The future of the bioinsecticide market looks promising with many opportunities. The global bioinsecticide market is expected to grow with a CAGR of 18% from 2019 to 2024. The major growth drivers for this market are industrial promotions in biotechnology and integrated pest management techniques and government promoting biocontrol products to avoid insecticide-resurgence pest outbreaks.



More than 150 page report is developed to help your business decisions. To learn the scope of, benefits, companies researched and other details of the Bioinsecticide market, then read this report.



The study includes the bioinsecticide market size and forecast for the global bioinsecticide market through 2024, segmented by type, crop type, mode of action, mode of application, and region.



By Type [$M shipment analysis for 2013-2024]:

Bacillus thuringiensis

Beauveria bassiana

Verticillium lecanii

Metarhizium anisopliae

By Crop Type [$M shipment analysis for 2013-2024]:

Cereals & grains

Oilseeds & pulses

Fruits & vegetables

Others (turf, forage, and plantation & ornamental crops)

By Mode of Action [$M shipment analysis for 2013-2024]:

Predators

Parasites and pathogens

Bio-rationals

By Mode of Application [$M shipment analysis for 2013-2024]:

Soil treatment

Seed treatment

Foliar spray

Post-harvest

By Region [$M shipment analysis for 2013-2024]:

North America

U.S.

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Spain

Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific

China

Japan

India

South Korea

Rest of Asia Pacific

ROW

Middle East and Africa

South America

Some of the bioinsecticide companies profiled in this report include Valent BioSciences Corporation, Syngenta AG, Bayer CropScience AG, E. I. du Pont de Nemours and Company, Novozymes A/S, and Koppert B.V.



Some of the features of 'Global Bioinsecticide Market 2019-2024: Trends, Forecast, and Opportunity Analysis' include

Market size estimates: Global Bioinsecticide market size estimation in terms of value ($M) shipment.

Trend and forecast analysis: Market trend (2013-2018) and forecast (2019-2024) by segments and region.

Segmentation analysis: Global market size by type, crop type, mode of action, mode of application, and region

Regional analysis: Global Bioinsecticide market breakdown by North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Rest of the World

Growth opportunities: Analysis on growth opportunities in different applications and regions for Bioinsecticide in the global Bioinsecticide market.

Strategic analysis: This includes M&A, new product development, and competitive landscape for bioinsecticide in the global bioinsecticide market.

Analysis of competitive intensity of the industry based on Porter's Five Forces model.

This report answers the following 11 key questions:



What are some of the most promising potential, high-growth opportunities for the global bioinsecticide market by type (bacillus thuringiensis, beauveria bassiana, verticillium lecanii, and metarhizium anisopliae), crop type (cereals & grains, oilseeds & pulses, fruits & vegetables, and others), mode of action (predators, parasites and pathogens, and bio-rationals), mode of application (soil treatment, seed treatment, foliar spray, and post-harvest), and region (North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and RoW)? Which segments will grow at a faster pace and why? Which regions will grow at a faster pace and why? What are the key factors affecting market dynamics? What are the drivers and challenges of the bioinsecticide market? What are the business risks and threats to the bioinsecticide market? What are emerging trends in this bioinsecticide market and the reasons behind them? What are some changing demands of customers in the bioinsecticide market? What are the new developments in the bioinsecticide market? Which companies are leading these developments? Who are the major players in this bioinsecticide market? What strategic initiatives are being implemented by key players for business growth? What are some of the competitive products and processes in this bioinsecticide area and how big of a threat do they pose for loss of market share via material or product substitution? What M & A activities have taken place in the last 5 years in this bioinsecticide market?

