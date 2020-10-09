PHILADELPHIA, Oct. 09, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Kehoe Law Firm, P.C. is investigating potential securities claims on behalf of investors of ACM Research Inc. (“ACM” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: ACMR) to determine whether ACM engaged in securities fraud or other unlawful business practices.



ACM investors who purchased, or otherwise acquired, the Company's securities and suffered significant losses

On October 8, 2020, J Capital Research reported, among other things, that “ACMR reports industry-beating gross margins of 47%. [J Capital Research] believe[s] the real gross margins are half that at best. That would wipe out the company’s net profit.” J Capital Research also reported that it “. . . estimate[s] that revenue is overstated by 15-20%[,]” and that it has “. . . evidence that undisclosed related parties are diverting revenue and profit from the company[.]” Additionally, J Capital Research reported that the “[k]ey means by which ACMR tunnels over-reported profit out of the company may be through about $20 mln in overstated inventory costs and through cash that is inflated or just compromised. We think [at] least $11 mln in warranty and service costs are understated.”

On this news, during intraday trading on October 8, 2020, shares of ACMR dropped, thereby injuring investors.

