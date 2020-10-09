Series RIKB 23 0515RIKS 33 0321
Settlement Date 10/14/202010/14/2020
Total Amount Allocated (MM) 10,5882,745
All Bids Awarded At (Price / Yield) 99.122/1.850130.202/0.490
Total Number of Bids Received 2620
Total Amount of All Bids Received (MM) 10,6883,045
Total Number of Successful Bids 2517
Number of Bids Allocated in Full 2517
Lowest Price / Highest Yield Allocated 99.122/1.850130.202/0.490
Highest Price / Lowest Yield Allocated 99.250/1.800131.615/0.390
Lowest Price / Highest Yield Allocated in Full 99.122/1.850130.202/0.490
Weighted Average of Successful Bids (Price/Yield) 99.204/1.820130.926/0.439
Best Bid (Price / Yield) 99.250/1.800131.615/0.390
Worst Bid (Price / Yield) 99.080/1.870129.641/0.530
Weighted Average of All Bids Received (Price / Yield) 99.203/1.820130.813/0.447
Percentage Partial Allocation (Approximate) 100.00 %100.00 %
Bid to Cover Ratio 1.011.11