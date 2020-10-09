WILMINGTON, Del., Oct. 09, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Rigrodsky & Long, P.A. announces that it is investigating:



Eidos Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ GS: EIDX) regarding possible breaches of fiduciary duties and other violations of law related to Eidos’ agreement to be acquired by BridgeBio Pharma, Inc. Under the terms of the agreement, Eidos’ shareholders will receive 1.85 shares of BridgeBio common stock or $73.26 in cash per share. To learn more about this investigation and your rights, visit: https://www.rl-legal.com/cases-eidos-therapeutics-inc.

GCI Liberty, Inc. (NASDAQ GS: GLIBA) regarding possible breaches of fiduciary duties and other violations of law related to GCI Liberty’s agreement to merge with Liberty Broadband Corporation. Under the terms of the agreement, GCI Liberty’s shareholders will receive a number of shares of Liberty Broadband common stock. To learn more about this investigation and your rights, visit: https://www.rl-legal.com/cases-gci-liberty-inc.

Sunworks, Inc. (NASDAQ GS: SUNW) regarding possible breaches of fiduciary duties and other violations of law related to Sunworks’ agreement to be acquired by The Peck Company Holdings, Inc. Under the terms of the agreement Sunworks’ shareholders will receive 0.185171 shares of The Peck Company per share. To learn more about this investigation and your rights, visit: https://www.rl-legal.com/cases-sunworks-inc.

BMC Stock Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ GS: BMCH) regarding possible breaches of fiduciary duties and other violations of law related to BMC’s agreement to merge with Builders FirstSource, Inc. Under the terms of the agreement, BMC’s shareholders will receive 1.3125 shares of Builders FirstSource per share. To learn more about this investigation and your rights, visit: https://www.rl-legal.com/cases-bmc-stock-holdings-inc.

