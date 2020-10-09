Dublin, Oct. 09, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Marine & Container Terminal Operation - Industry Market Research Report" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



Ongoing trade liberalization, global economic expansion and ongoing growth in Asian economies have been the main factors propelling growth for the Global Marine and Container Terminal Operation industry.



Even over the years following the global economic downturn, the industry has experienced a rapid recovery due to surging growth in key emerging markets. Despite rising levels of global disposable income and production activity, demand for industry services has remained relatively weak, largely due to a recent in slowdown in world trade. Overall sluggish economic recovery of several developed markets has tempered international trade activity during much of the five-year period.



Over the five years to 2024, the industry is projected to benefit from improving trade levels, with greater demand stemming from the logistics and shipping sectors. Trade between Asian countries and the rest of the world is expected to propel global revenue growth over the next five years, with accelerated growth in several developed economies forecast to bolster industry performance.

Companies in the Global Marine and Container Terminal Operation industry operate terminals, including docking and pier facilities. Main activities include the loading and unloading of cargo from ships, arranging paperwork for incoming shipments to meet customs requirements, operating a computer system to connect cargo with recipients and transferring cargo onto trucks and trains.

Key Topics Covered:



1. ABOUT THIS INDUSTRY

Industry Definition

Main Activities

Similar Industries

Additional Resources

2. INDUSTRY AT A GLANCE



3. INDUSTRY PERFORMANCE

Executive Summary

Key External Drivers

Current Performance

Industry Outlook

Industry Life Cycle

4. PRODUCTS & MARKETS

Supply Chain

Products & Services

Demand Determinants

Major Markets

International Trade

Business Locations

5. COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE

Market Share Concentration

Key Success Factors

Cost Structure Benchmarks

Basis of Competition

Barriers to Entry

Industry Globalization

6. MAJOR COMPANIES



7. OPERATING CONDITIONS

Capital Intensity

Technology & Systems

Revenue Volatility

Regulation & Policy

Industry Assistance

8. KEY STATISTICS

Industry Data

Annual Change

Key Ratios

9. JARGON & GLOSSARY



Companies Mentioned

PSA International Pte Ltd.

DP World PLC

CK Hutchison Holdings Limited

APM Terminals Management BV

