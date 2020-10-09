ATLANTA, Oct. 09, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Today, Apogee Interactive, Inc., one of the nation’s leading providers of proactive customer engagement solutions for the energy industry, announced Xcel Energy (XEL), a client since 2017, was selected as a finalist for Chartwell’s People’s Choice Awards in the category of Best Video. Chartwell’s People’s Choice Video Award recognizes outstanding, and creative achievement in short video marketing/communications efforts.



The Xcel Energy personalized videos have been distributed across their eight-state service territory to millions of customers whose bill increased by more than $15 from the previous month. Each video used the customer’s billing history and current consumption to compute and show the factors causing the bill to change due to weather, days-of-service, rate change, and behavior in the home and monetized the impact of each factor. Videos ended with a COVID-19 response offering assistance and links to payment options and other services. Survey results from the videos show a boost in Xcel’s Net Promoter Score of 7 points, now totaling 36 points, well above the industry standard of 15. The personalized messaging showing concern for customers during the pandemic produced extraordinary engagement results with open rates of 58 percent, click-through rates of 14 percent, and 87 percent of participants rated the content very or somewhat useful.

The program is ongoing with the goal of educating and engaging electric, gas, and dual-fuel, residential customers with relevant and personal messaging. View the Xcel video here.

Apogee’s CEO, Susan Gilbert said, “Xcel Energy is known for its innovation and dedication to providing their customers with excellent service and proactive communications. Everyone at Apogee is proud to be a partner in their success.” She added, “Apogee understands that building customer trust and improving brand perception requires educating customers, showing they care, and putting them in control of their energy use.”

Utilities working with Apogee are focused on cultivating deeper levels of customer engagement leading to the best possible customer experience.

About Apogee:

Apogee Interactive, Inc. is a privately held, woman-owned business and one of the nation’s leading full-service provider of proactive customer engagement SaaS provider for energy utilities. As the Hometown Connections partner for customer engagement, Apogee’s digital engagement platform delivers proactive, targeted, relevant, and personalized communication for hundreds of North American utilities, including some of the largest and most progressive, such as Southern Company, ConEd, LADWP, and Jackson EMC. For more information, visit www.apogee.net or on LinkedIn.

Contact: Karen Morris info@apogee.net