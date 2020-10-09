New York, Oct. 09, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Bag Filters Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05956059/?utm_source=GNW

4 Billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 3.9% over the analysis period 2020-2027. Pulse Jet, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record a 4.2% CAGR and reach US$5.6 Billion by the end of the analysis period. After an early analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Reverse-Air segment is readjusted to a revised 3.7% CAGR for the next 7-year period.



The U.S. Market is Estimated at $2.1 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 7.1% CAGR



The Bag Filters market in the U.S. is estimated at US$2.1 Billion in the year 2020. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$2.2 Billion by the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 7.1% over the analysis period 2020 to 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 1.2% and 3% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 2% CAGR.



Shaker Segment to Record 3.6% CAGR



In the global Shaker segment, USA, Canada, Japan, China and Europe will drive the 3.1% CAGR estimated for this segment. These regional markets accounting for a combined market size of US$1.5 Billion in the year 2020 will reach a projected size of US$1.8 Billion by the close of the analysis period. China will remain among the fastest growing in this cluster of regional markets. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach US$1.5 Billion by the year 2027, while Latin America will expand at a 4.5% CAGR through the analysis period. We bring years of research experience to this 9th edition of our report. The 385-page report presents concise insights into how the pandemic has impacted production and the buy side for 2020 and 2021. A short-term phased recovery by key geography is also addressed.



Competitors identified in this market include, among others,

Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises, Inc.

Bwf Envirotech

Camfil Farr Inc.

Danaher Corporation

Donaldson Co., Inc.

Eaton Corporation PLC

General Electric Company

Lenntech BV

Mitsubishi Hitachi Power Systems Ltd.

Parker Hannifin Corporation

Rosedale Products Inc.

Thermax Global

W. L. Gore & Associates, Inc.







II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



1. MARKET OVERVIEW

Highly Polluting Industries Such as Cement, Power Generation,

Chemical and Other Process Industries Drive Demand for Bag

Filters

Market Drivers in a Nutshell

Competition

Global Bag Filter Market: Percentage Breakdown of Volume Sales

by Leading Players for the Year 2019

Global Competitor Market Shares

Bag Filter Competitor Market Share Scenario Worldwide (in %):

2019 & 2025

Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession



3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

Alarming Rise in Industrial Air Pollution Sets Strong

Foundation for the Growth of Bag Filters

Number of Deaths Worldwide Due to Outdoor and Indoor Air

Pollution: Breakdown in Million by type of Diseases

Top-Ranking Cities with Highest Air Pollution in Micrograms per

Cubic Meter

Number of Deaths Worldwide Due to Outdoor Air Pollution:

Breakdown in Million by Region

Strict Environment and Safety Regulations to Minimize Air

Pollution Benefits Market Growth

Number of Health Effects Avoided Per Annum in the US Due to the

MATS Implementation

Need to Reduce Particulate Matter Emissions from Fossil Fuel

Drives Demand for Bag Filters in Power Generation Industry

Global Electricity Generation: Breakdown of CO2 Emissions in

TWh for the Years 2016, 2025, 2030 and 2035

Permissible Limits of PM Emissions Set by Different Countries

from Coal-Fired Power Plants

Rapid Increase in Cement Production Drives Demand for Bag Filters

Global Cement Production in Million Metric Tons for the Years

2000, 2010, 2020 and 2030

Global CO2 Emissions in Billion Tons/Year in the Cement

Industry for the Years 2010, 2015, 2020 and 2025

Bag Filters Market to Benefit from the Mining Industry?s Need

to Comply with Emission Control Norms

Increasing Need to Recycle Waste Drives Demand for Bag Filters

in the Municipal Sector

Top Ranking Regions Generating Largest Amount of Municipal

Waste in Million Tons Per Annum

Emergence of Alternative and Renewable Sources of Energy:

A Major Growth Restraint

Product Overview

Bag Filter: An Introduction

Bag Filter by Type

Pulse Jet

Reverse-Air

Mechanical Shaker

Advantages and Disadvantages of Various Types of Bag Filters

Bag Filter by Filter Media



