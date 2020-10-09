OTTAWA, Oct. 09, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- HEXO Corp. (“HEXO”, or the “Company”) (TSX: HEXO; NYSE: HEXO) is pleased to announce the appointment of Trent MacDonald to its executive leadership team in the acting role of Chief Financial Officer, effective today. As previously announced, Mr. MacDonald joined the Company in September, and his permanent role as Chief Financial Officer will commence upon the successful completion of Health Canada’s security clearance process for key personnel, which has been initiated. Stephen Burwash remained Chief Financial Officer for a transition period and is stepping down, effective today.



Mr. MacDonald brings more than 15 years of financial executive experience to HEXO, working for both publicly ‎listed and private enterprises. Most recently, he served as the CFO for Rx Drug Mart, a private pharmacy ‎operator/consolidator, helping to guide it through significant growth in sales. Prior to that, he served as Vice President Finance of Indigo (TSX: IDG) and Vice President Finance for some of Sobeys’ (TSX: EMP.A) largest ‎divisions and regions. Throughout his career, Mr. MacDonald has focused extensively on ‎strategic, profitable growth, designing and implementing processes and ‎solutions to ensure operational effectiveness and scalability.

In addition to his financial executive experience, Mr. MacDonald is an award-winning ‎entrepreneur, having owned and operated successful businesses across several different ‎industries, from aquaculture and industrial services, to men’s grooming product retail and barbering. He holds a BBA (Honours, Accounting and Finance) from St. Francis Xavier University and is a Chartered Professional Accountant (CPA, CA). He has held accounting positions at Deloitte and Crowe Soberman.

About HEXO

HEXO Corp is an award-winning consumer packaged goods cannabis company that creates and distributes innovative products to serve the global cannabis market. The Company serves the Canadian adult-use markets under its HEXO Cannabis, Up Cannabis and Original Stash brands, and the medical market under HEXO medical cannabis. For more information please visit hexocorp.com.

