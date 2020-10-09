On October 8, Hydro resumed operation of the pipeline transporting bauxite from Hydro Paragominas bauxite mine to the Hydro Alunorte alumina refinery in Brazil.

Production at Paragominas bauxite mine has started, and alumina production is now being ramped up at Alunorte.

Based on a technical assessment, Hydro halted operation of the pipeline for extended maintenance in August to replace a section of the pipeline earlier than scheduled.

During the extended maintenance period, production at Alunorte had been reduced to a level between 35-45 percent of full capacity to balance bauxite inventories.

