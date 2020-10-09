Dublin, Oct. 09, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Talc Market 2020-2024" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The talc market is poised to grow by $ 597.30 million during 2020-2024 progressing at a CAGR of 4% during the forecast period. The reports on talc market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.

The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by the increase in demand from plastics industry.

The talc market analysis includes end-user segment and geographical landscapes. This study identifies the increasing popularity of micronized and other superfine-grade talc products as one of the prime reasons driving the talc market growth during the next few years.

The report presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters.

The talc market covers the following areas:

  • Talc market sizing
  • Talc market forecast
  • Talc market industry analysis

The robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading talc market vendors that include Anglo Pacific Group Plc, Associated Soapstone Distribution Co. Pvt. Ltd., Elementis Plc, Haichen Minchem Co. Ltd., HAYASHI KASEI Co. Ltd., Imerys SA, IMI Fabi Spa, AIHAI, Minerals Technologies Inc., and Shandong Pingdu Talc Mine Industrial Co. Ltd. Also, the talc market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage on all forthcoming growth opportunities.

The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.

This market research report provides a complete competitive landscape and an in-depth vendor selection methodology and analysis using qualitative and quantitative research to forecast an accurate market growth.

Key Topics Covered:

1. Executive Summary

  • Market Overview

2. Market Landscape

  • Market ecosystem
  • Market characteristics
  • Value chain analysis

3. Market Sizing

  • Market definition
  • Market segment analysis
  • Market size 2019
  • Market outlook: Forecast for 2019 - 2024

4. Five Forces Analysis

  • Five sources summary
  • Bargaining power of buyers
  • Bargaining power of suppliers
  • Threat of new entrants
  • Threat of substitutes
  • Threat of rivalry
  • Market condition

5. Market Segmentation by End-user

  • Market segments
  • Comparison by End-user
  • Plastics and rubber - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
  • Paper and pulp - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
  • Ceramics - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
  • Paints and coatings - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
  • Others - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
  • Market opportunity by End-user

6. Market Segmentation by Deposit type

  • Market segments
  • Comparison by Deposit type
  • Talc carbonate - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
  • Talc chlorite - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
  • Others - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
  • Market opportunity by Deposit type

7. Customer Landscape

8. Geographic Landscape

  • Geographic segmentation
  • Geographic comparison
  • APAC - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
  • Europe - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
  • North America - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
  • MEA - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
  • South America - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
  • Key leading countries
  • Market opportunity by geography
  • Volume driver-Demand led growth
  • Market challenges
  • Market trends

9. Vendor Landscape

  • Vendor landscape
  • Landscape disruption

10. Vendor Analysis

  • Vendors covered
  • Market positioning of vendors
  • AIHAI
  • Anglo Pacific Group Plc
  • Associated Soapstone Distribution Co. Pvt. Ltd.
  • Elementis Plc
  • Haichen Minchem Co. Ltd.
  • HAYASHI KASEI Co. Ltd.
  • Imerys SA
  • IMI Fabi Spa
  • Minerals Technologies Inc.
  • Shandong Pingdu Talc Mine Industrial Co. Ltd.

11. Appendix

  • Scope of the report
  • Currency conversion rates for US$
  • Research methodology
  • List of abbreviations

