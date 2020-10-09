BOULDER, Colo., Oct. 09, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- New Hope Network has announced the winners of the 2020 Natural Products Expo Spark Change NEXTY Awards, the leading awards program which recognizes outstanding products in the natural products industry that inspire a healthy and sustainable future for people and the planet. The winners were announced during the organization’s virtual Modern Health event, which is the third event in the Spark Change journey, concluding in November.
The NEXTY Awards are a twice-annual awards program connected to New Hope Network's Natural Products Expos and digital events. They were created to recognize the pinnacle of excellence in the natural products industry, elevating impactful CPG brands and products.
In the Flagship NEXTY Awards program, winners are determined through a two-tier judging process involving New Hope Network content experts and invited industry judges. During the first phase, more than 725 entries were whittled down to 72 finalists in 23 categories. In the final judging round, a single winner was selected in each category through intense deliberation. The 2020 Natural Products Expo Spark Change NEXTY Award winners include the following:
Additionally, New Hope Network partners with technology company Sampler for the twice-annual NEXTY Consumer Choice Awards, a branch of the NEXTY Awards program that allows brands to have their product sampled with 1,000 targeted health-conscious consumers and in turn receive valuable product ratings and feedback. The consumers who receive the product collectively select the finalists and winners via their product ratings. Winners of the 2020 Natural Products Expo Spark Change NEXTY Consumer Choice Awards include:
“Despite the challenges in 2020 for the industry as a whole, the caliber of Spark Change NEXTY Award submissions was impressive and inspiring,” said Chris McGurrin, manager of the NEXTY Awards program at New Hope Network. “Product innovation and progressive thinking has not slowed down, and the NEXTY winners have set a high benchmark for consumer packaged goods in the industry going forward, with incredible thoughtfulness in product innovation across numerous categories.”
With the cancellation of Natural Products Expo East 2020 because of the global COVID-19 crisis, the winners in each category were awarded by New Hope Network on October 7, 2020 through the virtual Spark Change event. The video is archived for viewing online, and winners can be found in the online gallery.
