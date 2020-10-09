Dublin, Oct. 09, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Commercial Real Estate - Industry Market Research Report" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The Global Commercial Real Estate (CRE) industry has grown tepidly over the five years to 2019. Early during the period, revenue thrived as global investor confidence and aggregate investment flourished.



However, in 2015, investor confidence took a hit, which continued into 2016 largely due to global political uncertainty and low oil prices. The growth of a country's economy tends to boost CRE revenue since business expansions and higher consumer spending often creates demand for industry services, such as office leasing, sales and brokerage services.



The strong expansion of Asian economies through investments and increasing consumer spending has aided revenue growth over the past five years. Over the five years to 2024, the industry is expected to grow at a slower pace as investor uncertainty over global growth and geopolitical tensions become increasingly cemented into the industry's landscape. Increasing aggregate private investment and consumer spending are expected to drive industry revenue growth as they fuel the expansion of business and retail operations.

Operators in the Global Commercial Real Estate industry buy, sell, rent and operate owned or leased real estate, including income-generating residential properties (e.g. apartment buildings) and commercial properties (e.g. retail malls, hotels, restaurants and casinos). The industry also includes real estate services, such as brokerage, property management, valuation and other consulting services.

