Washington, D.C., Oct. 09, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Registration for the American Society of Landscape Architect’s exciting fall virtual event, reVISION ASLA 2020, is now open.
reVISION ASLA 2020 is:
From high-profile speakers, to virtual field sessions, to mentorship and peer-to-peer connections – reVISION ASLA 2020 is a reimagined, virtual experience for an evolving profession.
To learn more and register, go to bit.ly/reVISIONASLA2020 >
**Members of the media can attend reVISION ASLA 2020 free of charge. See how to obtain a press pass >
Jacquelyn Bianchini American Society of Landscape Architects (202) 216-2371 jbianchini@asla.org
American Society of Landscape Architects
Washington, District of Columbia, UNITED STATES
