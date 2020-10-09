DAVENPORT, Fla., Oct. 09, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Artisan Living Bella Citta has officially opened for leasing. Under the management of Lincoln Property Company, this brand-new community is located in Davenport, Florida. The luxury rental townhome community offers two-story two- and three-bedroom homes with an attached garage and private patio. Apartment features include spacious design, granite countertops, stainless steel energy-efficient appliances, wood-like plank flooring, and large closets.



Each home comes equipped with the latest in Vivint smart home technology including a doorbell camera, smart locks, smart thermostat, home hub, and alarm system. Community features include a resort-style saltwater swimming pool, spacious outdoor bark park, expansive playground, state-of-the-art fitness center, and community clubroom. Located minutes from ChampionsGate Golf Club and the Omni Orlando Resort and just a short drive to all of Orlando's finest theme parks and attractions, Artisan Living Bella Citta caters to those who wish to "Craft their Best Life" in Central Florida.

For more information, please feel free to www.artisanbellacitta.com or call 833-708-5587.

About Lincoln Property Company

Lincoln Property Company was founded in 1965 as a builder and operator of high-quality residential communities. In the early 1970's, Lincoln expanded its product mix to include commercial, build-to-suit, office, hotel, industrial, and other mixed-use assets. In 1972, Lincoln took this expertise within the United States to Western Europe and the Middle East.

In 2001, Lincoln joined forces with the U.S. Department of Defense to renovate and redevelop family housing at selected bases for the Navy, the Marine Corps, and the Army. Through innovative management, property rehabilitation and award-winning new construction designs, Lincoln is now one of the largest operators of military housing in the country.

Headquartered in Dallas, TX, Lincoln focuses on real estate investment, construction and development, in addition to property management. Their national reputation has enabled Lincoln to attract a large client base of owners and investors who count on their ability to deliver quality results and continually serve as a market leader.

For more information about Lincoln Property Company, please visit www.lincolnapts.com/about/client-services or www.lincolnapts.com/communities for apartment listings in your area.

