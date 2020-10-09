NEW YORK, Oct. 09, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bizzabo , the world's leading Event Success Platform, today announced the launch of its Partners Management Solution and its Speakers Management Solution. The tools were built to streamline the collaboration between event teams and their partners and speakers, increasing efficiency and improving the working relationship between all involved, ensuring prosperous events.



“Our new management solutions enable sponsors, exhibitors and speakers to self-manage everything from creating their profiles to delivering superior experiences, and everything in between,” said Eran Ben-Shushan, Co-Founder and CEO at Bizzabo. “With the launch of these solutions, partners and speakers are empowered to take control of their virtual & hybrid event experiences, and event organizers are better enabled to focus on what’s really important– creating a rewarding event that drives business forward.”

Partners Management Solution–

Bizzabo’s Partners Management Solution enables event organizers to consolidate all of their operations– communication, content, tasks, and more– into a single portal, simplifying processes for sponsors and exhibitors. “This is especially imperative right now because we’re all working remotely due to the COVID-19 pandemic. With this all-in-one portal, partners can ensure their team members are completing tasks on time, wherever the team members may be located,” added Ben-Shushan.

Coupled with existing partnership features, event organizers are empowered to create success plans and provide resources based on tiered packages and different sponsorship opportunities, ensuring every partner has a clear path to success.

Additional Benefits of Bizzabo’s Partners Management Solution:



Streamline event operations

Communicate effectively with sponsors and exhibitors

Deliver superior experiences and strengthen partnerships



Speakers Management Solution–

Bizzabo’s Speakers Management Solution empowers event organizers by allowing them to collect content, review task submissions, streamline speaker coordination and manage correspondence — all in one convenient portal.

"Having everything in one central system with the information automatically synced to and from speakers and sponsors was a huge time saver for us. It's rare to find something like Bizzabo that is truly connected and streamlined." - Denise Hibbard, Senior Marketing Manager at DJI , the world's leading aerial photography and drones manufacturer .

Additional Benefits of Bizzabo’s Speakers Management Solution:

Save event management teams time and effort

Empower collaboration between co-presenters and team members

Streamlined workflows (i.e. speakers can keep track all sessions in one place, and join virtual sessions from within the portal)



“COVID-19 forced in-person events to go virtual. But, virtual and hybrid events present a new set of challenges for event organizers,” said Alon Alroy, Co-Founder and Chief Customer Officer of Bizzabo. “Managing your speakers using an on-brand and streamlined experience is key to keep these key stakeholders engaged and connected. Our Speakers Management Solution closes the gap, providing event organizers with an all-in-one tool to build highly rewarding events, just as they did pre-pandemic.”

Both solutions fully integrate with Bizzabo’s Event Success Platform. As a result, they automatically sync data across the entire Bizzabo platform and channels (i.e. web, mobile, etc.) to ensure consistency and accuracy for each aspect of an event. And, just as with its other offerings, Bizzabo allows event organizers to fully customize both solutions’ portals to reflect an event’s branding.



With both tools, the need for event organizers to play email tag with partners and speakers is nullified by allowing event organizers to automate emails, reminding and alerting sponsors and speakers when updates are made to their tasks, or when deadlines are approaching, streamlining the communication process. Plus, with this, partners and speakers are kept up to date with event information in real time.

Since launching in 2012, Bizzabo has enabled thousands of events globally to run seamlessly with a growing number of enterprise and mid-market organizations, including Forbes, Dow Jones, Bloomberg, HubSpot’s INBOUND, Salesforce, Teach for America, Siemens, and many more.

For more information please visit: Bizzabo.com .

About Bizzabo

Bizzabo is the only Event Success Platform. Bizzabo’s all-in-one event software enables in-person, virtual and hybrid events to deliver unique attendee experiences through intelligent and intent-based personalized engagement. We help companies measure, manage and scale events towards key business outcomes, empowering every organizer, marketer, exhibitor, and attendee to unleash the power of professional events. The company was founded by Boaz Katz, Alon Alroy, and Eran Ben-Shushan, and has more than 150 employees in its New York and Tel-Aviv offices.

PR Contacts:

Erica Schain

Crenshaw Communications for Bizzabo

erica@crenshawcomm.com

917-940-5633