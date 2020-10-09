SEATTLE, Oct. 09, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Dream Dinners, which pioneered the meal kit concept nearly 20 years ago, introduces “30 Days of Dinner Fun,” a chance for families to reconnect daily over the dinner table while entering to win a $500 gift card. Suggestions for themed dinners and activities, along with contest rules, are at www.dreamdinners.com/main.php?static=promotions.



With 70 local kitchens nationwide and a regional online delivery service, Dream Dinners is the only meal kit company focused on families. It’s kid-friendly meals are typically prepared in less than an hour.

“30 Days of Dinner Fun” presents weekly ideas to make dinnertime educational and entertaining. Imagine a “Cowboy Cookout” with Chicken and White Bean Chili accompanied by Corn Cakes, served on a checkered tablecloth with bandana napkins. Family members can dress in Western attire, while listening to country music. “Hawaiian Luau Night” might feature Sesame Crusted Mahi Mahi with Soy Ginger Butter over Rice, colorful shirts, flip flops and mocktails with tiny umbrellas, followed by a game of limbo.

“October and Halloween are traditionally fun times for kids and adults alike,” said Laura McMillian, Dream Dinners senior vice president of Marketing and a parent of four kids ranging in age from 8 to 21. “This year, celebrating special events is more important than ever.”

McMillian noted that family members often occupy the same room during the day but are isolated by work, school assignments and ever-present phones. Dinnertime may be the only hour of the day when devices are put aside and families spend time together. “Dinner is when kids can ask questions and share their concerns with their parents,” McMillian said.

Lots more ideas are found in the Dream Dinners “30 Days of Dinner Fun” Menu Planner and toolkit or on the Dream Dinners Instagram page. Request the toolkit at https://cloud.em-dreamdinners.com/30daysofdinner2020. For each registration, $1 will be donated to feed a child in need through the Dream Dinners Foundation.

Share your dinnertime fun on Instagram, and you could win a $500 Dream Dinners gift card. Post your fun family dinner photos on Instagram through October 30, 2020 to be entered to win. Tag the public photo with @DreamDinners and use #30DaysofDinner. Complete rules are found at www.DreamDinners.com.

About Dream Dinners

Founded in 2002, Dream Dinners’ mission is to make gathering around the family table a cornerstone of daily life. Dream Dinners guests choose from seasonal, rotating monthly menus and prepare their dinners in-store without the hassle of planning, shopping, and chopping. Dream Dinners lays out the ingredients in an easy-to-follow format so guests can assemble a month's worth of meals in about an hour. Meals prepared by Dream Dinners’ staff also may be ordered and picked up or delivered. A meal kit industry pioneer and leader, Dream Dinners brings “Homemade, Made Easy” to local communities through its 70 retail locations across the U.S. Learn more at www.DreamDinners.com

