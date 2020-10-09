New York, Oct. 09, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Ballistic Composites Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05956060/?utm_source=GNW
3 Billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 5.9% over the analysis period 2020-2027. Aramid Fibers, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record a 6.3% CAGR and reach US$1.4 Billion by the end of the analysis period. After an early analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the UHMPE segment is readjusted to a revised 5.6% CAGR for the next 7-year period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $412.3 Million, While China is Forecast to Grow at 9.1% CAGR
The Ballistic Composites market in the U.S. is estimated at US$412.3 Million in the year 2020. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$485 Million by the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 9.1% over the analysis period 2020 to 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 3.2% and 5.3% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 3.8% CAGR.
Glass Segment to Record 5.2% CAGR
In the global Glass segment, USA, Canada, Japan, China and Europe will drive the 4.8% CAGR estimated for this segment. These regional markets accounting for a combined market size of US$170.6 Million in the year 2020 will reach a projected size of US$236.6 Million by the close of the analysis period. China will remain among the fastest growing in this cluster of regional markets. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach US$307.3 Million by the year 2027, while Latin America will expand at a 6.4% CAGR through the analysis period. We bring years of research experience to this 9th edition of our report. The 377-page report presents concise insights into how the pandemic has impacted production and the buy side for 2020 and 2021. A short-term phased recovery by key geography is also addressed.
Competitors identified in this market include, among others,
Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05956060/?utm_source=GNW
I. INTRODUCTION, METHODOLOGY & REPORT SCOPE
II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
1. MARKET OVERVIEW
Global Competitor Market Shares
Ballistic Composites Competitor Market Share Scenario Worldwide
(in %): 2019 & 2025
Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession
2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS
3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
Table 1: Ballistic Composites Global Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2020-2027
Table 2: Ballistic Composites Global Retrospective Market
Scenario in US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2012-2019
Table 3: Ballistic Composites Market Share Shift across Key
Geographies Worldwide: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 4: Aramid Fibers (Fiber Type) World Market by
Region/Country in US$ Thousand: 2020 to 2027
Table 5: Aramid Fibers (Fiber Type) Historic Market Analysis by
Region/Country in US$ Thousand: 2012 to 2019
Table 6: Aramid Fibers (Fiber Type) Market Share Breakdown of
Worldwide Sales by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 7: UHMPE (Fiber Type) Potential Growth Markets Worldwide
in US$ Thousand: 2020 to 2027
Table 8: UHMPE (Fiber Type) Historic Market Perspective by
Region/Country in US$ Thousand: 2012 to 2019
Table 9: UHMPE (Fiber Type) Market Sales Breakdown by
Region/Country in Percentage: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 10: Glass (Fiber Type) Geographic Market Spread Worldwide
in US$ Thousand: 2020 to 2027
Table 11: Glass (Fiber Type) Region Wise Breakdown of Global
Historic Demand in US$ Thousand: 2012 to 2019
Table 12: Glass (Fiber Type) Market Share Distribution in
Percentage by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 13: Other Fiber Types (Fiber Type) World Market Estimates
and Forecasts by Region/Country in US$ Thousand: 2020 to 2027
Table 14: Other Fiber Types (Fiber Type) Market Historic Review
by Region/Country in US$ Thousand: 2012 to 2019
Table 15: Other Fiber Types (Fiber Type) Market Share Breakdown
by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 16: Polymer Matrix (Matrix Type) World Market by
Region/Country in US$ Thousand: 2020 to 2027
Table 17: Polymer Matrix (Matrix Type) Historic Market Analysis
by Region/Country in US$ Thousand: 2012 to 2019
Table 18: Polymer Matrix (Matrix Type) Market Share
Distribution in Percentage by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS
2027
Table 19: Polymer-Ceramic (Matrix Type) World Market Estimates
and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2020 to 2027
Table 20: Polymer-Ceramic (Matrix Type) Market Worldwide
Historic Review by Region/Country in US$ Thousand: 2012 to 2019
Table 21: Polymer-Ceramic (Matrix Type) Market Percentage Share
Distribution by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 22: Metal Matrix (Matrix Type) Market Opportunity
Analysis Worldwide in US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2020 to
2027
Table 23: Metal Matrix (Matrix Type) Global Historic Demand in
US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2012 to 2019
Table 24: Metal Matrix (Matrix Type) Market Share Distribution
in Percentage by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 25: Vehicle Armor (Application) Worldwide Sales in US$
Thousand by Region/Country: 2020-2027
Table 26: Vehicle Armor (Application) Historic Demand Patterns
in US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2012-2019
Table 27: Vehicle Armor (Application) Market Share Shift across
Key Geographies: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 28: Body Armor (Application) Global Market Estimates &
Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2020-2027
Table 29: Body Armor (Application) Retrospective Demand
Analysis in US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2012-2019
Table 30: Body Armor (Application) Market Share Breakdown by
Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 31: Helmet & Face Protection (Application) Demand
Potential Worldwide in US$ Thousand by Region/Country:
2020-2027
Table 32: Helmet & Face Protection (Application) Historic Sales
Analysis in US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2012-2019
Table 33: Helmet & Face Protection (Application) Share
Breakdown Review by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 34: Other Applications (Application) Worldwide Latent
Demand Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2020-2027
Table 35: Other Applications (Application) Global Historic
Analysis in US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2012-2019
Table 36: Other Applications (Application) Distribution of
Global Sales by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
III. MARKET ANALYSIS
GEOGRAPHIC MARKET ANALYSIS
UNITED STATES
Market Facts & Figures
US Ballistic Composites Market Share (in %) by Company: 2019 &
2025
Market Analytics
Table 37: United States Ballistic Composites Market Estimates
and Projections in US$ Thousand by Fiber Type: 2020 to 2027
Table 38: Ballistic Composites Market in the United States by
Fiber Type: A Historic Review in US$ Thousand for 2012-2019
Table 39: United States Ballistic Composites Market Share
Breakdown by Fiber Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 40: United States Ballistic Composites Market Estimates
and Projections in US$ Thousand by Matrix Type: 2020 to 2027
Table 41: Ballistic Composites Market in the United States by
Matrix Type: A Historic Review in US$ Thousand for 2012-2019
Table 42: United States Ballistic Composites Market Share
Breakdown by Matrix Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 43: United States Ballistic Composites Latent Demand
Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Application: 2020 to 2027
Table 44: Ballistic Composites Historic Demand Patterns in the
United States by Application in US$ Thousand for 2012-2019
Table 45: Ballistic Composites Market Share Breakdown in the
United States by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
CANADA
Table 46: Canadian Ballistic Composites Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Fiber Type: 2020 to 2027
Table 47: Canadian Ballistic Composites Historic Market Review
by Fiber Type in US$ Thousand: 2012-2019
Table 48: Ballistic Composites Market in Canada: Percentage
Share Breakdown of Sales by Fiber Type for 2012, 2020, and 2027
Table 49: Canadian Ballistic Composites Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Matrix Type: 2020 to 2027
Table 50: Canadian Ballistic Composites Historic Market Review
by Matrix Type in US$ Thousand: 2012-2019
Table 51: Ballistic Composites Market in Canada: Percentage
Share Breakdown of Sales by Matrix Type for 2012, 2020, and
2027
Table 52: Canadian Ballistic Composites Market Quantitative
