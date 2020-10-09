Dublin, Oct. 09, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Unconventional Gas Market - Growth, Trends, and Forecasts (2020-2025)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The unconventional gas market is expected to grow at a CAGR of over 2% during the forecast period of 2020-2025. According to the US geological survey, about 280 trillion cubic feet of gas and 20 billion barrels of natural gas liquid are trap in low permeability rock.



The overall worldwide production of shale gas is about 535.915 bcm per year, in 2018.The United States produces more than 98% of these shale gas, and it helps the United States in reaching first place in the world ranking of gas producers due to the increasing production of unconventional gas. Shale gas in the United States now accounts for around 70% of the country's gas production and 11% surge in the United States gas production accounting for 45% of the global increase, pushed by the unconventional gas field.



The increasing demand for natural gas in various industries has supported a growing awareness that it emits less carbon content compared to coal; therefore, it could be used as a clean energy source for many countries that are presently depending on coal. The significantly proved abundance of unconventional gas resources across the globe and the competitive price of unconventional gas are vital factors, which is the possible opportunity for rising of the unconventional gas market.



Global gas consumption is estimated to have grown by 3.7 % year-over-year, in 2018, more than double the 1.5 average growth rate from 2010 to 2018, and this growth may extend furthermore in coming future.



North America natural gas market holds the most significant production by volume, and it is the largest market in the global unconventional gas market in the forecast period.



Key Market Trends



Shale Gas to Dominate the Market

Natural gas prices are down in some regions, and fluctuate repeatedly, and the unconventional gas prices could drop even farther.

However, oil and gas production from conventional sources continues to decline because of an increase in the number of maturing fields, as the demand of natural gas will rise in coming future the price of natural gas is also likely to rise, which, in turn, is expected to be instrumental in the investment decisions for exploration and production of unconventional gas.

Unconventional sources of gas have gained much attention of late due to their significant contribution to gas production in the U.S. Recently, Argentina, Australia, Poland, china is either planning to explore and produce unconventional gas, or they are already in the business of unconventional gas.

Countries such as Saudi Arabia, Qatar, Kuwait, Iran, and Nigeria are concerned about the rapid development of unconventional gas, primarily shale gas, because the economies of these countries depend upon the oil price.

North America to Dominate the Market

In 2018, EIA estimate that only the US had produced 20.012 trillion cubic feet of natural gas from shale and Coal bed methane (CBM).

The United States now wants to increase its exporting capacity by developing more advanced infrastructure in transportation and increase its share in the natural gas exporting market.

Canada has been known to have significant conventional gas reserves, and the country was a key supplier of natural gas to the United States for decades until the recent shale boom in the United States. But with conventional natural gas sources in decline, Canada's industry is turning to unconventional sources, including shale gas.

Many oil & gas industries are now exploring and developing shale gas resources in Alberta, British Columbia, Quebec, and New Brunswick, which could balance the difference in shale gas production in the coming future.

Competitive Landscape



The unconventional gas market is fragmented due to many companies operating in the industry. The key players in this market include Royal Dutch Shell Plc, Exxon Mobil Corporation, Chevron Corporation, PetroChina Company Limited, ConocoPhillips, Arrow Energy, and Total SA.



