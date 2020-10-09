Seligson & Co Fund Management Company Plc

STOCK EXCHANGE NOTICE 9.10.2020

SELIGSON & CO OMX HELSINKI 25 EXCHANGE TRADED FUND UCITS ETF: SUGGESTED CHANGE OF THE RULES OF THE FUND

On October 9, 2020, The Board of Directors of Seligson & Co Fund Management Company Plc has decided to change the rules of the Seligson & Co OMXH25 Exchange Traded Fund.

In the future, the fund will have its own rules and will not follow the common rules of the funds managed by Seligson & Co Fund Management Plc. In addition, other clarifications and additions have been made to the rules that do not affect the fund's investment policy, risk profile, fees or nature.

Approval for the change will be sought from the Financial Supervisory Authority. The changes do not require any action from the fund’s unit holders.

Further information: Mari Rautanen, email: mari.rautanen@seligson.fi, phone: +358 (0)9 68178 224.

Seligson & Co Fund Management Company Plc

Ari Kaaro

Managing Director

email: ari.kaaro@seligson.fi

phone: +358 (0)9 68178 217