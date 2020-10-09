Bloomington, Ind., Oct. 09, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Solution Tree, a leading educational publisher and professional development provider, announced today the launch of Inside the Treehouse, a new podcast that offers sharp insights and commentary on the field of education. Solution Tree CEO Jeffrey C. Jones hosts each episode, going in depth with guests on policies, trends and challenges shaping classrooms, schools and districts today. It provides listeners with the opportunity to get to know educational experts personally, including what has brought them to this point in their careers and their plans for the future.

“We couldn’t be more excited to launch Inside the Treehouse,” said Jones. “The podcast’s guests are some of the greatest minds in education, and especially at this moment in time, it’s wonderful to be able to bring their wisdom and guidance to listeners around the world.”

In the premiere episode, available now, Jones interviews Dr. Robert Eaker, architect of the PLC at Work® process, best-selling author and professor emeritus at Middle Tennessee State University. Throughout their conversation, Eaker speaks candidly about the greatest joys and sorrows of his professional life, which has spanned nearly half a century. In the coming weeks, Inside the Treehouse will launch two additional episodes, featuring education thought leaders Dr. Anthony Muhammad and Dr. Douglas Reeves, respectively.

Listeners can subscribe free on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Stitcher, Google Podcasts and Pandora, among other podcast apps. Subscribers will automatically receive each new episode, which will go live every other Friday at 9 a.m. ET.

To learn more about the Inside the Treehouse Podcast, visit SolutionTree.com/podcast.

###

About Solution Tree Since 1998, Solution Tree has worked to transform education worldwide by empowering educators to raise student achievement. With more than 48,962 educators attending professional learning events and more than 5,500 professional development days in schools each year, Solution Tree helps teachers and administrators confront essential challenges. Solution Tree has a catalog of more than 500 titles, hundreds of videos and online courses and is the creator of Global PD, an online tool that facilitates the work of professional learning communities for more than 20,000 educators. No other professional learning company provides Solution Tree’s unique blend of research-based, results-driven services that improve learning outcomes for students. Follow @SolutionTree on Twitter, Facebook and Instagram.

Solution Tree Erica Dooley-Dorocke Erica.Dooley-Dorocke@SolutionTree.com 800.733.6786 ext. 247