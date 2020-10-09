TORONTO, Oct. 09, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Pasinex Resources Limited (CSE: PSE) (FSE: PNX) (The “Company” or “Pasinex”) today reports the Company’s financial and operating results for the three and six months ended June 30, 2020.
Andrew Gottwald, Chief Financial Officer of Pasinex, commented, “The second quarter financial results are consistent with the past few quarters, but have stabilized from a cash flow perspective, primarily due to continued support through shareholder loans. There were positive developments at our joint venture partner subsequent to the quarter end, with the recent management changes and the beginning of the development of a fourth adit. We will continue to build on this positive momentum in making further changes and gains in Turkey in the coming months.”
Highlights – Second Quarter 2020
|Three Months Ended June 30
|Six Months Ended June 30
|2020
|2019
|2020
|2019
|Financial
|Equity gain from Horzum AS
|$
|-
|$
|286,383
|$
|3,298
|$
|536,438
|Adjusted equity gain (loss) from Horzum AS (1)
|$
|(26,257 )
|$
|(352,513)
|$
|145,778
|$
|(225,277)
|Dividend received from investment in Horzum AS
|$
|-
|$
|286,383
|$
|3,298
|$
|536,438
|Consolidated net loss
|$
|(295,958 )
|$
|(108,609)
|$
|(692,406 )
|$
|(323,459)
|Adjusted consolidated net loss (1)
|$
|(288,554 )
|$
|(747,505)
|$
|(482,343 )
|$
|(1,085,174)
|Basic net income per share
|$
|0.00
|$
|0.00
|$
|0.00
|$
|0.00
|Diluted net income per share
|$
|0.00
|$
|0.00
|$
|0.00
|$
|0.00
|Cash used in operating activities
|$
|210,568
|$
|90,369
|$
|394,220
|$
|81,305
|Weighted average shares outstanding
|144,554,371
|144,354,371
|144,554,371
|144,354,371
|Three Months Ended June 30
|Six Months Ended June 30
|2020
|2019
|2020
|2019
|Horzum AS operational data (100% basis):
|Zinc product mined (wet) tonnes
|2,850
|4,293
|6,647
|11,080
|Zinc product sold (wet) tonnes
|3,713
|2,397
|5,645
|10,056
|Zinc product sold grade
|30%
|46%
|30%
|33%
|Gross margin (1)
|17%
|69%
|11%
|61%
|CAD cost per tonne mined (1)
|$
|323
|$
|403
|$
|312
|$
|318
|USD cash cost per pound of zinc mined (1)
|$
|0.34
|$
|0.32
|$
|0.35
|$
|0.34
(1) Refer to Note 1
Financial and Operational
Summary of Pasinex Situation in Turkey
Note 1
Please note that all dollar amounts in this news release are expressed in Canadian dollars unless otherwise indicated. Refer also to the first quarter 2020 Management’s Discussion and Analysis (MD&A) and Audited Financial Statements found on SEDAR.com for more information. This news release includes non-GAAP measures, including adjusted equity gain from Horzum AS, adjusted consolidated net income, gross margin, cost per tonne mined and US$ cash cost per pound of zinc mined. A reconciliation of these non-GAAP measures to the GAAP financial statements is included in the MD&A.
About Pasinex
Pasinex Resources Limited is a Toronto-based mining company which owns 50% of the producing Pinargozu high grade zinc mine and, under a Direct Shipping Program, sells to zinc smelters / refiners from its mine site in Turkey. The Company also holds an option to acquire 80% of the Spur high-grade zinc exploration project in Nevada. Pasinex has a strong technical management team with many years of experience in mineral exploration and mining project development. The mission of Pasinex is to build a mid-tier zinc company based on its mining and exploration projects in Turkey and Nevada.
Visit our web site at: www.pasinex.com
On Behalf of the Board of Directors
PASINEX RESOURCES LIMITED
“Andrew Gottwald”
|Andrew Gottwald
|Evan White
|Chief Financial Officer
|Manager of Corporate Communications
|Phone: +1 416.861.9659
|Phone: +1 416.906.3498
|Email: info@pasinex.com
|Email: evan.white@pasinex.com
The CSE does not accept responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this news release.
This news release includes forward-looking statements that are subject to risks and uncertainties. Forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors that could cause the actual results of the Company to be materially different from the historical results or any future results expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements.
All statements within, other than statements of historical fact, are to be considered forward-looking. Although Pasinex believes the expectations expressed in such forward-looking statements are based on reasonable assumptions, such statements are not a guarantee of future performance, and actual results or developments may differ materially from those in forward-looking statements. Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those in forward-looking statements include market prices, continued availability of capital and financing, exploration results, and general economic, market or business conditions. There can be no assurances that such statements will prove accurate and, therefore, readers are advised to rely on their own evaluation of such uncertainties. We do not assume any obligation to update any forward-looking statements.
Pasinex Resources Limited
Vancouver, British Columbia, CANADA
20160118-pasinex200.jpgLOGO URL | Copy the link below
Formats available: