Dublin, Oct. 09, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Video Game Console Forecasts" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
These are the latest video game console forecasts for the major systems. The forecasts includes data in an Excel spreadsheet with historical sales and five-year forecasts for video game console systems from 2008-2024. Forecasts are broken down by platform and region.
Platforms include:
System - Launch - Generation
Regions Include:
Included for each platform and region:
More granular data is available on request and can include forecasts by individual country, business model, game genre and more. Also included is a brief that looks at the upcoming launch of the Sony PlayStation 5 and Microsoft Xbox Series X. Both systems are scheduled for launch in late 2020.
There has been plenty of rumors and speculation about the two systems. The focus of this brief is on what has actually been announced. Included are PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X forecasts for both worldwide hardware units and total software revenue through 2024.
Included are:
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/k7e5wa
Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.
CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
Research and Markets
Dublin, IRELAND
CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
22157.jpgLOGO URL | Copy the link below
Formats available: