic Composites Market Share Analysis

by Fiber Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 58: Japanese Market for Ballistic Composites: Annual

Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Thousand by Matrix Type

for the Period 2020-2027



Table 59: Ballistic Composites Market in Japan: Historic Sales

Analysis in US$ Thousand by Matrix Type for the Period

2012-2019



Table 60: Japanese Ballistic Composites Market Share Analysis

by Matrix Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 61: Japanese Demand Estimates and Forecasts for Ballistic

Composites in US$ Thousand by Application: 2020 to 2027



Table 62: Japanese Ballistic Composites Market in US$ Thousand

by Application: 2012-2019



Table 63: Ballistic Composites Market Share Shift in Japan by

Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



CHINA

Table 64: Chinese Ballistic Composites Market Growth Prospects

in US$ Thousand by Fiber Type for the Period 2020-2027



Table 65: Ballistic Composites Historic Market Analysis in

China in US$ Thousand by Fiber Type: 2012-2019



Table 66: Chinese Ballistic Composites Market by Fiber Type:

Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2012, 2020, and 2027



Table 67: Chinese Ballistic Composites Market Growth Prospects

in US$ Thousand by Matrix Type for the Period 2020-2027



Table 68: Ballistic Composites Historic Market Analysis in

China in US$ Thousand by Matrix Type: 2012-2019



Table 69: Chinese Ballistic Composites Market by Matrix Type:

Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2012, 2020, and 2027



Table 70: Chinese Demand for Ballistic Composites in US$

Thousand by Application: 2020 to 2027



Table 71: Ballistic Composites Market Review in China in US$

Thousand by Application: 2012-2019



Table 72: Chinese Ballistic Composites Market Share Breakdown

by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



EUROPE

Market Facts & Figures

European Ballistic Composites Market: Competitor Market Share

Scenario (in %) for 2019 & 2025

Market Analytics

Table 73: European Ballistic Composites Market Demand Scenario

in US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2020-2027



Table 74: Ballistic Composites Market in Europe: A Historic

Market Perspective in US$ Thousand by Region/Country for the

Period 2012-2019



Table 75: European Ballistic Composites Market Share Shift by

Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 76: European Ballistic Composites Market Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Fiber Type: 2020-2027



Table 77: Ballistic Composites Market in Europe in US$ Thousand

by Fiber Type: A Historic Review for the Period 2012-2019



Table 78: European Ballistic Composites Market Share Breakdown

by Fiber Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 79: European Ballistic Composites Market Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Matrix Type: 2020-2027



Table 80: Ballistic Composites Market in Europe in US$ Thousand

by Matrix Type: A Historic Review for the Period 2012-2019



Table 81: European Ballistic Composites Market Share Breakdown

by Matrix Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 82: European Ballistic Composites Addressable Market

Opportunity in US$ Thousand by Application: 2020-2027



Table 83: Ballistic Composites Market in Europe: Summarization

of Historic Demand in US$ Thousand by Application for the

Period 2012-2019



Table 84: European Ballistic Composites Market Share Analysis

by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



FRANCE

Table 85: Ballistic Composites Market in France by Fiber Type:

Estimates and Projections in US$ Thousand for the Period

2020-2027



Table 86: French Ballistic Composites Historic Market Scenario

in US$ Thousand by Fiber Type: 2012-2019



Table 87: French Ballistic Composites Market Share Analysis by

Fiber Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 88: Ballistic Composites Market in France by Matrix Type:

Estimates and Projections in US$ Thousand for the Period

2020-2027



Table 89: French Ballistic Composites Historic Market Scenario

in US$ Thousand by Matrix Type: 2012-2019



Table 90: French Ballistic Composites Market Share Analysis by

Matrix Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 91: Ballistic Composites Quantitative Demand Analysis in

France in US$ Thousand by Application: 2020-2027



Table 92: French Ballistic Composites Historic Market Review in

US$ Thousand by Application: 2012-2019



Table 93: French Ballistic Composites Market Share Analysis:

