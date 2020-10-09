Learn more at bit.ly/reVISIONASLA2020

Washington, D.C., Oct. 09, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Registration for the American Society of Landscape Architect’s exciting fall virtual event, reVISION ASLA 2020, is now open.



reVISION ASLA 2020 is:

BIG IDEAS: Education sessions and discussions of some of the biggest challenges facing landscape architects and the design industry.

THOUGHTFUL CONVERSATIONS: Acknowledging racism, increasing diversity in the field, and designing for diverse communities.

HANDS ON INFORMATION: The new “Design Day” focuses on practice and innovations.

From high-profile speakers, to virtual field sessions, to mentorship and peer-to-peer connections – reVISION ASLA 2020 is a reimagined, virtual experience for an evolving profession.



