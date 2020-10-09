NEW YORK, Oct. 09, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Horizon Next the division of Horizon Media designed to deliver accelerated growth for brands by connecting business signals with insights, announced today that it has been awarded AOR duties for Orkin, an industry leader in essential pest control services and protection against termite damage, mosquitoes, rodents and insects. The award is effective immediately and will be managed by the New York office of Horizon Next.

Orkin is an iconic brand that provides customized services to approximately 1.7 million homeowners and businesses in the United States and has nearly 100 international locations in more than 65 countries. Although Orkin is a recognized leader in studying pest biology and applying scientifically proven methods Orkin has even collaborated with the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) and eight major universities it must still aggressively fight for consumer preference. In awarding the business to Horizon Next, Orkin charged Horizon Next with growing their leadership position by continuously increasing this vital metric of brand preference to ensure that key audiences will be more likely to choose Orkin from their short list of companies to contact for service information.

“On the technical side of the business, it’s always critical that we show how data insights connect to strategy. We must also demonstrate how our proprietary tools work more effectively against audience targeting, messaging and receptivity, how we improve the user experience and better influence the consumer journey, and how the overall analytics framework we architect all work together to drive improve business outcomes for our clients,” said Gene Turner, President of Horizon Next. “Although this has been at the foundation of our incredible growth, we also never forget our long-time philosophy that ‘business is personal’. We had incredible chemistry with the Orkin team from the very start and together we swarmed all over the challenges at hand. Apologies for the pun,” said Turner.

“We are relentlessly focused on the consumer experience and on continuously building upon our leadership position,” said Cam Glove, Orkin Managing Director. “The Horizon Next team brought incredible commitment and passion for the brand, they were insightful, demonstrated clearly how all the data and hard work directly translated to business results, and they brought a wealth of relevant experience and expertise that will add significant value to our business,” said Glover.

Horizon Next has been driving growth for more than 25 leading D2C brands and 20+ more innovative brands. Powered by Horizon Media’s blu. platform and a suite of proven proprietary tools and technology, Horizon Next is a truly disruptive force for ambitious brands like Orkin with aggressive goals and an accountable mindset.

About Horizon Media

Horizon Media , Inc. is a leader in delivering data-driven business outcomes for some of the most innovative and ambitious brands. The company was founded in 1989, is headquartered in New York, and has offices in Los Angeles and Toronto. With estimated billings of approximately $9 billion and over 2,400 employees, Horizon is the second largest U.S. media agency according to the AdAge Datacenter.

Recognized as one of the world’s ten most innovative marketing and advertising companies by Fast Company, Horizon Media has been named Media Agency of the Year by MediaPost, Adweek and AdAge and is known for its highly personal approach to client service. Renowned for its culture, Horizon is also consistently named to all the prestigious annual Best Places to Work lists published by AdAge, Crain’s New York Business and Los Angeles Business Journal, and was named by Fortune as a best place to work for Diversity, Women and Millennials.

Bill Koenigsberg, President, CEO and Founder of Horizon Media, has earned a host of industry accolades and, in 2019, garnered the industry’s highest honor when he was inducted into the American Advertising Federation (AAF) Hall of Fame.

About Horizon Next

Horizon Next is headquartered in New York with offices in Los Angeles and Toronto. Horizon Next has 410 employees and manages over $2B in client investments. Under the entrepreneurial leadership of Gene Turner, President, the group has grown into one of the industry's most innovative and data-driven marketing organizations. Horizon Next partners with clients to provide strategic leadership, brand strategy, media planning and investment, data strategy, campaign measurement and reporting, advanced analytics and optimization across all channels.