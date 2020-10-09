Dublin, Oct. 09, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Bio-insecticide Market Report: Trends, Forecast and Competitive Analysis" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The future of the bioinsecticide market looks promising with many opportunities. The global bioinsecticide market is expected to grow with a CAGR of 18% from 2019 to 2024. The major growth drivers for this market are industrial promotions in biotechnology and integrated pest management techniques and government promoting biocontrol products to avoid insecticide-resurgence pest outbreaks.
The study includes the bioinsecticide market size and forecast for the global bioinsecticide market through 2024, segmented by type, crop type, mode of action, mode of application, and region.
By Type [$M shipment analysis for 2013-2024]:
By Crop Type [$M shipment analysis for 2013-2024]:
By Mode of Action [$M shipment analysis for 2013-2024]:
By Mode of Application [$M shipment analysis for 2013-2024]:
By Region [$M shipment analysis for 2013-2024]:
Some of the bioinsecticide companies profiled in this report include Valent BioSciences Corporation, Syngenta AG, Bayer CropScience AG, E. I. du Pont de Nemours and Company, Novozymes A/S, and Koppert B.V.
Some of the features of 'Global Bioinsecticide Market 2019-2024: Trends, Forecast, and Opportunity Analysis' include
This report answers the following 11 key questions:
Key Topics Covered:
1. Executive Summary
2. Industry Background and Classifications
2.1: Introduction, Background, and Classification
2.2: Supply Chain
2.3: Industry Drivers and Challenges
3. Market Trends and Forecast Analysis from 2013 to 2024:
3.1: Macroeconomic Trends and Forecast
3.2: Global Bioinsecticide Market: Trends and Forecast
3.3: Global Bioinsecticide Market By Type:
3.3.1: Bacillus thuringiensis
3.3.2: Beauveria bassiana
3.3.3: Verticillium lecanii
3.3.4: Metarhizium anisopliae
3.4: Global Bioinsecticide Market By Crop Type:
3.4.1: Cereals & grains
3.4.2: Oilseeds & pulses
3.4.3: Fruits & vegetables
3.4.4: Others (turf, forage, and plantation & ornamental crops)
3.5: Global Bioinsecticide Market By Mode of Action:
3.5.1: Predators
3.5.2: Parasites and pathogens
3.5.3: Bio-rationals
3.6: Global Bioinsecticide Market By Mode of Application:
3.6.1: Soil treatment
3.6.2: Seed treatment
3.6.3: Foliar spray
3.6.4: Post-harvest
4. Market Trends and Forecast Analysis by Region:
4.1: Global Bioinsecticide Market by Region
4.2: North American Bioinsecticide Market
4.2.1: Market by Type: Bacillus thuringiensis, beauveria bassiana, verticillium lecanii, and metarhizium anisopliae.
4.2.2: Market by Crop Type: Cereals & grains, oilseeds & pulses, fruits & vegetables, and others.
4.2.3: Market by Mode of Action: Predators, Parasites and pathogens, and Bio-rationals
4.2.4: Market by Mode of Application: Soil treatment, Soil treatment, foiler spray, and post harvest.
4.2.5: Market by Country: US, Canada, and Mexico
4.3: European Bioinsecticide Market
4.3.1: Market by Type: Bacillus thuringiensis, beauveria bassiana, verticillium lecanii, and metarhizium anisopliae.
4.3.2: Market by Crop Type: Cereals & grains, oilseeds & pulses, fruits & vegetables, and others.
4.3.3: Market by Mode of Action: Predators, Parasites and pathogens, and Bio-rationals
4.3.4: Market by Mode of Application: Soil treatment, Soil treatment, foiler spray, and post harvest.
4.3.5: Market by Country: Germany, UK, France, Italy, and Spain
4.4: APAC Bioinsecticide Market
4.4.1: Market by Type: Bacillus thuringiensis, beauveria bassiana, verticillium lecanii, and metarhizium anisopliae.
4.4.2: Market by Crop Type: Cereals & grains, oilseeds & pulses, fruits & vegetables, and others.
4.4.3: Market by Mode of Action: Predators, Parasites and pathogens, and Bio-rationals
4.4.4: Market by Mode of Application: Soil treatment, Soil treatment, foiler spray, and post harvest.
4.4.5: Market by Country: China, Japan, India, and South Korea
4.5: ROW Bioinsecticide Market
4.5.1: Market by Type: Bacillus thuringiensis, beauveria bassiana, verticillium lecanii, and metarhizium anisopliae.
4.5.2: Market by Crop Type: Cereals & grains, oilseeds & pulses, fruits & vegetables, and others.
4.5.3: Market by Mode of Action: Predators, Parasites and pathogens, and Bio-rationals
4.5.4: Market by Mode of Application: Soil treatment, Soil treatment, foiler spray, and post harvest.
4.5.5: Market by Country: Middle East and Africa and South America
5. Competitor Analysis:
5.1: Product Portfolio Analysis
5.2: Market Share Analysis
5.3: Operational Integration
5.4: Geographical Reach
5.5: Porter's Five Forces Analysis
6. Growth Opportunities and Strategic Analysis
6.1: Growth Opportunity Analysis
6.1.1: Growth Opportunities for Global Bioinsecticide Market by Type
6.1.2: Growth Opportunities for Global Bioinsecticide Market by Crop Type
6.1.3: Growth Opportunities for Global Market by Mode of Action
6.1.4: Growth Opportunities for Global Bioinsecticide Market by Mode of application.
6.1.5: Growth Opportunities for Global Bioinsecticide Market by Region
6.2: Emerging Trends in Global Bioinsecticide Market
6.3: Strategic Analysis
6.3.1: New Product Development
6.3.2: Capacity Expansion of Global Bioinsecticide Market
6.3.3: Mergers, Acquisitions and Joint Ventures in the Global Market
7. Company Profiles of Leading Players:
7.1: Valent BioSciences Corporation
7.2: Syngenta AG
7.3: Bayer CropScience AG
7.4: E. I. du Pont de Nemours and Company
7.5: Novozymes A/S
7.6: Koppert B.V.
