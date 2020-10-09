 

 

Bid procedure 16 October 2020

BondsGovernment bond SGB 1061 (SE0011281922) 2029-11-12
Government bond SGB 1062 (SE0013935319) 2031-05-12

 

 
Bid dateFriday 16 October 2020
Bid times0900-1000 hours (CEST) on the Bid date
Requested volume (corresponding nominal amount)SEK 1 500 million ± SEK 500 million in issue SGB 1061
SEK 1 500 million ± SEK 500 million in issue SGB 1062

 

Maximum volume 3,0 billion SEK

 
Highest permitted bid volume (corresponding nominal amount)A maximum of SEK 1 500 million per bid in issue SGB 1061
A maximum of SEK 1 500 million per bid in issue SGB 1062
Lowest permitted bid volume (corresponding nominal amount)SEK 50 million per bid
Expected allocation timeNo later than 1010 hours (CEST) on the Bid date
Delivery and payment dateTuesday 20 October 2020
Delivery of BondsTo the Riksbank's account in Euroclear Sweden AB's securities settlement system 1 4948 6383
  
  

Stockholm, 9 October 2020