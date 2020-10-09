Dublin, Oct. 09, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Baby Food and Infant Formula Market 2020-2024" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The baby food and infant formula market is poised to grow by $ 33.12 billion during 2020-2024 progressing at a CAGR of 7% during the forecast period. The reports on baby food and infant formula market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.



The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by the new product launches and the increasing number of working mothers. In addition, new product launches is anticipated to boost the growth of the market as well.



The baby food and infant formula market analysis includes product segment and geographical landscapes. This study identifies the increasing number of M&As and investments as one of the prime reasons driving the baby food and infant formula market growth during the next few years.



The report presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters.



The baby food and infant formula market covers the following areas:

Baby food and infant formula market sizing

Baby food and infant formula market forecast

Baby food and infant formula market industry analysis

The robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading baby food and infant formula market vendors that include Abbott Laboratories, Beingmate Co. Ltd., Danone SA, HiPP GmbH & Co. Vertrieb KG, Meiji Holdings Co. Ltd., NestlA SA, Perrigo Co. Plc, Reckitt Benckiser Group Plc, The Hain Celestial Group Inc., and The Kraft Heinz Co. Also, the baby food and infant formula market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage on all forthcoming growth opportunities.



The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.



The report presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters such as profit, pricing, competition, and promotions. It presents various market facets by identifying the key industry influences. The data presented is comprehensive, reliable, and a result of extensive research - both primary and secondary.



This market research report provides a complete competitive landscape and an in-depth vendor selection methodology and analysis using qualitative and quantitative research to forecast an accurate market growth.



Key Topics Covered:



1. Executive Summary

Market Overview

2. Market Landscape

Market ecosystem

Value chain analysis

3. Market Sizing

Market definition

Market segment analysis

Market size 2019

Market outlook: Forecast for 2019 - 2024

4. Five Forces Analysis

Five forces summary

Bargaining power of buyers

Bargaining power of suppliers

Threat of new entrants

Threat of substitutes

Threat of rivalry

Market condition

5. Market Segmentation by Product

Market segments

Comparison by Product

Infant formula - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Baby food - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Market opportunity by Product

6. Customer Landscape

Customer Landscape

7. Geographic Landscape

Geographic segmentation

Geographic comparison

APAC - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Europe - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

North America - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

South America - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

MEA - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Key leading countries

Market opportunity by geography

Market drivers

Market challenges

Market trends

8. Vendor Landscape

Overview

Vendor landscape

Landscape disruption

9. Vendor Analysis

Vendors covered

Market positioning of vendors

Abbott Laboratories

Beingmate Co. Ltd.

Danone SA

HiPP GmbH & Co. Vertrieb KG

Meiji Holdings Co. Ltd.

Nestle SA

Perrigo Co. Plc

Reckitt Benckiser Group Plc

The Hain Celestial Group Inc.

The Kraft Heinz Co.

10. Appendix

Scope of the report

Currency conversion rates for US$

Research methodology

List of abbreviations

