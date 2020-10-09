DALLAS, Oct. 09, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Symphony RetailAI, the leading global provider of integrated AI-enabled marketing, merchandising, and supply chain solutions for FMCG retailers and manufacturers, today announced the Xcelerate Performance Series, launching on Oct. 20.



As with past Xcelerate Retail Forums, the exciting new Symphony RetailAI Xcelerate Performance Series brings together top FMCG retail and CPG corporate leaders, analysts and innovators to share experiences and best practices from insights to execution in the FMCG sector. Delegates can access the series on demand, as it works for their respective schedules.

The series will focus on strategies that executives, management and their teams can use to identify, activate and realize profitable growth, particularly as current market forces require new strategies and techniques. During the series, delegates will have the opportunity to hear from customers who have achieved value using Symphony RetailAI solutions, join discussions with industry leaders, and have access to educational sessions specific to all areas of the enterprise value chain, including updates on Symphony RetailAI product innovations.

“The FMCG retail and manufacturing markets are experiencing unprecedented challenges and opportunities. Global firms must now navigate the impacts of the worldwide pandemic — whether they be financial, process, personnel or infrastructure implications,” said Chris Koziol, CEO & Board Member, Symphony RetailAI. “Our Xcelerate events have always been a forum where we listen to our customers, enrich their experiences through the exploration of our solutions, and provide an opportunity to collaborate across our community. This year will be no different in that regard, and I believe that our new model for the event will better meet the needs of our customers in these very challenging times.”

The Xcelerate Performance series will feature:

An executive panel — with Julie Elmore, CTO, Dollar General; Laurent Thoumine, Managing Director, Head of Retail in Europe & Consumer Goods in Benelux & France, Accenture; Lisa Kinney, VP of Customer Strategy and Merchandising Analytics, Albertsons; and Tom Rose, Head of International Operations, SPAR International discussing winning strategies emerging from COVID-19 and what is working in the new normal.

Product innovation announcements across the Symphony RetailAI solution suite.

Customer-centric strategies driving profitable revenue growth in the new normal.

Product roadmaps for supply chain, revenue growth management, consumer insights, and integrated category planning solutions.

Xcelerate’s new format and schedule spans 2020 - 2021

The Xcelerate Performance Series moves beyond a single-point-in-time physical event and is designed to enrich the customer experience for Symphony RetailAI’s retailer and CPG customers through this exciting new format. Now, customers and prospects can have more delegates attend the conference through the convenience of a virtual event. Delegates can choose times to participate that work best with their own schedules and commitments.

The series will launch on Tuesday, Oct. 20 and the first event module will be made available to registrants at that time. Other content covering Symphony RetailAI solution sets will be posted on Oct. 20 as well. The series will include new content released at five-week intervals for the remainder of 2020 and the first half of 2021. Each new event module in the series will address distinct solution groups including key messaging and guidance from subject matter experts, customer case studies and content assets for further exploration of the specific topics.

“After researching other events and best practices on how to design a virtual event, we knew we needed to re-imagine Xcelerate so it would be the most compelling format and deliver maximum information to our delegates in an easy-to-absorb and self-paced manner,” said Graeme Cooksley, President, Chief Operating & Revenue Officer, Symphony RetailAI. “This year more than any other, we wanted to continue to deliver a forum where attendees – be they current or potential customers, or media and analysts – are updated on key topics that will evolve with the times. I’m very confident that our Xcelerate Performance Series will deliver on our goal – and best serve our customers and prospects as they work to drive profitable revenue growth.”

Register today for the Xcelerate Performance Series.

About Symphony RetailAI

Symphony RetailAI is the leading global provider of role-specific, AI-enabled revenue growth management solutions and customer-centric insights for retailers and CPG manufacturers across the entire value chain. Our proven, industry-leading, AI-enabled software, coupled with the industry’s only conversational natural-language AI interface, CINDE, provides key users with proven prescriptive and preemptive recommendations that make it easy to identify end-to-end growth opportunities, activate plans and realize measurable profit and revenue growth. Our solutions are specific to key decision-maker roles focused on profitable growth across the retail value chain from source to consumer. With our strong global partner ecosystem, we serve more than 1,200 organizations worldwide – including 15 of the top 25 global grocery retailers, 25 of the top 25 global CPG manufacturers, thousands of retail brands, and hundreds of national and regional chains – all through the Microsoft Azure Cloud. Symphony RetailAI is a SymphonyAI company. More at Symphony RetailAI.

Connect with Symphony RetailAI and CINDE on social media:

Twitter: @Sympho n yRetail

LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com / company/symphonyretailai/

About SymphonyAI

SymphonyAI Group is the fastest-growing private group of B2B AI companies, backed by a $1 billion commitment to deliver next-generation AI solutions for transforming the enterprise. SymphonyAI Group addresses use cases in healthcare and life sciences, retail and CPG, industrial manufacturing, energy, oil & gas, media and entertainment, defense, and financial services. Since its founding in 2017, SymphonyAI Group has grown rapidly to a group of seven companies with a combined revenue run rate of more than $300 million. Over 2,000 talented leaders, data scientists, and other professionals operate the group under the leadership of one of Silicon Valley’s most successful serial entrepreneurs, Dr. Romesh Wadhwani, founder of the Wadhwani Foundation. Website: www.symphonyai.com

Media Contact