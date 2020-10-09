Scottsdale, AZ, Oct. 09, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- When MC Companies purchased the land on the corner of Craycroft and River for their newest development, The Place at Riverwalk, they knew the location was special. After two years of great success and winning the Best Community Design Award at the 2020 AMA Tribute Awards, their expectations have been validated.

Ross and Patty McCallister, two of the company’s Principals and community leaders in the city of Tucson, saw Riverwalk as a labor of love. They worked tirelessly to ensure the community was not just another apartment community but one the city could be proud of, offering new technology, healthy living and stunning architecture.

Residents continue to be delighted by the health and wellness features that were must haves for Patty McCallister, which include a smokeless community, on site yoga classes and healthy activities utilizing beautiful outdoor spaces. “We knew we had a special location and really wanted to give our customers the absolute best product with the best amenities, and I believe we delivered on those ambitions” says Patty McCallister.

The McCallister’s also wanted to integrate their passion for giving and included a Ben’s Bells Giving Tree in the community design. Nearly every MC Companies employee in the Tucson and Phoenix market participated in making the handmade tiles and constructing the giving tree located poolside for all to enjoy.

The Place at Riverwalk’s prime location has been a key element of their success. Walkability is one of the community’s greatest assets with access to highly sought-after shopping, education and dining. The community also has direct access to the Tucson Loop, which is a central piece of the project’s health and wellness initiatives.

“Winning Best Community Design was a massive accomplishment and we are very proud of that, and seeing the surrounding neighborhood flourish alongside this community makes it worthwhile work” says Ross McCallister. The Place at Riverwalk continues to exceed expectations in every way, and winning the 2020 Best Community Design award is affirmation that MC Companies hit the bullseye with their most recent multi-family development.

About MC Companies: MC Companies https://www.mccompanies.com is a real estate investment, development, construction, and management company specializing in the multifamily properties and commercial markets. MC Companies has completed over $750 million in multi-family and commercial value-added transactions since 1985.