Demand Analysis in US$ Thousand by Application: 2020 to 2027
Table 53: Ballistic Composites Market in Canada: Summarization
of Historic Demand Patterns in US$ Thousand by Application for
2012-2019
Table 54: Canadian Ballistic Composites Market Share Analysis
by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
JAPAN
Table 55: Japanese Market for Ballistic Composites: Annual
Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Thousand by Fiber Type
for the Period 2020-2027
Table 56: Ballistic Composites Market in Japan: Historic Sales
Analysis in US$ Thousand by Fiber Type for the Period 2012-2019
Table 57: Japanese Ballistic Composites Market Share Analysis
by Fiber Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 58: Japanese Market for Ballistic Composites: Annual
Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Thousand by Matrix Type
for the Period 2020-2027
Table 59: Ballistic Composites Market in Japan: Historic Sales
Analysis in US$ Thousand by Matrix Type for the Period
2012-2019
Table 60: Japanese Ballistic Composites Market Share Analysis
by Matrix Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 61: Japanese Demand Estimates and Forecasts for Ballistic
Composites in US$ Thousand by Application: 2020 to 2027
Table 62: Japanese Ballistic Composites Market in US$ Thousand
by Application: 2012-2019
Table 63: Ballistic Composites Market Share Shift in Japan by
Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
CHINA
Table 64: Chinese Ballistic Composites Market Growth Prospects
in US$ Thousand by Fiber Type for the Period 2020-2027
Table 65: Ballistic Composites Historic Market Analysis in
China in US$ Thousand by Fiber Type: 2012-2019
Table 66: Chinese Ballistic Composites Market by Fiber Type:
Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2012, 2020, and 2027
Table 67: Chinese Ballistic Composites Market Growth Prospects
in US$ Thousand by Matrix Type for the Period 2020-2027
Table 68: Ballistic Composites Historic Market Analysis in
China in US$ Thousand by Matrix Type: 2012-2019
Table 69: Chinese Ballistic Composites Market by Matrix Type:
Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2012, 2020, and 2027
Table 70: Chinese Demand for Ballistic Composites in US$
Thousand by Application: 2020 to 2027
Table 71: Ballistic Composites Market Review in China in US$
Thousand by Application: 2012-2019
Table 72: Chinese Ballistic Composites Market Share Breakdown
by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
EUROPE
Market Facts & Figures
European Ballistic Composites Market: Competitor Market Share
Scenario (in %) for 2019 & 2025
Market Analytics
Table 73: European Ballistic Composites Market Demand Scenario
in US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2020-2027
Table 74: Ballistic Composites Market in Europe: A Historic
Market Perspective in US$ Thousand by Region/Country for the
Period 2012-2019
Table 75: European Ballistic Composites Market Share Shift by
Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 76: European Ballistic Composites Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Fiber Type: 2020-2027
Table 77: Ballistic Composites Market in Europe in US$ Thousand
by Fiber Type: A Historic Review for the Period 2012-2019
Table 78: European Ballistic Composites Market Share Breakdown
by Fiber Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 79: European Ballistic Composites Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Matrix Type: 2020-2027
Table 80: Ballistic Composites Market in Europe in US$ Thousand
by Matrix Type: A Historic Review for the Period 2012-2019
Table 81: European Ballistic Composites Market Share Breakdown
by Matrix Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 82: European Ballistic Composites Addressable Market
Opportunity in US$ Thousand by Application: 2020-2027
Table 83: Ballistic Composites Market in Europe: Summarization
of Historic Demand in US$ Thousand by Application for the
Period 2012-2019
Table 84: European Ballistic Composites Market Share Analysis
by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
FRANCE
Table 85: Ballistic Composites Market in France by Fiber Type:
Estimates and Projections in US$ Thousand for the Period
2020-2027
Table 86: French Ballistic Composites Historic Market Scenario
in US$ Thousand by Fiber Type: 2012-2019
Table 87: French Ballistic Composites Market Share Analysis by
Fiber Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 88: Ballistic Composites Market in France by Matrix Type:
