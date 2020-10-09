Dublin, Oct. 09, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Lubricant Additive Market Report: Trends, Forecast and Competitive Analysis" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The future of the lubricant additive market looks promising with opportunities in automotive lubricants, heavy duty motor oil (HDMO), passenger car motor oil (PCMO), other automotive, industrial lubricant, metal working fluids, industrial engine oils, and general industrial oils industries. The global lubricant additive market is expected to grow with a CAGR of 3% from 2019 to 2024. The major growth drivers for this market are high growth in developing nations, industrialization, growth of the transportation industry, and lower cost of production.



A more than 150 -page report is developed to help in your business decisions. To learn the scope of, benefits, companies researched and other details of the lubricant additives market, then read this report.



The study includes the lubricant additives market size and forecast for the global lubricant additives market through 2024, segmented by product type, end use industry, sector, and region.



By Product Type [$M shipment analysis for 2013-2024]:

Viscosity Index Improvers

PPD (Pour Point Depressants)

Detergents

Dispersants

Antioxidants

Other Additives (Corrosion inhibitors, Metal deactivators, Anti-wear additives, etc.)

By End Use Industry [$M shipment analysis for 2013-2024]:

Automotive lubricants

Heavy duty motor oil (HDMO)

Passenger car motor oil (PCMO)

Other automotive

Industrial Lubricant

Metal Working Fluids

Industrial Engine Oils

General Industrial Oils

Others

By Sector [$M shipment analysis for 2013-2024]:

Automotive

Industrial

By Region [$M shipment analysis for 2013-2024]:

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

Spain

France

United Kingdom

Russia

Asia Pacific

China

Japan

India

South Korea

Thailand

The Rest of the World

Some of the features of 'Global Lubricant Additives Market 2019-2024: Trends, Forecast, and Opportunity Analysis' include

Market size estimates: Global lubricant additives market size estimation in terms of value ($M) shipment.

Trend and forecast analysis: Market trend (2013-2018) and forecast (2019-2024) by end use industry

Segmentation analysis: Global market size by product type, end use industry, sector, and region

Regional analysis: Global lubricant additives market breakdown by North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Rest of the World

Growth opportunities: Analysis on growth opportunities in different applications and regions for lubricant additives in the global lubricant additives market.

Strategic analysis: This includes M&A, new product development, and competitive landscape for, lubricant additives in the global lubricant additives market.

Analysis of competitive intensity of the industry based on Porter's Five Forces model.

This report answers the following 11 key questions:



What are some of the most promising potential, high-growth opportunities for the global lubricant additives market by product type (viscosity index improvers, PPD, detergents, dispersants, antioxidants, and other additives), end use industry (automotive lubricants, heavy duty motor oil, passenger car motor oil, other automotive, industrial lubricant, metal working fluids, industrial engine oils, general industrial oils, and others), sector (automotive and industrial), and region (North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Rest of the World)? Which segments will grow at a faster pace and why? Which regions will grow at a faster pace and why? What are the key factors affecting market dynamics? What are the drivers and challenges of the lubricant additives market? What are the business risks and threats to the lubricant additives market? What are emerging trends in this lubricant additives market and the reasons behind them? What are some changing demands of customers in the lubricant additives market? What are the new developments in the lubricant additives market? Which companies are leading these developments? Who are the major players in this lubricant additives market? What strategic initiatives are being implemented by key players for business growth? What are some of the competitive products and processes in this lubricant additives area and how big of a threat do they pose for loss of market share via material or product substitution? What M & A activities have taken place in the last 5 years in this, lubricant additives market?

Key Topics Covered:



1. Executive Summary



2. Industry Background and Classifications

2.1: Introduction, Background, and Classification

2.2: Supply Chain

2.3: Industry Drivers and Challenges



3. Market Trends and Forecast Analysis from 2013 to 2024

3.1: Macroeconomic Trends and Forecast

3.2: Global Lubricant Additives Market: Trends and Forecast

3.3: Global Lubricant Additives Market by Product Type

3.3.1: Viscosity Index Improvers

3.3.2: PPD (Pour Point Depressants)

3.3.3: Detergents

3.3.4: Dispersants

3.3.5: Antioxidants

3.3.6: Other Additives (Corrosion inhibitors, Metal deactivators, Anti-wear additives, etc.)

