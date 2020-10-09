Charlotte, NC, Oct. 09, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- During an historic day, UNCF celebrated its 18th annual UNCF Maya Angelou Women Who Lead Luncheon as a virtual fundraising event, for the first time on Sept. 26. The event successfully helped the organization reach new digital fundraising heights, raising more than $205,000 for UNCF’s historically Black colleges and universities (HBCUs) and their students. The fundraiser featured various speakers, an awards presentation, a heartwarming tribute to Dr. Maya Angelou and was followed by a live social hour showcasing the highly acclaimed “HATitude” competition. Twenty minority-owned vendors from across the country also participated as part of the online virtual mall.

Presented by Wells Fargo, the Maya Angelou Women Who Lead Luncheon is named after loyal UNCF supporter, the late Dr. Maya Angelou. As a civil rights activist, educator and a strong advocate for women around the world, Angelou believed that every student deserved the opportunity to go to college. She was chosen to be the face of the Women Who Lead Luncheon because of her positive image and vested interest in UNCF. The event honors corporate, community and civic women leaders who have received positive recognition locally, statewide, nationally or internationally.

Susan L. Taylor, founder and CEO, National CARES Mentoring Movement, and editor- in-chief emerita, Essence magazine, served as the keynote speaker. The luncheon honored Beverly Evans Smith, national president and CEO, Delta Sigma Theta Sorority, Inc.; Dr. Glenda Baskin Glover, international president, Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority, Inc.; Valerie Hollingsworth Baker, international centennial president, Zeta Phi Beta Sorority, Inc.; and Deborah Catchings-Smith, 24th international president, Sigma Gamma Rho Sorority, Inc., with the UNCF Women Who Lead Award. Their steadfast commitment to education and empowering social change for African Americans have yielded collaborative programming and initiatives for students across the country.



“The national crisis and the uncertainty around the spread of the coronavirus have motivated us to rethink the way we fundraise, forcing us to move from doing things in person to virtual events. We are fortunate that during these challenging times our loyal donors and corporate partners continue to support the work that we do across the country,” said Tiffany Jones, area development director, UNCF. “We are working harder today because we recognize that our students need us now more than ever.”

The 2020 event co-chairs were Okeatta D. Brown, public affairs senior strategy consultant at Wells Fargo, and Margaret S. Phinizy, senior vice president and wholesale voice of the customer leader at Wells Fargo. Thanks to UNCF supporters, proceeds from the virtual luncheon will now benefit talented and deserving students across the United States who lack the financial support to get to and through college.

You still have the opportunity to shop with a purpose and support small businesses at the online virtual mall, which is open until Dec. 31. To shop at the virtual mall, learn more about the event and give back to HBCUs, please visit UNCF.org/MAWWLL. You can also follow this event on social media @UNCFCharlotte #UNCFCharlotte #UNCF.



###

About UNCF

UNCF (United Negro College Fund) is the nation’s largest and most effective minority education organization. To serve youth, the community and the nation, UNCF supports students’ education and development through scholarships and other programs, supports and strengthens its 37 member colleges and universities, and advocates for the importance of minority education and college readiness. UNCF institutions and other historically black colleges and universities are highly effective, awarding nearly 20% of African American baccalaureate degrees. UNCF administers more than 400 programs, including scholarship, internship and fellowship, mentoring, summer enrichment, and curriculum and faculty development programs. Today, UNCF supports more than 60,000 students at over 1,100 colleges and universities across the country. Its logo features the UNCF torch of leadership in education and its widely recognized trademark, ‟A mind is a terrible thing to waste.”® Learn more at UNCF.org or for continuous updates and news, follow UNCF on Twitter at @UNCF.

Mashari Grissom United Negro College Fund, Inc. (UNCF) 202-810-0007 mashari.grissom@uncf.org