Washington, D.C., Oct. 09, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Registration for the American Society of Landscape Architect’s exciting fall virtual event, reVISION ASLA 2020, is now open


reVISION ASLA 2020 is: 

  • BIG IDEAS: Education sessions and discussions of some of the biggest challenges facing landscape architects and the design industry. 
  • THOUGHTFUL CONVERSATIONS: Acknowledging racism, increasing diversity in the field, and designing for diverse communities. 
  • HANDS ON INFORMATION: The new “Design Day” focuses on practice and innovations. 

From high-profile speakers, to virtual field sessions, to mentorship and peer-to-peer connections – reVISION ASLA 2020 is a reimagined, virtual experience for an evolving profession. 


