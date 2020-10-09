/NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION TO U.S. NEWS WIRE SERVICES OR DISSEMINATION IN THE U.S./



CALGARY, Alberta, Oct. 09, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Canadian Spirit Resources Inc. ("CSRI" or the "Corporation") (TSXV:SPI) (OTCBB:CSPUF) is pleased to announce that it is proposing to undertake, subject to TSX Venture Exchange approval, a non-brokered private placement offering of up to $1,000,000 (the "Offering"). The Offering will be comprised of up to 20,000,000 units of the Corporation ("Units") at a price of $0.05 per Unit. The Offering is expected to close by the end of October 2020.

Each Unit will consist of one common share in the capital of the Corporation (a "Common Share") and one-half of one Common Share purchase warrant (a "Warrant"). Each whole Warrant will entitle the holder to purchase one Common Share at a price of $0.08 for a period of two years after closing of the Offering.

All the securities issued pursuant to the Offering will be subject to a four-month restricted resale period under Canadian securities laws.

The net proceeds of the Offering will be used for various field activities and initiatives, and for general corporate purposes.

It is anticipated that the Offering will be a related party transaction under Multilateral Instrument 61–101 – Protection of Minority Security Holders in Special Transactions ("MI 61-101") as Elmag Investments Inc., an insider and control person of the Corporation, has notified the Corporation that it intends to participate in the Offering. It is anticipated that the Offering will be exempt from the formal valuation and minority shareholder approval requirements of MI 61–101 as the fair market value of the insiders' participation in the Offering will not exceed 25% of the Corporation's market capitalization. The Offering has been approved by the members of the Board of Directors of the Corporation.

CSRI is a natural resource company focusing on the identification and development of opportunities in the unconventional natural gas sector of the energy industry.