Estimates and Projections in US$ Thousand for the Period
2020-2027
Table 89: French Ballistic Composites Historic Market Scenario
in US$ Thousand by Matrix Type: 2012-2019
Table 90: French Ballistic Composites Market Share Analysis by
Matrix Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 91: Ballistic Composites Quantitative Demand Analysis in
France in US$ Thousand by Application: 2020-2027
Table 92: French Ballistic Composites Historic Market Review in
US$ Thousand by Application: 2012-2019
Table 93: French Ballistic Composites Market Share Analysis:
A 17-Year Perspective by Application for 2012, 2020, and 2027
GERMANY
Table 94: Ballistic Composites Market in Germany: Recent Past,
Current and Future Analysis in US$ Thousand by Fiber Type for
the Period 2020-2027
Table 95: German Ballistic Composites Historic Market Analysis
in US$ Thousand by Fiber Type: 2012-2019
Table 96: German Ballistic Composites Market Share Breakdown by
Fiber Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 97: Ballistic Composites Market in Germany: Recent Past,
Current and Future Analysis in US$ Thousand by Matrix Type for
the Period 2020-2027
Table 98: German Ballistic Composites Historic Market Analysis
in US$ Thousand by Matrix Type: 2012-2019
Table 99: German Ballistic Composites Market Share Breakdown by
Matrix Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 100: Ballistic Composites Market in Germany: Annual Sales
Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Application for the
Period 2020-2027
Table 101: German Ballistic Composites Market in Retrospect in
US$ Thousand by Application: 2012-2019
Table 102: Ballistic Composites Market Share Distribution in
Germany by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
ITALY
Table 103: Italian Ballistic Composites Market Growth Prospects
in US$ Thousand by Fiber Type for the Period 2020-2027
Table 104: Ballistic Composites Historic Market Analysis in
Italy in US$ Thousand by Fiber Type: 2012-2019
Table 105: Italian Ballistic Composites Market by Fiber Type:
Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2012, 2020, and 2027
Table 106: Italian Ballistic Composites Market Growth Prospects
in US$ Thousand by Matrix Type for the Period 2020-2027
Table 107: Ballistic Composites Historic Market Analysis in
Italy in US$ Thousand by Matrix Type: 2012-2019
Table 108: Italian Ballistic Composites Market by Matrix Type:
Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2012, 2020, and 2027
Table 109: Italian Demand for Ballistic Composites in US$
Thousand by Application: 2020 to 2027
Table 110: Ballistic Composites Market Review in Italy in US$
Thousand by Application: 2012-2019
Table 111: Italian Ballistic Composites Market Share Breakdown
by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
UNITED KINGDOM
Table 112: United Kingdom Market for Ballistic Composites:
Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Thousand by Fiber
Type for the Period 2020-2027
Table 113: Ballistic Composites Market in the United Kingdom:
Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Thousand by Fiber Type for the
Period 2012-2019
Table 114: United Kingdom Ballistic Composites Market Share
Analysis by Fiber Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 115: United Kingdom Market for Ballistic Composites:
Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Thousand by
Matrix Type for the Period 2020-2027
Table 116: Ballistic Composites Market in the United Kingdom:
Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Thousand by Matrix Type for the
Period 2012-2019
Table 117: United Kingdom Ballistic Composites Market Share
Analysis by Matrix Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 118: United Kingdom Demand Estimates and Forecasts for
Ballistic Composites in US$ Thousand by Application: 2020 to
2027
Table 119: United Kingdom Ballistic Composites Market in US$
Thousand by Application: 2012-2019
Table 120: Ballistic Composites Market Share Shift in the
United Kingdom by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
SPAIN
Table 121: Spanish Ballistic Composites Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Fiber Type: 2020 to 2027
Table 122: Spanish Ballistic Composites Historic Market Review
by Fiber Type in US$ Thousand: 2012-2019
Table 123: Ballistic Composites Market in Spain: Percentage
Share Breakdown of Sales by Fiber Type for 2012, 2020, and 2027
Table 124: Spanish Ballistic Composites Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Matrix Type: 2020 to 2027
Table 125: Spanish Ballistic Composites Historic Market Review
by Matrix Type in US$ Thousand: 2012-2019
Table 126: Ballistic Composites Market in Spain: Percentage
Share Breakdown of Sales by Matrix Type for 2012, 2020, and
2027
Table 127: Spanish Ballistic Composites Market Quantitative
Demand Analysis in US$ Thousand by Application: 2020 to 2027
Table 128: Ballistic Composites Market in Spain: Summarization
of Historic Demand Patterns in US$ Thousand by Application for
2012-2019
Table 129: Spanish Ballistic Composites Market Share Analysis
by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
RUSSIA
Table 130: Russian Ballistic Composites Market Estimates and
Projections in US$ Thousand by Fiber Type: 2020 to 2027
Table 131: Ballistic Composites Market in Russia by Fiber Type:
A Historic Review in US$ Thousand for 2012-2019
Table 132: Russian Ballistic Composites Market Share Breakdown
by Fiber Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 133: Russian Ballistic Composites Market Estimates and
Projections in US$ Thousand by Matrix Type: 2020 to 2027
Table 134: Ballistic Composites Market in Russia by Matrix
Type: A Historic Review in US$ Thousand for 2012-2019
Table 135: Russian Ballistic Composites Market Share Breakdown
by Matrix Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 136: Russian Ballistic Composites Latent Demand Forecasts
in US$ Thousand by Application: 2020 to 2027
Table 137: Ballistic Composites Historic Demand Patterns in
Russia by Application in US$ Thousand for 2012-2019
Table 138: Ballistic Composites Market Share Breakdown in
Russia by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
REST OF EUROPE
Table 139: Rest of Europe Ballistic Composites Market Estimates
and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Fiber Type: 2020-2027
Table 140: Ballistic Composites Market in Rest of Europe in US$
Thousand by Fiber Type: A Historic Review for the Period
2012-2019
Table 141: Rest of Europe Ballistic Composites Market Share
Breakdown by Fiber Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 142: Rest of Europe Ballistic Composites Market Estimates
and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Matrix Type: 2020-2027
Table 143: Ballistic Composites Market in Rest of Europe in US$
Thousand by Matrix Type: A Historic Review for the Period
2012-2019
Table 144: Rest of Europe Ballistic Composites Market Share
Breakdown by Matrix Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 145: Rest of Europe Ballistic Composites Addressable
Market Opportunity in US$ Thousand by Application: 2020-2027
Table 146: Ballistic Composites Market in Rest of Europe:
Summarization of Historic Demand in US$ Thousand by Application
for the Period 2012-2019
Table 147: Rest of Europe Ballistic Composites Market Share
Analysis by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
ASIA-PACIFIC
Table 148: Asia-Pacific Ballistic Composites Market Estimates
and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2020-2027
Table 149: Ballistic Composites Market in Asia-Pacific:
Historic Market Analysis in US$ Thousand by Region/Country for
the Period 2012-2019
Table 150: Asia-Pacific Ballistic Composites Market Share
Analysis by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 151: Ballistic Composites Market in Asia-Pacific by Fiber
Type: Estimates and Projections in US$ Thousand for the Period
2020-2027
Table 152: Asia-Pacific Ballistic Composites Historic Market
Scenario in US$ Thousand by Fiber Type: 2012-2019
Table 153: Asia-Pacific Ballistic Composites Market Share
Analysis by Fiber Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 154: Ballistic Composites Market in Asia-Pacific by
Matrix Type: Estimates and Projections in US$ Thousand for the
Period 2020-2027
Table 155: Asia-Pacific Ballistic Composites Historic Market
Scenario in US$ Thousand by Matrix Type: 2012-2019
Table 156: Asia-Pacific Ballistic Composites Market Share
Analysis by Matrix Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 157: Ballistic Composites Quantitative Demand Analysis in
Asia-Pacific in US$ Thousand by Application: 2020-2027
Table 158: Asia-Pacific Ballistic Composites Historic Market
Review in US$ Thousand by Application: 2012-2019
Table 159: Asia-Pacific Ballistic Composites Market Share
Analysis: A 17-Year Perspective by Application for 2012, 2020,
and 2027
AUSTRALIA
