TORONTO, Oct. 09, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ARHT Media Inc. ("ARHT" or "the Company") (TSXV:ART), the global leader in the development, production and distribution of high-quality, low latency hologram and digital content, is pleased to have partnered with The Green Carpet Fashion Awards (GCFA) to help amplify the online awards show experience with holograms of celebrity presenters for their first-ever virtual awards ceremony that will be broadcasted globally on October 10, 2020.



The GCFA film will be broadcasted by Sky in UK, Italy and Germany and online in the US and the rest of the world on the Fashion Channel on YouTube with a special edition presented by Robert Downey Jr, and in China by Tencent.

The Green Carpet Fashion Awards (GCFAs) started in 2017 and is a collaboration between Camera Nazionale della Moda Italiana and Eco-Age, the consultancy company founded by Livia Firth. 2020 marks the fourth year of The Green Carpet Fashion Awards, Italia. The event celebrates the commitment of fashion houses to sustainability, as they work to embrace rapid change while preserving the heritage and authenticity of small-scale producers.

This year due to the global pandemic it was not possible to hold an event in-person, so the GCFAs turned to the virtual space and sought out solutions to maintain the same glamorous, unique, and one-of-a-kind experience the awards are known for. The awards film is directed by Grammy-nominated Giorgio Testi and produced by Emmy Award-winner Pulse Films. Designed by NorthHouse, the show will bring a mix of cinematic footage and fuse augmented reality and visual special effects using real-time game engines with world-leading talent and industry formers appearing as holograms using ARHT Media’s technology.

With the help of ARHT Media's Hologram Capture technology, which allows people to be recorded and seamlessly displayed within a virtual environment, the GCFAs will be able to have several celebrity presenters appear virtually as holograms that will be augmented onto the award stage at the La Scala theatre.

"The Green Carpet Fashion Awards focuses on bringing awareness to critical issues related to sustainability that ultimately affect the entire Fashion industry as a whole. I am incredibly pleased to be able to have our technology be involved in such a great endeavor," stated ARHT CEO Larry O'Reilly. "It's not easy for anyone to travel these days, and I know it was important for many of the celebrity presenters to be able to still appear at the Awards in a manner that compliments the premium nature of the event, and that's precisely what we will be able to deliver during the show when the presenters appear lifelike in full-form as holograms."

About ARHT Media

ARHT Media's patented HoloPresence technology is a complete end-to-end solution that creates a sense of presence for audiences – as though the holographic presenter was actually live in the room. With no noticeable latency, ARHT Media makes two-way live communication with a 3D holographic presenter anywhere in the world possible. We can also playback pre-recorded content and 3D animations on our HoloPresence displays to deliver rich holographic experiences. Add to this our capability to stream the same content online on our premium Virtual Global Stage™.

