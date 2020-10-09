NOT FOR RELEASE, PUBLICATION OR DISTRIBUTION, IN WHOLE OR IN PART, IN, INTO OR FROM ANY RESTRICTED JURISDICTIONS OR JURISDICTION WHERE TO DO SO WOULD CONSTITUTE A VIOLATION OF THE RELEVANT LAWS OF SUCH JURISDICTION.

9 October 2020

Proposed introduction of OSB GROUP PLC (“New OSB”) as a new holding company of the OSB Group by means of a Scheme of Arrangement under Part 26 of the Companies Act 2006 and New OSB’s admission to the premium listing segment of the Official List and to trading on the main market of the London Stock Exchange

Publication of Prospectus and Scheme Document

Today, OneSavings Bank plc (“OSB”) published a Scheme Document relating to OSB’s proposed introduction of New OSB as a new holding company above the OSB Group by means of a scheme of arrangement under Part 26 of the Companies Act 2006.

The Scheme is between OSB and the OSB Shareholders and involves the cancellation of shares in OSB currently held by OSB Shareholders (“Old OSB Shares”) in exchange for the same number of shares in New OSB (“New OSB Shares”). The rights attaching to the New OSB Shares will be substantively the same as those attaching to the Old OSB Shares at the Scheme Effective Date.

The Scheme is being undertaken as a reorganisation to facilitate the issuance of MREL-qualifying debt instruments and compliance with the OSB Group’s MREL requirements. The new holding company will also help ensure compliance with the OSB Group’s ‘single point of entry’ resolution strategy.

The Scheme Document is now available at www.osb.co.uk/investors and includes full details of the Scheme, together with an explanatory statement and the notices convening the OSB Court Meeting and the OSB General Meeting. The Scheme Document also contains the expected timetable for the Scheme and specifies the necessary actions to be taken by OSB Shareholders.

OSB has also today published a Prospectus relating to the admission of the New OSB Shares to the premium listing segment of the Official List and to trading on the main market for listed securities of the London Stock Exchange (“Admission”).

The Prospectus has been approved by the FCA and is available at www.osb.co.uk/investors .

A copy of the Prospectus and the Scheme Document will shortly be submitted to the National Storage Mechanism and will be available for viewing at www.morningstar.co.uk/uk/nsm.

Action to be taken by OSB Shareholders

OSB urges OSB Shareholders to read the Scheme Document and the Prospectus carefully because they contain important information in relation to the Scheme, Admission and the New OSB Shares.

The Scheme is conditional upon a number of matters which are set out in full in the explanatory statement contained in the Scheme Document, including approval by OSB Shareholders of the OSB Resolutions at the OSB General Meeting and of the Scheme at the OSB Court Meeting.

Given the continuing uncertainty of the situation regarding the COVID-19 pandemic, including the possibility of future lockdowns or continued or further government restrictions on social contact, public gatherings and non-essential travel, OSB Shareholders are strongly encouraged to not attend the OSB General Meeting and OSB Court Meeting and instead submit their votes by proxy. Detailed voting instructions and other arrangements which have been made with respect to the Court Meeting and General Meeting are set out in the Scheme Document.

Expected timetable

The expected timetable of principal events for the implementation of the Scheme and Admission is set out below. All references to time in this Announcement are to London time.

Principal events Time and/or date Publication of this Announcement, the Scheme Document and the Prospectus 9 October 2020 OSB Court Meeting 11.30 a.m. on 2 November 2020 OSB General Meeting 11.45 a.m. on 2 November 2020(1) Court Hearing to sanction the Scheme 27 November 2020 Last day of dealings in Old OSB Shares 27 November 2020 Scheme Effective Date By 8:00 a.m. on 30 November 2020 Delisting of Old OSB Shares, Admission and commencement of dealings in New OSB Shares on the London Stock Exchange 8.00 a.m. on 30 November 2020

(1) To commence at the time fixed or as soon thereafter as the OSB Court Meeting has been concluded or adjourned.





Enquiries

For further information, please contact the following.

OneSavings Bank plc

Alastair Pate, Group Head of Investor Relations Tel: +44 (0) 16 3483 8973

Rothschild & Co (Sponsor to OSB)



Stephen Fox Tel: +44 (0) 20 7280 5000

Toby Ross

Guy Luff

Slaughter and May are retained as legal adviser to OSB.

Notes to Editors

OSB began trading as a bank on 1 February 2011 and was admitted to the London Stock Exchange’s main market for listed securities on 10 June 2014. OSB joined the FTSE 250 index in June 2015. The OSB Group is a specialist lending and retail savings group authorised by the PRA and regulated by the FCA and the PRA.

The OSB Group has grown organically and through the acquisition of businesses and portfolios. On 4 October 2019, OSB acquired the Charter Court Group as a result of the Charter Court Combination. The Charter Court Group, based at 2 Charter Court, Broadlands, Wolverhampton, WV10 6TD, was initially founded in November 2008 as a provider of credit consultancy and mortgage administration services for pools of mortgage loans owned by third parties. It was subsequently granted permission by the Financial Services Authority (now the FCA) to act as an authorised mortgage administrator and lender and also obtained a banking licence from the PRA.

Based in Chatham, Kent, the OSB Group trades under the Kent Reliance, InterBay Commercial, InterBay Asset Finance and Heritable Development Finance brands in the UK. Following the Charter Court Combination, the OSB Group also trades under the Precise Mortgages, Exact Mortgage Experts and Charter Savings Bank brands in the UK. The OSB Group also has a presence in the Channel Islands under the Jersey Home Loans and Guernsey Home Loans brands.

The OSB Group primarily targets underserved market sub-sectors that offer high growth potential, attractive risk-adjusted returns and where it has established expertise, platforms and capabilities. These include private rented sector/professional buy-to-let, commercial and semi-commercial mortgages, residential development finance, bespoke and specialist residential lending, secured funding lines and asset finance. Following the Charter Court Combination, the OSB Group retains the market identities and propositions of the OSB Business and the Charter Court Business. The OSB Business targets its customers through specialist brokers and independent financial advisers, and is differentiated through its use of highly-skilled, bespoke underwriting and its efficient operating model. The Charter Court Business is differentiated through risk management expertise and best-of-breed automated technology and systems, ensuring efficient processing, strong credit and collateral risk control and speed of product development and innovation. Through its Exact Mortgage Experts brand, it offers mortgage servicing, administration and credit consultancy.

