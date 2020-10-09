Following the disclosure requirements given by Section 5-12 of the Securities Trading Act, Norwegian Finans Holding ASA and Bank Norwegian AS publish its statements pursuant to Section 5-6 of the Securities Trading Act for its half yearly reports 2020, as approved and signed by the Boards of Directors in the respective companies 12 August 2020.

https://www.banknorwegian.no/OmOss/InvestorRelations

For any questions please call:

CFO Klara Lise Aasen; phone + 47 47 63 55 83

Head of Treasury Mats Benserud; phone: +47 95 89 15 39

This information is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to Section 5-12 the Norwegian Securities Trading Act

