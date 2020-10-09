EDMONTON, Alberta, Oct. 09, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- As part of its commitment to provide $1.25 million to help uplift Edmontonians and revitalize our community, EPCOR is pleased to announce the third wave of Heart + Soul Fund grant recipients: the Fort Edmonton Management Company, TELUS World of Science, and the Valley Zoo Development Society.



Funding is being provided to help support these organizations adjust to the changing landscape brought on by the COVID-19 pandemic and ensure they can continue offering marquee cultural events and world-class experiences for Edmontonians.

“This is a challenging time for our community that has impacted many activities people enjoy — but we have a chance to help organizations recover and rebuild,” said Stuart Lee, President and CEO of EPCOR. “What better way to do that than to invest in long-standing community events and innovative programming that helps bring us closer together, even when we must stay two metres apart.”

With support from the Heart + Soul Fund, the Fort Edmonton Management Company has transformed its annual DARK event into a month-long festival offering both in-person and virtual experiences. DARK, which started October 1 and runs until October 31, offers audiences a number of spooky thrills and chills, sure to get hearts racing. Visit fortedmontonpark.ca/dark for details.

“DARK is our signature haunt event at Fort Edmonton Park, and it has had great success since its inception in 2018,” says Darren Dalgleish, President and CEO of Fort Edmonton Management Company. “In light of the current health crisis, our team developed an innovative concept to make DARK 2020 happen, and we engaged sponsors and partners like EPCOR, who without their support, this event would not have been possible. We are excited to launch DARK 2020 and deliver a program that will help to bring some vibrancy to the community.”

TELUS World of Science – Edmonton has launched a variety of virtual school programs to keep our community connected to engaging science education. Through support from the Heart + Soul Fund by EPCOR, a new production studio will be created at the science centre to support live-streamed field trips for students learning from school or from home. For more information, visit telusworldofscienceedmonton.ca.

“EPCOR shows consistent leadership in the community with its involvement in meaningful initiatives that are good for quality of life and economic growth,” said Alan Nursall, President and CEO, TELUS World of Science – Edmonton. “We really appreciate their support in helping us move our science education programs into the digital realm so we can continue to engage tens of thousands of Edmontonians in science — inspiring the next generation of health practitioners, innovators, engineers and more.”

The Valley Zoo Development Society raises funds and awareness to continue development of the Edmonton Valley Zoo. Zoominescence is the Society’s primary annual fundraiser. For the past several years, EPCOR supported Zoominescence, an outdoor holiday light tradition. This year, EPCOR is increasing its investment to ensure the tradition continues. The Heart + Soul Fund, will support the 10 artists who contribute to the festival. For more information on Zoominescence, which starts December 2020, visit buildingourzoo.com/events/zoominescence.

“For seven years the Valley Zoo Development Society and the Edmonton Valley Zoo have been proud to host a festival that not only has become a much loved tradition for Edmontonians, but has provided a showcase and opportunities for Edmonton’s very talented artist community,” said Tammy Wiebe, Executive Director, Valley Zoo Development Society. “This year, despite all of the challenges, we are able to continue that tradition because of EPCOR. Lighting up our river valley and the Edmonton Valley Zoo with the spirit of community and the talents of our artists is more important than ever. It will provide a month of beauty and celebration, and showcase our community’s resiliency.”

“If anything, this pandemic has helped shine a spotlight on the strength, resiliency and pioneering spirit of our city,” added Lee. “EPCOR’s Heart + Soul Fund will uplift organizations that have shown great fortitude, ensuring they can once again bring joy to our lives and inject a renewed sense of hope and vibrancy in our communities. Because of their efforts, Edmonton will continue to be recognized for having world-class attractions.”

Quick Facts:

EPCOR’s investment in COVID-19 pandemic relief and recovery totals $2 million in 2020. This includes: $1.25 million Heart + Soul Fund by EPCOR. $300,000 for the United Way and Edmonton Community Foundation. $41,000 for local Edmonton charities from employee matching campaign. More than $400,000 in top-up support for EPCOR’s existing Edmonton community partners and recovery efforts in the other jurisdictions EPCOR operates.

The $2 million for pandemic relief and recovery efforts is in addition to the $1 million EPCOR provides annually in community support.

