NEXT GAMES CORPORATION: MANAGERS' TRANSACTIONS

October 9, 2020 at 1.00 p.m. EEST

____________________________________________

Person subject to the notification requirement

Name: Ovaskainen Jari

Position: Member of the Board/Deputy member

(X) Legal person

Issuer: Next Games Oyj

LEI: 743700K7T2LD38EPLZ76

Notification type: INITIAL NOTIFICATION

Reference number: 743700K7T2LD38EPLZ76_20201009102131_2

____________________________________________

Transaction date: 2020-10-08

Venue: FIRST NORTH FINLAND (FNFI)

Instrument type: SHARE

ISIN: FI4000233267

Nature of the transaction: ACQUISITION

Transaction details

(1): Volume: 9,952 Unit price: 1.5 EUR

(2): Volume: 2,000 Unit price: 1.49 EUR

(3): Volume: 3,710 Unit price: 1.5 EUR

(4): Volume: 800 Unit price: 1.49 EUR

(5): Volume: 4,755 Unit price: 1.495 EUR

(6): Volume: 3,587 Unit price: 1.475 EUR

(7): Volume: 6,800 Unit price: 1.47 EUR

(8): Volume: 30 Unit price: 1.465 EUR

(9): Volume: 1,000 Unit price: 1.47 EUR

(10): Volume: 1,553 Unit price: 1.465 EUR

(11): Volume: 2,221 Unit price: 1.47 EUR

(12): Volume: 6,691 Unit price: 1.45 EUR

(13): Volume: 3,010 Unit price: 1.47 EUR

(14): Volume: 3,101 Unit price: 1.455 EUR

(15): Volume: 2,500 Unit price: 1.46 EUR

Aggregated transactions

(15): Volume: 51,710 Volume weighted average price: 1.47753 EUR