A 17-Year Perspective by Application for 2012, 2020, and 2027



GERMANY

Table 94: Ballistic Composites Market in Germany: Recent Past,

Current and Future Analysis in US$ Thousand by Fiber Type for

the Period 2020-2027



Table 95: German Ballistic Composites Historic Market Analysis

in US$ Thousand by Fiber Type: 2012-2019



Table 96: German Ballistic Composites Market Share Breakdown by

Fiber Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 97: Ballistic Composites Market in Germany: Recent Past,

Current and Future Analysis in US$ Thousand by Matrix Type for

the Period 2020-2027



Table 98: German Ballistic Composites Historic Market Analysis

in US$ Thousand by Matrix Type: 2012-2019



Table 99: German Ballistic Composites Market Share Breakdown by

Matrix Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 100: Ballistic Composites Market in Germany: Annual Sales

Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Application for the

Period 2020-2027



Table 101: German Ballistic Composites Market in Retrospect in

US$ Thousand by Application: 2012-2019



Table 102: Ballistic Composites Market Share Distribution in

Germany by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



ITALY

Table 103: Italian Ballistic Composites Market Growth Prospects

in US$ Thousand by Fiber Type for the Period 2020-2027



Table 104: Ballistic Composites Historic Market Analysis in

Italy in US$ Thousand by Fiber Type: 2012-2019



Table 105: Italian Ballistic Composites Market by Fiber Type:

Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2012, 2020, and 2027



Table 106: Italian Ballistic Composites Market Growth Prospects

in US$ Thousand by Matrix Type for the Period 2020-2027



Table 107: Ballistic Composites Historic Market Analysis in

Italy in US$ Thousand by Matrix Type: 2012-2019



Table 108: Italian Ballistic Composites Market by Matrix Type:

Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2012, 2020, and 2027



Table 109: Italian Demand for Ballistic Composites in US$

Thousand by Application: 2020 to 2027



Table 110: Ballistic Composites Market Review in Italy in US$

Thousand by Application: 2012-2019



Table 111: Italian Ballistic Composites Market Share Breakdown

by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



UNITED KINGDOM

Table 112: United Kingdom Market for Ballistic Composites:

Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Thousand by Fiber

Type for the Period 2020-2027



Table 113: Ballistic Composites Market in the United Kingdom:

Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Thousand by Fiber Type for the

Period 2012-2019



Table 114: United Kingdom Ballistic Composites Market Share

Analysis by Fiber Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 115: United Kingdom Market for Ballistic Composites:

Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Thousand by

Matrix Type for the Period 2020-2027



Table 116: Ballistic Composites Market in the United Kingdom:

Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Thousand by Matrix Type for the

Period 2012-2019



Table 117: United Kingdom Ballistic Composites Market Share

Analysis by Matrix Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 118: United Kingdom Demand Estimates and Forecasts for

Ballistic Composites in US$ Thousand by Application: 2020 to

2027



Table 119: United Kingdom Ballistic Composites Market in US$

Thousand by Application: 2012-2019



Table 120: Ballistic Composites Market Share Shift in the

United Kingdom by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



SPAIN

Table 121: Spanish Ballistic Composites Market Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Fiber Type: 2020 to 2027



Table 122: Spanish Ballistic Composites Historic Market Review

by Fiber Type in US$ Thousand: 2012-2019



Table 123: Ballistic Composites Market in Spain: Percentage

Share Breakdown of Sales by Fiber Type for 2012, 2020, and 2027



Table 124: Spanish Ballistic Composites Market Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Matrix Type: 2020 to 2027



Table 125: Spanish Ballistic Composites Historic Market Review

by Matrix Type in US$ Thousand: 2012-2019



Table 126: Ballistic Composites Market in Spain: Percentage

Share Breakdown of Sales by Matrix Type for 2012, 2020, and

2027



Table 127: Spanish Ballistic Composites Market Quantitative

Demand Analysis in US$ Thousand by Application: 2020 to 2027



Table 128: Ballistic Composites Market in Spain: Summarization

of Historic Demand Patterns in US$ Thousand by Application for

2012-2019



Table 129: Spanish Ballistic Composites Market Share Analysis

by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



RUSSIA

Table 130: Russian Ballistic Composites Market Estimates and

Projections in US$ Thousand by Fiber Type: 2020 to 2027



Table 131: Ballistic Composites Market in Russia by Fiber Type:

A Historic Review in US$ Thousand for 2012-2019



Table 132: Russian Ballistic Composites Market Share Breakdown

by Fiber Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 133: Russian Ballistic Composites Market Estimates and

Projections in US$ Thousand by Matrix Type: 2020 to 2027



Table 134: Ballistic Composites Market in Russia by Matrix

Type: A Historic Review in US$ Thousand for 2012-2019



Table 135: Russian Ballistic Composites Market Share Breakdown

by Matrix Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 136: Russian Ballistic Composites Latent Demand Forecasts

in US$ Thousand by Application: 2020 to 2027



Table 137: Ballistic Composites Historic Demand Patterns in

Russia by Application in US$ Thousand for 2012-2019



Table 138: Ballistic Composites Market Share Breakdown in

Russia by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



REST OF EUROPE

Table 139: Rest of Europe Ballistic Composites Market Estimates

and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Fiber Type: 2020-2027



Table 140: Ballistic Composites Market in Rest of Europe in US$

Thousand by Fiber Type: A Historic Review for the Period

2012-2019



Table 141: Rest of Europe Ballistic Composites Market Share

Breakdown by Fiber Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 142: Rest of Europe Ballistic Composites Market Estimates

and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Matrix Type: 2020-2027



Table 143: Ballistic Composites Market in Rest of Europe in US$

Thousand by Matrix Type: A Historic Review for the Period

2012-2019



Table 144: Rest of Europe Ballistic Composites Market Share

Breakdown by Matrix Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 145: Rest of Europe Ballistic Composites Addressable

Market Opportunity in US$ Thousand by Application: 2020-2027



Table 146: Ballistic Composites Market in Rest of Europe:

Summarization of Historic Demand in US$ Thousand by Application

for the Period 2012-2019



Table 147: Rest of Europe Ballistic Composites Market Share

Analysis by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



ASIA-PACIFIC

Table 148: Asia-Pacific Ballistic Composites Market Estimates

and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2020-2027



Table 149: Ballistic Composites Market in Asia-Pacific:

Historic Market Analysis in US$ Thousand by Region/Country for

the Period 2012-2019



Table 150: Asia-Pacific Ballistic Composites Market Share

Analysis by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 151: Ballistic Composites Market in Asia-Pacific by Fiber

Type: Estimates and Projections in US$ Thousand for the Period

2020-2027



Table 152: Asia-Pacific Ballistic Composites Historic Market

Scenario in US$ Thousand by Fiber Type: 2012-2019



Table 153: Asia-Pacific Ballistic Composites Market Share

Analysis by Fiber Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 154: Ballistic Composites Market in Asia-Pacific by

Matrix Type: Estimates and Projections in US$ Thousand for the

Period 2020-2027



Table 155: Asia-Pacific Ballistic Composites Historic Market

Scenario in US$ Thousand by Matrix Type: 2012-2019



Table 156: Asia-Pacific Ballistic Composites Market Share

Analysis by Matrix Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 157: Ballistic Composites Quantitative Demand Analysis in

Asia-Pacific in US$ Thousand by Application: 2020-2027



Table 158: Asia-Pacific Ballistic Composites Historic Market

Review in US$ Thousand by Application: 2012-2019



Table 159: Asia-Pacific Ballistic Composites Market Share

Analysis: A 17-Year Perspective by Application for 2012, 2020,

and 2027



AUSTRALIA

Table 160: Ballistic Composites Market in Australia: Recent

Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Thousand by Fiber Type

for the Period 2020-2027



Table 161: Australian Ballistic Composites Historic Market

Analysis in US$ Thousand by Fiber Type: 2012-2019



Table 162: Australian Ballistic Composites Market Share

Breakdown by Fiber Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 163: Ballistic Composites Market in Australia: Recent

Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Thousand by Matrix

Type for the Period 2020-2027



Table 164: Australian Ballistic Composites Historic Market

Analysis in US$ Thousand by Matrix Type: 2012-2019



Table 165: Australian Ballistic Composites Market Share

Breakdown by Matrix Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 166: Ballistic Composites Market in Australia: Annual

Sales Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Application

for the Period 2020-2027



Table 167: Australian Ballistic Composites Market in Retrospect

in US$ Thousand by Application: 2012-2019



Table 168: Ballistic Composites Market Share Distribution in

Australia by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



INDIA

Table 169: Indian Ballistic Composites Market Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Fiber Type: 2020 to 2027



Table 170: Indian Ballistic Composites Historic Market Review

by Fiber Type in US$ Thousand: 2012-2019



Table 171: Ballistic Composites Market in India: Percentage

Share Breakdown of Sales by Fiber Type for 2012, 2020, and 2027



Table 172: Indian Ballistic Composites Market Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Matrix Type: 2020 to 2027



Table 173: Indian Ballistic Composites Historic Market Review

by Matrix Type in US$ Thousand: 2012-2019



Table 174: Ballistic Composites Market in India: Percentage

Share Breakdown of Sales by Matrix Type for 2012, 2020, and

2027



Table 175: Indian Ballistic Composites Market Quantitative

Demand Analysis in US$ Thousand by Application: 2020 to 2027



Table 176: Ballistic Composites Market in India: Summarization

of Historic Demand Patterns in US$ Thousand by Application for

2012-2019



Table 177: Indian Ballistic Composites Market Share Analysis by

Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



SOUTH KOREA

Table 178: Ballistic Composites Market in South Korea: Recent

Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Thousand by Fiber Type

for the Period 2020-2027



Table 179: South Korean Ballistic Composites Historic Market

Analysis in US$ Thousand by Fiber Type: 2012-2019



Table 180: Ballistic Composites Market Share Distribution in

South Korea by Fiber Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 181: Ballistic Composites Market in South Korea: Recent

Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Thousand by Matrix

Type for the Period 2020-2027



Table 182: South Korean Ballistic Composites Historic Market

Analysis in US$ Thousand by Matrix Type: 2012-2019



Table 183: Ballistic Composites Market Share Distribution in

South Korea by Matrix Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 184: Ballistic Composites Market in South Korea: Recent

Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Thousand by

Application for the Period 2020-2027



Table 185: South Korean Ballistic Composites Historic Market

Analysis in US$ Thousand by Application: 2012-2019



Table 186: Ballistic Composites Market Share Distribution in

South Korea by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



REST OF ASIA-PACIFIC

Table 187: Rest of Asia-Pacific Market for Ballistic

Composites: Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in US$

Thousand by Fiber Type for the Period 2020-2027



Table 188: Ballistic Composites Market in Rest of Asia-Pacific:

Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Thousand by Fiber Type for the

Period 2012-2019



Table 189: Rest of Asia-Pacific Ballistic Composites Market

Share Analysis by Fiber Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 190: Rest of Asia-Pacific Market for Ballistic

Composites: Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in US$

Thousand by Matrix Type for the Period 2020-2027



Table 191: Ballistic Composites Market in Rest of Asia-Pacific:

Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Thousand by Matrix Type for the

Period 2012-2019



Table 192: Rest of Asia-Pacific Ballistic Composites Market

Share Analysis by Matrix Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 193: Rest of Asia-Pacific Demand Estimates and Forecasts

for Ballistic Composites in US$ Thousand by Application: 2020

to 2027



Table 194: Rest of Asia-Pacific Ballistic Composites Market in

US$ Thousand by Application: 2012-2019



Table 195: Ballistic Composites Market Share Shift in Rest of

Asia-Pacific by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



LATIN AMERICA

Table 196: Latin American Ballistic Composites Market Trends by

Region/Country in US$ Thousand: 2020-2027



Table 197: Ballistic Composites Market in Latin America in US$

Thousand by Region/Country: A Historic Perspective for the

Period 2012-2019



Table 198: Latin American Ballistic Composites Market

Percentage Breakdown of Sales by Region/Country: 2012, 2020,

and 2027



Table 199: Latin American Ballistic Composites Market Growth

Prospects in US$ Thousand by Fiber Type for the Period

2020-2027



Table 200: Ballistic Composites Historic Market Analysis in

Latin America in US$ Thousand by Fiber Type: 2012-2019



Table 201: Latin American Ballistic Composites Market by Fiber

Type: Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2012, 2020, and 2027



Table 202: Latin American Ballistic Composites Market Growth

Prospects in US$ Thousand by Matrix Type for the Period

2020-2027



Table 203: Ballistic Composites Historic Market Analysis in

Latin America in US$ Thousand by Matrix Type: 2012-2019



Table 204: Latin American Ballistic Composites Market by Matrix

Type: Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2012, 2020, and 2027



Table 205: Latin American Demand for Ballistic Composites in

US$ Thousand by Application: 2020 to 2027



Table 206: Ballistic Composites Market Review in Latin America

in US$ Thousand by Application: 2012-2019



Table 207: Latin American Ballistic Composites Market Share

Breakdown by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



ARGENTINA

Table 208: Argentinean Ballistic Composites Market Estimates

and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Fiber Type: 2020-2027



Table 209: Ballistic Composites Market in Argentina in US$

Thousand by Fiber Type: A Historic Review for the Period

2012-2019



Table 210: Argentinean Ballistic Composites Market Share

Breakdown by Fiber Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 211: Argentinean Ballistic Composites Market Estimates

and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Matrix Type: 2020-2027



Table 212: Ballistic Composites Market in Argentina in US$

Thousand by Matrix Type: A Historic Review for the Period

2012-2019



Table 213: Argentinean Ballistic Composites Market Share

Breakdown by Matrix Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 214: Argentinean Ballistic Composites Addressable Market

Opportunity in US$ Thousand by Application: 2020-2027



Table 215: Ballistic Composites Market in Argentina:

Summarization of Historic Demand in US$ Thousand by Application

for the Period 2012-2019



Table 216: Argentinean Ballistic Composites Market Share

Analysis by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



BRAZIL

Table 217: Ballistic Composites Market in Brazil by Fiber Type:

Estimates and Projections in US$ Thousand for the Period

2020-2027



Table 218: Brazilian Ballistic Composites Historic Market

Scenario in US$ Thousand by Fiber Type: 2012-2019



Table 219: Brazilian Ballistic Composites Market Share Analysis

by Fiber Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 220: Ballistic Composites Market in Brazil by Matrix

Type: Estimates and Projections in US$ Thousand for the Period

2020-2027



Table 221: Brazilian Ballistic Composites Historic Market

Scenario in US$ Thousand by Matrix Type: 2012-2019



Table 222: Brazilian Ballistic Composites Market Share Analysis

by Matrix Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 223: Ballistic Composites Quantitative Demand Analysis in

Brazil in US$ Thousand by Application: 2020-2027



Table 224: Brazilian Ballistic Composites Historic Market

Review in US$ Thousand by Application: 2012-2019



Table 225: Brazilian Ballistic Composites Market Share

Analysis: A 17-Year Perspective by Application for 2012, 2020,

and 2027



MEXICO

Table 226: Ballistic Composites Market in Mexico: Recent Past,

Current and Future Analysis in US$ Thousand by Fiber Type for

the Period 2020-2027



Table 227: Mexican Ballistic Composites Historic Market

Analysis in US$ Thousand by Fiber Type: 2012-2019



Table 228: Mexican Ballistic Composites Market Share Breakdown

by Fiber Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 229: Ballistic Composites Market in Mexico: Recent Past,

Current and Future Analysis in US$ Thousand by Matrix Type for

the Period 2020-2027



Table 230: Mexican Ballistic Composites Historic Market

Analysis in US$ Thousand by Matrix Type: 2012-2019



Table 231: Mexican Ballistic Composites Market Share Breakdown

by Matrix Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 232: Ballistic Composites Market in Mexico: Annual Sales

Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Application for the

Period 2020-2027



Table 233: Mexican Ballistic Composites Market in Retrospect in

US$ Thousand by Application: 2012-2019



Table 234: Ballistic Composites Market Share Distribution in

Mexico by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



REST OF LATIN AMERICA

Table 235: Rest of Latin America Ballistic Composites Market

Estimates and Projections in US$ Thousand by Fiber Type: 2020

to 2027



Table 236: Ballistic Composites Market in Rest of Latin America

by Fiber Type: A Historic Review in US$ Thousand for 2012-2019



Table 237: Rest of Latin America Ballistic Composites Market

Share Breakdown by Fiber Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 238: Rest of Latin America Ballistic Composites Market

Estimates and Projections in US$ Thousand by Matrix Type: 2020

to 2027



Table 239: Ballistic Composites Market in Rest of Latin America

by Matrix Type: A Historic Review in US$ Thousand for 2012-2019



Table 240: Rest of Latin America Ballistic Composites Market

Share Breakdown by Matrix Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 241: Rest of Latin America Ballistic Composites Latent

Demand Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Application: 2020 to 2027



Table 242: Ballistic Composites Historic Demand Patterns in

Rest of Latin America by Application in US$ Thousand for

2012-2019



Table 243: Ballistic Composites Market Share Breakdown in Rest

of Latin America by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



MIDDLE EAST

Table 244: The Middle East Ballistic Composites Market

Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Region/Country:

2020-2027



Table 245: Ballistic Composites Market in the Middle East by

Region/Country in US$ Thousand: 2012-2019



Table 246: The Middle East Ballistic Composites Market Share

Breakdown by Region/Country: 2012, 2020, and 2027



Table 247: The Middle East Ballistic Composites Market

Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Fiber Type: 2020 to

2027



Table 248: The Middle East Ballistic Composites Historic Market

by Fiber Type in US$ Thousand: 2012-2019



Table 249: Ballistic Composites Market in the Middle East:

Percentage Share Breakdown of Sales by Fiber Type for

2012,2020, and 2027



Table 250: The Middle East Ballistic Composites Market

Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Matrix Type: 2020 to

2027



Table 251: The Middle East Ballistic Composites Historic Market

by Matrix Type in US$ Thousand: 2012-2019



Table 252: Ballistic Composites Market in the Middle East:

Percentage Share Breakdown of Sales by Matrix Type for

2012,2020, and 2027



Table 253: The Middle East Ballistic Composites Market

Quantitative Demand Analysis in US$ Thousand by Application:

2020 to 2027



Table 254: Ballistic Composites Market in the Middle East:

Summarization of Historic Demand Patterns in US$ Thousand by

Application for 2012-2019



Table 255: The Middle East Ballistic Composites Market Share

Analysis by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



IRAN

Table 256: Iranian Market for Ballistic Composites: Annual

Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Thousand by Fiber Type

for the Period 2020-2027



Table 257: Ballistic Composites Market in Iran: Historic Sales

Analysis in US$ Thousand by Fiber Type for the Period 2012-2019



Table 258: Iranian Ballistic Composites Market Share Analysis

by Fiber Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 259: Iranian Market for Ballistic Composites: Annual

Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Thousand by Matrix Type

for the Period 2020-2027



Please contact our Customer Support Center to get the complete Table of Contents

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05956060/?utm_source=GNW



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________

Clare: clare@reportlinker.com US: (339)-368-6001 Intl: +1 339-368-6001