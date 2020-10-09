HIGHLANDS RANCH, Colorado, Oct. 09, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NetworkWire -- Vivos Therapeutics, Inc. (“Vivos”), a medical technology company that offers novel and proprietary alternatives for treating mild-to-moderate obstructive sleep apnea, today announced that is has filed a registration statement on Form S-1 with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC”) relating to the proposed initial public offering of its common stock. Application has been made for listing the common stock on the Nasdaq Capital Market under the ticker symbol “VVOS.”

The proposed $20,000,000 offering (not including the underwriters’ over-allotment option) has a proposed price range of between $5.00 and $7.00 per share. The offering is subject to market conditions, and there can be no assurance as to whether the offering may be completed, or as to the actual size, price or other terms of the offering.

Roth Capital Partners is acting as lead book-running manager and representative of the underwriters for the proposed offering. Craig-Hallum Capital Group and National Securities Corporation, a wholly owned subsidiary of National Holdings Corporation (NasdaqGS:NHLD) are acting as co-managers of the proposed offering.

The offering is being made only by means of a prospectus. Copies of the prospectus relating to this offering may be obtained from: Roth Capital Partners, 888 San Clemente, Newport Beach, CA 92660, Attn: Prospectus Department, telephone: 800-678-9147, or email at rothecm@roth.com; National Securities Corporation, 200 Vesey Street, 25th Floor, New York, NY 10281, telephone: (212) 417-3634 or by sending an e-mail to: prospectusrequest@nationalsecurities.com; or Craig-Hallum Capital Group LLC, 222 South Ninth Street, Suite 350, Minneapolis, MN 55402, Attn: Equity Capital Markets, telephone: 612-334-6300 or by email at prospectus@chlm.com; or copies may also be obtained by visiting EDGAR on the SEC’s website, at www.sec.gov.

A registration statement on Form S-1 relating to the proposed offering has been filed with the SEC but has not yet become effective. These securities may not be sold, nor may offers to buy be accepted, prior to the time the registration statement becomes effective. This press release does not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy these securities, nor shall there be any sale of these securities in any state or jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to registration or qualification under the securities laws of any such state or jurisdiction.

Investor Relations Contacts:

Edward Loew

ed@vivoslife.com

(602) 903-0095