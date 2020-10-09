SAN FRANCISCO, Oct. 09, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Angion Biomedica Corp. (Angion), a late-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel small molecule therapeutics to address acute organ injuries and fibrotic diseases today announced it will be presenting five posters at the American Society of Nephrology’s Kidney Week 2020 virtual meeting to be held October 22-25, 2020.



All Angion’s posters will be available beginning Thursday, October 22nd at 10:00am EDT.

Title: Defining a Minimal Clinically Meaningful Difference (MCMD) in Estimated Glomerular Filtration Rate (eGFR) for Kidney Transplantation

Poster Number: PO2424

Session: Clinical and Immunologic Predictors of Post-Transplant Outcomes

Title: Design of the Graft Improvement Following Transplant (GIFT) trial, a phase 3 study of ANG-3777 in kidney transplantation patients with delayed graft function

Poster Number: PO2418

Session: Clinical and Immunologic Predictors of Post-Transplant Outcomes

Title: The Effect of ANG-3777 on The Growth of c-MET-Expressing Human Tumor Cells in Immunocompromised Mice

Poster Number: PO0249

Session: AKI Mechanisms - 3

Title: The Effect of ANG-3777 on In Vitro Cell Proliferation

Poster Number: PO0248

Session: AKI Mechanisms – 3

Title: Compartmental Differences within the COL3A1 Network in Proteinuric Kidney Disease; Informing Drug Activity Using the Jaccard-Tanimoto Index

Poster Number: PO1712

Session: Glomerular Diseases: Fibrosis and Extracellular Matrix

After the conclusion of the Kidney Week 2020 sessions, copies of each presentation will be also available in the “Publications” section of the Angion website.

About ANG-3777

ANG-3777 is a small molecule designed to mimic the biological activity of hepatocyte growth factor (HGF), which activates the c-Met cascade of pathways involved in tissue repair and organ repair. ANG-3777 has a substantially longer half-life than HGF and Angion believes ANG-3777 has the potential to be a first-in-class therapeutic addressing acute organ injury. The ongoing clinical trials of ANG-3777 include a placebo-controlled Phase 3 registration trial in transplant-associated acute kidney injury, also known as delayed graft function, a Phase 2 proof-of-concept trial for the treatment of acute kidney injury associated with cardiac surgery involving cardiopulmonary bypass surgery, and a Phase 2 proof-of-concept trial in patients with acute lung injury associated with COVID-19 pneumonia.

About Angion Biomedica Corp.

Angion Biomedica Corp. is a late-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel small molecule therapeutics to address acute organ injuries and fibrotic diseases. Angion’s lead product candidate, ANG-3777, is a small molecule designed to mimic the biological activity of hepatocyte growth factor (HGF), which activates the HGF/c-Met pathway, which has a central role in tissue repair and organ recovery. ANG-3777 is currently in clinical trials investigating its impact on acute organ injury, including two forms of acute kidney injury and in acute lung injury. Angion is also developing ANG-3070, an orally-bioavailable small molecule, as a potential treatment for fibrotic diseases using a precision-medicine approach. For further information, please visit www.angion.com.

Contacts

Investor Contact

Daniel Ferry

LifeSci Advisors

617-535-7746

daniel@lifesciadvisors.com

Media Contact

Cherilyn Cecchini, M.D.

LifeSci Communications

646-876-5196

ccecchini@lifescicomms.com