Table 160: Ballistic Composites Market in Australia: Recent
Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Thousand by Fiber Type
for the Period 2020-2027
Table 161: Australian Ballistic Composites Historic Market
Analysis in US$ Thousand by Fiber Type: 2012-2019
Table 162: Australian Ballistic Composites Market Share
Breakdown by Fiber Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 163: Ballistic Composites Market in Australia: Recent
Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Thousand by Matrix
Type for the Period 2020-2027
Table 164: Australian Ballistic Composites Historic Market
Analysis in US$ Thousand by Matrix Type: 2012-2019
Table 165: Australian Ballistic Composites Market Share
Breakdown by Matrix Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 166: Ballistic Composites Market in Australia: Annual
Sales Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Application
for the Period 2020-2027
Table 167: Australian Ballistic Composites Market in Retrospect
in US$ Thousand by Application: 2012-2019
Table 168: Ballistic Composites Market Share Distribution in
Australia by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
INDIA
Table 169: Indian Ballistic Composites Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Fiber Type: 2020 to 2027
Table 170: Indian Ballistic Composites Historic Market Review
by Fiber Type in US$ Thousand: 2012-2019
Table 171: Ballistic Composites Market in India: Percentage
Share Breakdown of Sales by Fiber Type for 2012, 2020, and 2027
Table 172: Indian Ballistic Composites Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Matrix Type: 2020 to 2027
Table 173: Indian Ballistic Composites Historic Market Review
by Matrix Type in US$ Thousand: 2012-2019
Table 174: Ballistic Composites Market in India: Percentage
Share Breakdown of Sales by Matrix Type for 2012, 2020, and
2027
Table 175: Indian Ballistic Composites Market Quantitative
Demand Analysis in US$ Thousand by Application: 2020 to 2027
Table 176: Ballistic Composites Market in India: Summarization
of Historic Demand Patterns in US$ Thousand by Application for
2012-2019
Table 177: Indian Ballistic Composites Market Share Analysis by
Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
SOUTH KOREA
Table 178: Ballistic Composites Market in South Korea: Recent
Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Thousand by Fiber Type
for the Period 2020-2027
Table 179: South Korean Ballistic Composites Historic Market
Analysis in US$ Thousand by Fiber Type: 2012-2019
Table 180: Ballistic Composites Market Share Distribution in
South Korea by Fiber Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 181: Ballistic Composites Market in South Korea: Recent
Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Thousand by Matrix
Type for the Period 2020-2027
Table 182: South Korean Ballistic Composites Historic Market
Analysis in US$ Thousand by Matrix Type: 2012-2019
Table 183: Ballistic Composites Market Share Distribution in
South Korea by Matrix Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 184: Ballistic Composites Market in South Korea: Recent
Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Thousand by
Application for the Period 2020-2027
Table 185: South Korean Ballistic Composites Historic Market
Analysis in US$ Thousand by Application: 2012-2019
Table 186: Ballistic Composites Market Share Distribution in
South Korea by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
REST OF ASIA-PACIFIC
Table 187: Rest of Asia-Pacific Market for Ballistic
Composites: Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in US$
Thousand by Fiber Type for the Period 2020-2027
Table 188: Ballistic Composites Market in Rest of Asia-Pacific:
Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Thousand by Fiber Type for the
Period 2012-2019
Table 189: Rest of Asia-Pacific Ballistic Composites Market
Share Analysis by Fiber Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 190: Rest of Asia-Pacific Market for Ballistic
Composites: Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in US$
Thousand by Matrix Type for the Period 2020-2027
Table 191: Ballistic Composites Market in Rest of Asia-Pacific:
Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Thousand by Matrix Type for the
Period 2012-2019
Table 192: Rest of Asia-Pacific Ballistic Composites Market
Share Analysis by Matrix Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 193: Rest of Asia-Pacific Demand Estimates and Forecasts
