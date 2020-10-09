Concord, ON, Oct. 09, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- So... it’s moving time!

We all know moving can be a bit unpleasant. Sort of similar to, say, ripping out a chunk of your own hair.



BUT there’s something that can make it awesome! An experienced and professional moving company can be the difference between two weeks of madness and a relatively painless transition.



That’s where the moving company Toronto Movers comes in. Toronto Movers isn’t just a company; they strive to treat their employees and customers with respect and ensure a great experience for all. Here we’re gonna tell you who they are, what they do, and what makes them AWESOME. It’s time to make your stressy relocation the celebration it could be.



Meet Toronto Movers



Who are Toronto Movers? What’s their deal?



Toronto Movers is a branch of the Canadian-owned company Metropolitan Movers. Metropolitan Movers offers services for cities in the following Canadian provinces: Alberta, British Columbia, Manitoba, New Brunswick, Nova Scotia, Ontario, Quebec, and Saskatchewan. Hail Canada! They also serve several major US cities and are accredited by the Canadian Association of Movers and American Moving and Storage Association.



Did Toronto Movers fall from the heavens? It might seem like it, but actually they were established in 2010 by Torontians.



Quality Service



Since their founding in 2010, Toronto Movers has completed over 50,000 successful moves and earned a 94% customer referral rate. I did the math - that’s over 47,000 very happy people. Being able to satisfy that many people is no easy feat, especially when you’re handling prized possessions. But they’ve done it!



In the words of one of those 47,000 happies: “Metropolitan Movers came through with flying colour. The phone receptionist was helpful, the 2 gentlemen that came for the move had arrived ontime. They were polite, courteous and professional. I would definitely recommend and use your service again in the future.”



They were also recently recognized as one of Canada’s Top Growing Companies of 2020 by the Globe and Mail.



What’s special about ‘em



Moving can generate a lot of heartache. There’s nothing that kills your mood quite like cramming all of your most-beloved possessions into cardboard boxes and trash bags. Not to mention saying goodbye to your beloved window nook.



That’s why a moving company that focuses on customer experience is such a wonderful thing. Toronto Mover’s experience and professionalism will save you the basics of time, money, and personal injury lifting heavy furniture. But they also truly go above and beyond with “treating your items like their own” written in their mission statement. One of their primary goals is supplying peace of mind for their clients during relocation. Also, they’re totally fine being flexible: they know moving can be a little crazy and are willing to work around schedule changes.



Annnnnd they love to give backl! Toronto Movers does awesome stuff for the community like relocating buildings after fires and floods, and working on government projects like Toronto Community Housing. They offer an eco-friendly packing option so you can help save the environment while you move. Yay!



Corona Policy



Toronto Movers also prioritizes the safety of you, your loved ones, and their own employees. Before 2020 hit, you could move without the fear of air-borne pathogens. Now that Corona is the new reality, Toronto Movers have awesome updated safety measures for Corona moving that adhere to the protocols outlined by the public Health Agency of Canada. This means paying a lot of attention to hand-washing, social-distancing, and being very careful to notice if their workers exhibit ANY symptoms.



Services Offered



Toronto Movers is primarily a residential moving company. However, they have expanded their services to offer:

Long distance moving - Toronto Movers are expert when it comes to long distances. You can move your belongings by rail accompanied by a crew, and also fly to meet your belongings. And, quite possibly the best thing, they are experienced in cross-borders paperwork and duties to be paid, leaving you more energy to focus on you and your family’s own documents.

Piano moving - pianos are big, heavy, delicate, and, when someone loves to play, they are SO important. Toronto movers takes the task of moving your piano very seriously. Their service includes appropriate piano-moving equipment, wrapping with blankets (swaddle that precious instrument like a bebeh), specialized trucks and expert teams of 2 to 4 people.

Junk removal - walk into a new home that’s clean and uncluttered. Toronto movers will haul away your junk and old furniture for you with or without a move. Now you can watch all the Marie Kondo your heart desires!

Office Moving - Toronto Movers will disassemble and pack your entire office - then reassemble it in the new location. This will save you hours and measureless stress.

Storage - they offer storage across the countries either in their own facilities or with safe, accredited partners. With long-term or seasonal, house-hold or commercial, they’ve got all the options to tailor to your specific needs. In addition, they offer a pick-up and drop-off service to make your storage journey even easier.

Check out Toronto Mover’s website to see a full description and list of their services.



Conclusion



Why drag a rock along the bottom of the ocean when you could be free-strokin’ across the surface? Moving can be so mentally, physically, and emotionally taxing that you are simply unable to remember the sweetness amidst all the strain. You forget to take time for one last walk around the block, or sit for a few minutes in your empty living room and appreciate all the good memories you and your loved ones made there. Toronto Movers uses their experience and professionalism to give you time and peace of mind, and bring your experience from exhausting to pleasant.



So. Make your move easy on yourself and your family by hiring an experienced, professional moving company like Toronto Movers.



Oh - and they offer a free online quote. What’s to lose?



