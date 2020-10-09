REDWOOD CITY, Calif., Oct. 09, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Sumo Logic, Inc. (“Sumo Logic”; NASDAQ: SUMO) today announced that the underwriters of its initial public offering exercised in full their option to purchase an additional 2,220,000 shares of its common stock at the initial public offering price of $22.00 per share, less underwriting discounts and commissions. A total of 17,020,000 shares have now been sold in the offering by Sumo Logic. As a result, Sumo Logic has received total gross proceeds from the offering, before deducting underwriting discounts and commissions and other offering expenses payable by Sumo Logic, of $374.4 million.



Morgan Stanley and J.P. Morgan acted as lead book-running managers for the offering. RBC Capital Markets and Jefferies acted as book-running managers for the offering, and William Blair, Cowen, Piper Sandler and BTIG acted as co-managers for the offering.

A registration statement relating to this offering was declared effective by the Securities and Exchange Commission on September 16, 2020. This offering was made only by means of a prospectus, copies of which may be obtained from Morgan Stanley & Co. LLC, Attention: Prospectus Department, 180 Varick Street, 2nd Floor, New York, NY 10014; J.P. Morgan Securities LLC, c/o Broadridge Financial Solutions, 1155 Long Island Avenue, Edgewood, NY 11717, by telephone at 866-803-9204 or by email at prospectus-eq_fi@jpmchase.com; RBC Capital Markets, LLC, Attn: Equity Syndicate, 200 Vesey Street, 8th Floor, New York, NY 10281-8098, by telephone at 877-822-4089 or by email at equityprospectus@rbccm.com; or Jefferies LLC, Attn: Equity Syndicate Prospectus Department, 520 Madison Avenue, 2nd Floor, New York, NY 10022, by telephone at 877-821-7388 or by email at Prospectus_Department@Jefferies.com.

This press release shall not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy these securities, nor shall there be any sale of these securities in any state or jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to registration or qualification under the securities laws of any such state or jurisdiction.

About Sumo Logic

Sumo Logic is the pioneer in continuous intelligence, a new category of software, which enables organizations of all sizes to address the data challenges and opportunities presented by digital transformation, modern applications, and cloud computing. The Sumo Logic Continuous Intelligence Platform™ automates the collection, ingestion, and analysis of application, infrastructure, security, and IoT data to derive actionable insights within seconds. More than 2,100 customers around the world rely on Sumo Logic to build, run, and secure their modern applications and cloud infrastructures. Sumo Logic delivers its platform as a true, multi-tenant SaaS architecture, across multiple use-cases, enabling businesses to thrive in the Intelligence Economy.