for Ballistic Composites in US$ Thousand by Application: 2020
to 2027
Table 194: Rest of Asia-Pacific Ballistic Composites Market in
US$ Thousand by Application: 2012-2019
Table 195: Ballistic Composites Market Share Shift in Rest of
Asia-Pacific by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
LATIN AMERICA
Table 196: Latin American Ballistic Composites Market Trends by
Region/Country in US$ Thousand: 2020-2027
Table 197: Ballistic Composites Market in Latin America in US$
Thousand by Region/Country: A Historic Perspective for the
Period 2012-2019
Table 198: Latin American Ballistic Composites Market
Percentage Breakdown of Sales by Region/Country: 2012, 2020,
and 2027
Table 199: Latin American Ballistic Composites Market Growth
Prospects in US$ Thousand by Fiber Type for the Period
2020-2027
Table 200: Ballistic Composites Historic Market Analysis in
Latin America in US$ Thousand by Fiber Type: 2012-2019
Table 201: Latin American Ballistic Composites Market by Fiber
Type: Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2012, 2020, and 2027
Table 202: Latin American Ballistic Composites Market Growth
Prospects in US$ Thousand by Matrix Type for the Period
2020-2027
Table 203: Ballistic Composites Historic Market Analysis in
Latin America in US$ Thousand by Matrix Type: 2012-2019
Table 204: Latin American Ballistic Composites Market by Matrix
Type: Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2012, 2020, and 2027
Table 205: Latin American Demand for Ballistic Composites in
US$ Thousand by Application: 2020 to 2027
Table 206: Ballistic Composites Market Review in Latin America
in US$ Thousand by Application: 2012-2019
Table 207: Latin American Ballistic Composites Market Share
Breakdown by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
ARGENTINA
Table 208: Argentinean Ballistic Composites Market Estimates
and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Fiber Type: 2020-2027
Table 209: Ballistic Composites Market in Argentina in US$
Thousand by Fiber Type: A Historic Review for the Period
2012-2019
Table 210: Argentinean Ballistic Composites Market Share
Breakdown by Fiber Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 211: Argentinean Ballistic Composites Market Estimates
and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Matrix Type: 2020-2027
Table 212: Ballistic Composites Market in Argentina in US$
Thousand by Matrix Type: A Historic Review for the Period
2012-2019
Table 213: Argentinean Ballistic Composites Market Share
Breakdown by Matrix Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 214: Argentinean Ballistic Composites Addressable Market
Opportunity in US$ Thousand by Application: 2020-2027
Table 215: Ballistic Composites Market in Argentina:
Summarization of Historic Demand in US$ Thousand by Application
for the Period 2012-2019
Table 216: Argentinean Ballistic Composites Market Share
Analysis by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
BRAZIL
Table 217: Ballistic Composites Market in Brazil by Fiber Type:
Estimates and Projections in US$ Thousand for the Period
2020-2027
Table 218: Brazilian Ballistic Composites Historic Market
Scenario in US$ Thousand by Fiber Type: 2012-2019
Table 219: Brazilian Ballistic Composites Market Share Analysis
by Fiber Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 220: Ballistic Composites Market in Brazil by Matrix
Type: Estimates and Projections in US$ Thousand for the Period
2020-2027
Table 221: Brazilian Ballistic Composites Historic Market
Scenario in US$ Thousand by Matrix Type: 2012-2019
Table 222: Brazilian Ballistic Composites Market Share Analysis
by Matrix Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 223: Ballistic Composites Quantitative Demand Analysis in
Brazil in US$ Thousand by Application: 2020-2027
Table 224: Brazilian Ballistic Composites Historic Market
Review in US$ Thousand by Application: 2012-2019
Table 225: Brazilian Ballistic Composites Market Share
Analysis: A 17-Year Perspective by Application for 2012, 2020,
and 2027
MEXICO
Table 226: Ballistic Composites Market in Mexico: Recent Past,
Current and Future Analysis in US$ Thousand by Fiber Type for
the Period 2020-2027
Table 227: Mexican Ballistic Composites Historic Market
Analysis in US$ Thousand by Fiber Type: 2012-2019
Table 228: Mexican Ballistic Composites Market Share Breakdown
by Fiber Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 229: Ballistic Composites Market in Mexico: Recent Past,