Key Topics Covered:



1. Executive Summary



2. Industry Background and Classifications

2.1: Introduction, Background, and Classification

2.2: Supply Chain

2.3: Industry Drivers and Challenges



3. Market Trends and Forecast Analysis from 2013 to 2024:

3.1: Macroeconomic Trends and Forecast

3.2: Global Bioinsecticide Market: Trends and Forecast

3.3: Global Bioinsecticide Market By Type:

3.3.1: Bacillus thuringiensis

3.3.2: Beauveria bassiana

3.3.3: Verticillium lecanii

3.3.4: Metarhizium anisopliae

3.4: Global Bioinsecticide Market By Crop Type:

3.4.1: Cereals & grains

3.4.2: Oilseeds & pulses

3.4.3: Fruits & vegetables

3.4.4: Others (turf, forage, and plantation & ornamental crops)

3.5: Global Bioinsecticide Market By Mode of Action:

3.5.1: Predators

3.5.2: Parasites and pathogens

3.5.3: Bio-rationals

3.6: Global Bioinsecticide Market By Mode of Application:

3.6.1: Soil treatment

3.6.2: Seed treatment

3.6.3: Foliar spray

3.6.4: Post-harvest



4. Market Trends and Forecast Analysis by Region:

4.1: Global Bioinsecticide Market by Region

4.2: North American Bioinsecticide Market

4.2.1: Market by Type: Bacillus thuringiensis, beauveria bassiana, verticillium lecanii, and metarhizium anisopliae.

4.2.2: Market by Crop Type: Cereals & grains, oilseeds & pulses, fruits & vegetables, and others.

4.2.3: Market by Mode of Action: Predators, Parasites and pathogens, and Bio-rationals

4.2.4: Market by Mode of Application: Soil treatment, Soil treatment, foiler spray, and post harvest.

4.2.5: Market by Country: US, Canada, and Mexico

4.3: European Bioinsecticide Market

4.3.1: Market by Type: Bacillus thuringiensis, beauveria bassiana, verticillium lecanii, and metarhizium anisopliae.

4.3.2: Market by Crop Type: Cereals & grains, oilseeds & pulses, fruits & vegetables, and others.

4.3.3: Market by Mode of Action: Predators, Parasites and pathogens, and Bio-rationals

4.3.4: Market by Mode of Application: Soil treatment, Soil treatment, foiler spray, and post harvest.

4.3.5: Market by Country: Germany, UK, France, Italy, and Spain

4.4: APAC Bioinsecticide Market

4.4.1: Market by Type: Bacillus thuringiensis, beauveria bassiana, verticillium lecanii, and metarhizium anisopliae.

4.4.2: Market by Crop Type: Cereals & grains, oilseeds & pulses, fruits & vegetables, and others.

4.4.3: Market by Mode of Action: Predators, Parasites and pathogens, and Bio-rationals

4.4.4: Market by Mode of Application: Soil treatment, Soil treatment, foiler spray, and post harvest.

4.4.5: Market by Country: China, Japan, India, and South Korea

4.5: ROW Bioinsecticide Market

4.5.1: Market by Type: Bacillus thuringiensis, beauveria bassiana, verticillium lecanii, and metarhizium anisopliae.

4.5.2: Market by Crop Type: Cereals & grains, oilseeds & pulses, fruits & vegetables, and others.

4.5.3: Market by Mode of Action: Predators, Parasites and pathogens, and Bio-rationals

4.5.4: Market by Mode of Application: Soil treatment, Soil treatment, foiler spray, and post harvest.

4.5.5: Market by Country: Middle East and Africa and South America



5. Competitor Analysis:

5.1: Product Portfolio Analysis

5.2: Market Share Analysis

5.3: Operational Integration

5.4: Geographical Reach

5.5: Porter's Five Forces Analysis



6. Growth Opportunities and Strategic Analysis

6.1: Growth Opportunity Analysis

6.1.1: Growth Opportunities for Global Bioinsecticide Market by Type

6.1.2: Growth Opportunities for Global Bioinsecticide Market by Crop Type

6.1.3: Growth Opportunities for Global Market by Mode of Action

6.1.4: Growth Opportunities for Global Bioinsecticide Market by Mode of application.

6.1.5: Growth Opportunities for Global Bioinsecticide Market by Region

6.2: Emerging Trends in Global Bioinsecticide Market

6.3: Strategic Analysis

6.3.1: New Product Development

6.3.2: Capacity Expansion of Global Bioinsecticide Market

6.3.3: Mergers, Acquisitions and Joint Ventures in the Global Market



7. Company Profiles of Leading Players:

7.1: Valent BioSciences Corporation

7.2: Syngenta AG

7.3: Bayer CropScience AG

7.4: E. I. du Pont de Nemours and Company

7.5: Novozymes A/S

7.6: Koppert B.V.



