Paltown Development Foundation and HalioDx Team Up for Colorectal Cancer Testing Center

COLONTOWN University Launches Secure Platform for Colorectal Cancer Patients

Marseille, France, October 9, 2020 HalioDx SAS, the immuno-oncology diagnostic company, today announced the company will be participating in COLONTOWN University (CU), a new online learning center for over 5,300 Colorectal Cancer (CRC) patients and caregivers.

COLONTOWN University is a secure online platform that hosts training and educational resources developed by PALTOWN Development Foundation and its partners. The site is launching a suite of learning centers that include the latest scientific research, clinical data and actionable resources about newer diagnostic/surveillance tests for CRC patients. CU will offer a Diagnostic and Surveillance Testing Center and a Clinical Trials Center, which provide interactive features and structured content across a range of media. As part of the initiative, HalioDx will provide educational resources to CU “students” (CRC patients and caregivers), on Immunoscore®, an in vitro diagnostic test predicting the risk of relapse in early stage colon cancer patients and enlightening decision-making process on therapeutic options.

"We are excited to be part of this innovative platform to increase awareness of important diagnostic tests such as Immunoscore® for CRC patients,” said Graham Poage, PhD, Director of Medical Science for HalioDx in the US. “This collaborative process gives patients and their care teams valuable information that can help facilitate conversations about these important assays.”

“New prognostic and predictive tests like Immunoscore® can give patients important data that can inform decision-making during the course of treatment,” according to Nancy Seybold, COO of Paltown Development Foundation. “We are excited to work with HalioDx to help educate patients regarding their options for testing and how their personal immune response biomarker can help to understand their own cancer evolution ”

The new Diagnostic and Surveillance Testing Center provides an portal for patients to learn what testing might be appropriate for them, how each option might contribute to treatment decisions, and how insurance and patient assistance programs will affect out-of-pocket costs.

Immunoscore® is an in vitro diagnostic test predicting the risk of relapse and response to therapy in early stage colon cancer patients by measuring the host immune response at the tumor site. It is a risk assessment tool that provides independent and superior prognostic value to the usual tumor risk parameters and should be used as an adjunct to the TNM classification. (Pagès F et al. The Lancet 2018, Sinicrope F et al. JNCI cancer spectrum 2020 , Mlecnik et al. JCO 2020 ). Immunoscore® can thus improve individual patient treatment strategies, particularly the modulation of adjuvant chemotherapy in stage II and stage III.

COLONTOWN UNIVERSITY supports over 5,300 patients and caregivers in its exclusive online community COLONTOWN, as well as the broader CRC community. COLONTOWN pioneered a unique model of patient-led empowerment with over 120 private “neighborhoods” for patients and caregivers, providing the emotional and psychosocial support they need as well as the latest science-based data to inform their care and treatment.

About COLONTOWN

COLONTOWN, founded in 2002 by Erika Hanson Brown, a stage III CRC patient, is the first patient-powered disease specific community under the umbrella of the Paltown Development Foundation, a 501(c)3 dedicated to addressing information needs and social isolation through training, technology, and purpose-driven community leadership. The Paltown Development Foundation is committed to expanding its unique model of online peer-to-peer health communities to provide hope and empowerment to patient leaders in the CRC space and across other disease states.

About Immunoscore®

Immunoscore® is an in vitro diagnostic test measuring the host immune response at the tumor site. It provides a robust, precise, quantitative, and consensus assessment of lymphocytic infiltration and has been shown to predict patient outcome and response to therapies in several indications.

In 2020, the World Health Organization (WHO), in its latest edition of the Digestive System Tumours, introduced immune response as an essential and desirable diagnostic criterion for colorectal cancer, in addition to traditional histological parameters.

Subsequently, Immunoscore® was included in the 2020 European Society of Medical Oncology (ESMO) Clinical Practice Guidelines for Diagnosis, Treatment and Follow-up for LocalisedLocalized Colon Cancer.

Immunoscore® Colon is the first IVD diagnostic test of our Immunoscore® portfolio for which a comprehensive corpus of clinical data demonstrating its clinical utility associated with TNM scoring in the management of localized colon cancer has been published. Additional immune-based assays in the same portfolio are used as clinical trial assays to support translational research and clinical development. Those assays enable Multiplex Spatial Tissue Analysis and combine proprietary multiplexed immunohistochemistry, advanced image analysis and computerized algorithms.

Immunoscore® is currently being investigated in a broad number of clinical studies and cancer indications for establishing its performance as a prognostic factor as well as a predictive factor for response to drugs, notably chemotherapies and immunotherapies.

Immunoscore® is commercially available in more than 20 countries.

About HalioDx

The Immune Response to Cancer Diagnostics

HalioDx is an immuno-oncology diagnostic company providing oncologists and drug development organizations with first-in-class Immune-based diagnostic products and services to guide cancer care and contribute to precision medicine in the era of immuno-oncology and combination therapies.

Leveraging the pioneering work of Dr Jérôme Galon, HalioDx provides a unique range of immune scoring solutions including its flagship Immunoscore® assay for the assessment of the immune contexture of a tumor, as a key determinant of patients’ outcomes and response to cancer treatments.

HalioDx has developed a unique Biopharma partnering ecosystem for the identification of clinically relevant biomarker signatures, the demonstration of their clinical utility in trials and the development and commercialization of resulting diagnostic or companion diagnostic tests. Our programs draw on our expertise and focus on immuno-oncology, a complete suite of genomic and proteomic biomarker profiling services, a world-class data analysis and biostatistics platform, and CLIA-certified laboratories with compliant facilities in Europe and in the US to develop, manufacture, register and market in vitro diagnostic (IVD) products. HalioDx has rapidly become the preferred partner of Biopharma developing therapeutic antibodies, vaccines, chemotherapies, oncolytic peptides, and CAR-T cell therapies.

For more information, please visit our websites www.haliodx.com and www.immunoscore-colon.com and follow the company on Twitter , Linkedin and Youtube .

Immunoscore® is a registered trademark of Inserm licenced to HalioDx. Brightplex®, TMExplore™ and Immunosign® are registered trademarks of HalioDx.