Current and Future Analysis in US$ Thousand by Matrix Type for
the Period 2020-2027
Table 230: Mexican Ballistic Composites Historic Market
Analysis in US$ Thousand by Matrix Type: 2012-2019
Table 231: Mexican Ballistic Composites Market Share Breakdown
by Matrix Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 232: Ballistic Composites Market in Mexico: Annual Sales
Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Application for the
Period 2020-2027
Table 233: Mexican Ballistic Composites Market in Retrospect in
US$ Thousand by Application: 2012-2019
Table 234: Ballistic Composites Market Share Distribution in
Mexico by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
REST OF LATIN AMERICA
Table 235: Rest of Latin America Ballistic Composites Market
Estimates and Projections in US$ Thousand by Fiber Type: 2020
to 2027
Table 236: Ballistic Composites Market in Rest of Latin America
by Fiber Type: A Historic Review in US$ Thousand for 2012-2019
Table 237: Rest of Latin America Ballistic Composites Market
Share Breakdown by Fiber Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 238: Rest of Latin America Ballistic Composites Market
Estimates and Projections in US$ Thousand by Matrix Type: 2020
to 2027
Table 239: Ballistic Composites Market in Rest of Latin America
by Matrix Type: A Historic Review in US$ Thousand for 2012-2019
Table 240: Rest of Latin America Ballistic Composites Market
Share Breakdown by Matrix Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 241: Rest of Latin America Ballistic Composites Latent
Demand Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Application: 2020 to 2027
Table 242: Ballistic Composites Historic Demand Patterns in
Rest of Latin America by Application in US$ Thousand for
2012-2019
Table 243: Ballistic Composites Market Share Breakdown in Rest
of Latin America by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
MIDDLE EAST
Table 244: The Middle East Ballistic Composites Market
Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Region/Country:
2020-2027
Table 245: Ballistic Composites Market in the Middle East by
Region/Country in US$ Thousand: 2012-2019
Table 246: The Middle East Ballistic Composites Market Share
Breakdown by Region/Country: 2012, 2020, and 2027
Table 247: The Middle East Ballistic Composites Market
Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Fiber Type: 2020 to
2027
Table 248: The Middle East Ballistic Composites Historic Market
by Fiber Type in US$ Thousand: 2012-2019
Table 249: Ballistic Composites Market in the Middle East:
Percentage Share Breakdown of Sales by Fiber Type for
2012,2020, and 2027
Table 250: The Middle East Ballistic Composites Market
Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Matrix Type: 2020 to
2027
Table 251: The Middle East Ballistic Composites Historic Market
by Matrix Type in US$ Thousand: 2012-2019
Table 252: Ballistic Composites Market in the Middle East:
Percentage Share Breakdown of Sales by Matrix Type for
2012,2020, and 2027
Table 253: The Middle East Ballistic Composites Market
Quantitative Demand Analysis in US$ Thousand by Application:
2020 to 2027
Table 254: Ballistic Composites Market in the Middle East:
Summarization of Historic Demand Patterns in US$ Thousand by
Application for 2012-2019
Table 255: The Middle East Ballistic Composites Market Share
Analysis by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
IRAN
Table 256: Iranian Market for Ballistic Composites: Annual
Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Thousand by Fiber Type
for the Period 2020-2027
Table 257: Ballistic Composites Market in Iran: Historic Sales
Analysis in US$ Thousand by Fiber Type for the Period 2012-2019
Table 258: Iranian Ballistic Composites Market Share Analysis
by Fiber Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 259: Iranian Market for Ballistic Composites: Annual
Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Thousand by Matrix Type
for the Period 2020-2027
Please contact our Customer Support Center to get the complete Table of Contents
Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05956060/?utm_source=GNW
About Reportlinker
ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.
__________________________
Clare: clare@reportlinker.com US: (339)-368-6001 Intl: +1 339-368-6001
ReportLinker
Lyon, FRANCE
Clare: clare@reportlinker.com US: (339)-368-6001 Intl: +1 339-368-6001
ReportLinker logo.jpgLOGO URL | Copy the link below
Formats available: