Company annoucement no. 24/2020

October 9, 2020





Purchase of shares

Chr. Hansen Holding A/S has received notification pursuant to article 19 of regulation (EU) no. 596/2014 of the below transactions related to shares in Chr. Hansen Holding A/S made by persons discharging managerial responsibilities in Chr. Hansen Holding A/S and/or persons closely related with them.

For further information please contact:

Martin Riise, Senior Director, Investor Relations, Tel: +45 5339 2250

Annika Stern, Investor Relations Officer, Tel: +45 2399 2382

Camilla Lercke, Head of Media Relations, Tel: +45 5339 2384

Attachment