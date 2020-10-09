Presentations on atrasentan and BION-1301 clinical programs for the treatment of IgA Nephropathy

First presentation on CHK-366, a novel oral small molecule lactate dehydrogenase (LDH) inhibitor for the treatment of primary hyperoxaluria ; Phase 1 initiation planned for H2 2021





Chinook to host investor conference call and webcast on October 22, 2020 to review abstracts and provide updates on the company’s pipeline



VANCOUVER, British Columbia and SEATTLE, Oct. 09, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Chinook Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: KDNY), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the discovery, development and commercialization of precision medicines for kidney diseases, today announced upcoming data presentations at ASN’s Kidney Week 2020 Reimagined from October 22-25, 2020. The four abstracts, including one oral presentation and three poster presentations, demonstrate Chinook’s commitment to developing the leading pipeline of precision medicines for rare, severe, chronic kidney diseases.

Chinook will host a live conference call and webcast on Thursday, October 22, 2020 at 4:30 pm EDT to review the abstracts and provide updates on the company’s pipeline. Members of the Chinook executive team will be joined by Dr. Richard Lafayette, Associate Professor of Medicine (Nephrology) and Director of the Stanford Glomerular Disease Center at Stanford University Medical Center.

Oral Presentation:

Abstract SA-OR21 Single Cell Transcriptomic Analysis to Define Cellular Heterogeneity in Human ADPKD Presenter: Yoshiharu Muto, M.D., Ph.D & Benjamin D. Humphreys, M.D., Ph.D., FASN, Washington University in St. Louis, MO Session: Kidneyomics: From Cysts to Populations Date/Time: Saturday October 24, 2020, 5:00 – 7:00 pm EDT Poster Presentations:

Abstract INFO29 Phase 3, Randomized, Double-Blind, Placebo-Controlled Study of Atrasentan in Patients with IgA Nephropathy (The ALIGN Study) Abstract PO1843 Results of a Phase 1 Trial to Investigate the Safety, Tolerability, Pharmacokinetics, and Pharmacodynamics of BION-1301 in Healthy Volunteers Abstract PO1620 Discovery of CHK-336: A First-in-Class, Liver-Targeted, Small Molecule Inhibitor of Lactate Dehydrogenase for the Treatment of Primary Hyperoxaluria

﻿For more information on these and other abstracts, please visit the ASN Kidney Week 2020 Reimagined website and Abstract Supplement.

Conference Call Details



To access the call, please dial (844) 309-0604 (domestic) or (574) 990-9932 (international) and provide the Conference ID 5981714 to the operator.

To access the live webcast and subsequent archived recording of this and other company presentations, please visit the investors section of Chinook’s website at www.chinooktx.com. The archived webcast will remain available for replay on Chinook’s website for 90 days.

About Chinook Therapeutics, Inc.

Chinook Therapeutics, Inc. is a clinical-stage biotechnology company developing precision medicines for kidney diseases. Chinook’s product candidates are being investigated in rare, severe chronic kidney disorders with opportunities for well-defined clinical pathways. Chinook’s lead program is atrasentan, an investigational Phase 3-ready endothelin receptor antagonist for the treatment of IgA nephropathy and other primary glomerular diseases. BION-1301, an investigational anti-APRIL monoclonal antibody is being evaluated in a Phase 1b trial for IgA nephropathy. In addition, Chinook is advancing CHK-336, a small-molecule preclinical development candidate for the treatment of primary hyperoxaluria, as well as research programs for other rare, severe chronic kidney diseases, including polycystic kidney disease. Chinook is building its pipeline by leveraging insights in kidney single cell RNA sequencing, human-derived organoids and new translational models, to discover and develop therapeutics with differentiating mechanisms of action against key kidney disease pathways. To learn more, visit www.chinooktx.com.

Cautionary Note on Forward-Looking Statements

Certain of the statements made in this press release are forward looking, including those relating to Chinook’s business, future operations, advancement of its product candidates and product pipeline, clinical development of its product candidates, including expectations regarding timing of initiation and results of clinical trials. In some cases, you can identify these statements by forward-looking words such as “may,” “will,” “continue,” “anticipate,” “intend,” “could,” “project,” “expect” or the negative or plural of these words or similar expressions. Forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results and events to differ materially from those anticipated, including, but not limited to, our ability to develop and commercialize our product candidates, whether results of early clinical trials or preclinical studies will be indicative of the results of future trials, our ability to obtain and maintain regulatory approval of our product candidates, our ability to operate in a competitive industry and compete successfully against competitors that may be more advanced or have greater resources than we do, our ability to obtain and adequately protect intellectual property rights for our product candidates and the effects of COVID-19 on our clinical programs and business operations. Many of these risks are described in greater detail in our filings with the SEC. Any forward-looking statements in this press release speak only as of the date of this press release. Chinook assumes no obligation to update forward-looking statements whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, after the date of this press release.