3.4: Global Lubricant Additives Market End Use Industry

3.4.1: Automotive lubricants

3.4.2: Heavy duty motor oil (HDMO)

3.4.3: Passenger car motor oil (PCMO)

3.4.4: Other automotive

3.4.5: Industrial Lubricant

3.4.6: Metal Working Fluids

3.4.7: Industrial Engine Oils

3.4.8: General Industrial Oils

3.4.9: Others

3.5: Global Lubricant Additives Market by Sector

3.5.1: Automotive

3.5.2: Industrial



4. Market Trends and Forecast Analysis by Region

4.1: Global Lubricant Additives Market by Region

4.2: North American Lubricant Additives Market

4.2.1: Market by Product Type: Viscosity Index Improvers, PPD (Pour Point Depressants), Detergents, Dispersants, Antioxidants, and Other Additives (Corrosion inhibitors, Metal deactivators, Anti-wear additives, etc.)

4.2.2: Market by End Use Industry: Automotive lubricants, Heavy duty motor oil (HDMO), Passenger car motor oil (PCMO), Other automotive, Industrial Lubricant, Metal Working Fluids, Industrial Engine Oils, General Industrial Oils, and Others

4.2.3: Market by Sector: Automotive and Industrial

4.2.4: Market by Country: US, Canada, and Mexico

4.3: European Lubricant Additives Market

4.3.1: Market by Product Type: Viscosity Index Improvers, PPD (Pour Point Depressants), Detergents, Dispersants, Antioxidants, and Other Additives (Corrosion inhibitors, Metal deactivators, Anti-wear additives, etc.)

4.3.2: Market by End Use Industry: Automotive lubricants, Heavy duty motor oil (HDMO), Passenger car motor oil (PCMO), Other automotive, Industrial Lubricant, Metal Working Fluids, Industrial Engine Oils, General Industrial Oils, and Others

4.3.3: Market by Sector: Automotive and Industrial

4.3.4: Market by Country: Germany, France, U.K., Spain, and Russia

4.4: APAC Lubricant Additives Market

4.4.1: Market by Product Type: Viscosity Index Improvers, PPD (Pour Point Depressants), Detergents, Dispersants, Antioxidants, and Other Additives (Corrosion inhibitors, Metal deactivators, Anti-wear additives, etc.)

4.4.2: Market by End Use Industry: Automotive lubricants, Heavy duty motor oil (HDMO), Passenger car motor oil (PCMO), Other automotive, Industrial Lubricant, Metal Working Fluids, Industrial Engine Oils, General Industrial Oils, and Others

4.4.3: Market by Sector: Automotive and Industrial

4.4.4: Market by Country: China, India, Japan, South Korea, and Thailand

4.5: ROW Lubricant Additives Market

4.5.1: Market by Product Type: Viscosity Index Improvers, PPD (Pour Point Depressants), Detergents, Dispersants, Antioxidants, and Other Additives (Corrosion inhibitors, Metal deactivators, Anti-wear additives, etc.)

4.5.2: Market by End Use Industry: Automotive lubricants, Heavy duty motor oil (HDMO), Passenger car motor oil (PCMO), Other automotive, Industrial Lubricant, Metal Working Fluids, Industrial Engine Oils, General Industrial Oils, and Others

4.5.3: Market by Sector: Automotive and Industrial



5. Competitor Analysis

5.1: Product Portfolio Analysis

5.2: Market Share Analysis

5.3: Operational Integration

5.4: Geographical Reach

5.5: Porter's Five Forces Analysis



6. Growth Opportunities and Strategic Analysis

6.1: Growth Opportunity Analysis

6.1.1: Growth Opportunities for Global Lubricant Additives Market by Product Type

6.1.2: Growth Opportunities for Global Lubricant Additives Market by End Use Industry

6.1.3: Growth Opportunities for Global Lubricant Additives Market by Sector

6.1.4: Growth Opportunities for Global Lubricant Additives Market by Region

6.2: Emerging Trends in Global Lubricant Additives Market

6.3: Strategic Analysis

6.3.1: New Product Development

6.3.2: Capacity Expansion of Global Lubricant Additives Market

6.3.3: Mergers, Acquisitions and Joint Ventures in the Global Market

6.3.4: Certification and Licensing



7. Company Profiles of Leading Players

7.1: BASF

7.2: Afton Chemical

7.3: Lubrizol

7.4: Infineum International

7.5: Tianhe Chemicals Group



