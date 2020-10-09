Denver, CO, Oct. 09, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NewMediaWire -- Pure Harvest Corporate Group, Inc. (OTC: PHCG), an emerging cannabis and hemp-CBD holding company, is pleased to announce it has acquired all of the assets of Solar Cultivation Technologies, Inc. (“SCT”), a Denver-based solar company focused on bringing solar to the cannabis industry in an effort to minimize the industry’s carbon footprint. This acquisition will allow PHCG to implement SCT’s solar, storage, and intelligent distribution technology throughout its operations in addition to providing these technologies to other operators in the cannabis industry.



“We are extremely excited to acquire SCT’s assets and technology and are confident that this acquisition will position PHCG to become an environmental leader within the cannabis space,” said Matthew Gregarek, CEO of Pure Harvest Corporate Group. “We understand that the industry’s carbon footprint is a tremendous issue and we believe that we now have the tools to make a serious contribution towards sustainability in the cannabis industry.”

“I’ve been very impressed with Pure Harvest as we’ve worked with them to create its solar powered dispensary in Dumont,” said Nick Brait, CEO of Solar Cultivation Technologies. “Naturally, we leapt at the opportunity to become a part of the Pure Harvest family of companies and add our abilities and technology to its expanding portfolio of assets. We believe that our two companies are well aligned and have the potential to make a dramatic impact on the cannabis industry’s energy requirements and carbon emissions.”

The Pure Harvest Corporate Group, Inc. (OTCQB: PHCG) is a publicly traded holding company operating in various segments of the cannabis and hemp-CBD industries. The PHCG team is committed to formulating, manufacturing, and distributing high-quality cannabis and hemp-CBD consumer products in markets where it is legal to do so. The Company has developed numerous retail brands and product lines that are currently available for purchase in select markets. Pure Harvest intends to grow its cannabis and hemp-CBD operations and expand globally as the laws regarding cannabis and hemp-CBD are reviewed and rewritten to repeal their prohibition.

