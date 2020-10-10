Steel Bite Pro is a dietary supplement that consists of 23 herbal ingredients. Together, they might help to promote healthier gums and improved teeth.

New York City, NY , Oct. 09, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Steel Bite Pro is a supplement that is meant to improve the health of teeth and potentially erase the need for regular dental visits for repairs. The supplement doesn’t replace the need for regular brushing and flossing, but it offers the nutrients that the teeth need to fight plaque and prevent cavities.

Oral hygiene has recently become a topic of interest. This comes of no surprise considering the ample number of studies that have since linked poor oral health to adverse health effects (i.e. risk of heart disease, digestive issues and poor gut health). Who can forget its direct implications including dental cavities, gingivitis, periodontal diseases and halitosis!

That said, long-time researcher, Thomas Spear claims to have spent much of his life trying to figure out the right combination of ingredients that can uplift oral health. In the end, he managed to come up with something he calls, “Steel Bite Pro”. As per the broadcast, this supplement can protect teeth from cavities, eliminate bad breath, destroy plaque buildup and offer a complete oral cleanse.

The intriguing part of all this is that the purported benefits are deemed attainable because of a powerful plant-based formula of 23 all-natural ingredients. For this reason, the following comprehensive guide has been put together so that everyone is aware of how Steel Bite Pro can make a difference. But first, let’s get started by looking at its intended purpose:

What is Steel Bite Pro?

Steel Bite Pro is a dietary supplement that consists of 23 herbal ingredients. Together, they might help to promote healthier gums and improved teeth. The reason why this supplement deserves a standing ovation is because its formula reflects all possible angles of bacteria formation and plaque buildup. In addition, the creators have also taken additional measures to avoid such issues from reoccurring.

Speaking of thoroughly eradicating the causes of poor gums and teeth health, Steel Bite Pro is advertised as having the potential to breakdown plaque and tartar (responsible for wearying the gums), abolishing bacteria colonies within the plaques, fortifying teeth crowns and finally, building armours all around the mouth. With all of this in mind, let’s investigate the ingredients that make it possible to achieve each of the aforementioned steps.

Before the savory substance of this Steel Bite Pro review, upfront consumers should know the price of this dental health supplement to see if it is a feasible oral hygiene formula to try:

One bottle for $69

Three bottles for $177 ($59)

Six bottles for $294 ($49 each)

Consumers can get free shipping, and the formula can be returned within 60 days for a refund if it doesn’t work for their needs. To avoid any Steel Bite Pro scams, make sure to never order from Amazon.com or any other online marketplace as the creator is very clear that the only website to buy the authentic product is from SteelBitePro.com. Now, to know if Steel Bite Pro is the right

What ingredients are found in Steel Bite Pro?

To get Steel Bite Pro to improve the health of the mouth, the creators focus on changing saliva. The entire list of ingredients includes 29 different substances that are sourced from just about everywhere. From the Alps to Europe to China, the creators have gone through the effort of researching al of these substances to break down plaque and ease inflammation. It also focuses on erasing bacteria for good.

In total, the website for Steel Bite Pro mentions the following ingredients –

Berberine

Turmeric

Milk thistle

Beetroot

Yarrow

Dandelion

Alfalfa

Jujube seeds

Zinc

Chicory root

Celery seed

Burdock root

Yellow dock

Grape seed extract

Ginger

Feverfew

Methionine

L-cysteine

By combining the efforts of these ingredients, Thomas himself noticed that the changes happened within about three days. Found exclusively online at SteelBitePro.com only, the Steel Bite Pro supplement is one of the most popular leading dental health formulas for oral hygiene that works from the inside out.

At the time of writing, the team have yet to share how much of each ingredient is found per Steel Bite Pro serving. Nonetheless, below is an in-depth summary that takes a closer look at the role all of the listed herbal ingredients play in possibly nourishing oral health:

Berberine

Berberine is a naturally arising chemical found in plants belonging to the family of Berberis. Widely recognized for its antioxidant, antimicrobial and anti-inflammatory properties, berberine might be useful to strengthen many of our oral pathways.

In a 2012 study, researchers assessed berberine alkaloids, which are believed to comprise of therapeutic properties. Specifically, they wanted to see whether berberine can have a positive effect on periodontal inflammation. Why periodontal inflammation? Because, it affects teeth-supporting components and can worsen with the presence of infections. As for the results, berberine was found to reduce the number of inflammatory cells. Similarly, another study conducted in 2005, found that berberine-infused gels help to reduce both plaque and gingival indices.

Turmeric

Turmeric, also referred to as Curcuma longa, is an herb that has been incorporated in many traditional medicinal practices. To date, it has attracted society’s attention for its anti-inflammatory and antimicrobial properties. In fact, the duo apparently suffices to treat oral health. One 2013 review claims that turmeric can play a significant role in treating periodontal diseases and oral cancers. Precisely, when used as a mouthwash, it was found to have prevented plaque and gingivitis, while reducing microbial count. That said, the one concern that researchers have expressed is turmeric’s poor bioavailability. In addition, it is unclear what higher doses of turmeric can do.

Milk Thistle

Milk Thistle is an herb derived from the Silybum marianum plant. While very little research is available in terms of its complete efficacy on oral health, traditionally speaking, this ingredient is deemed a suitable solution for bleeding gums. According to naturopathic expert, Dr. Kane, bleeding gums indicate the lack of vitamin C and/or folic acid, and these are allegedly components found in milk thistle as well. The creators of Steel Bite Pro further noted that it can also help to treat damages caused by heavy metals, which makes sense considering its rich source of antioxidants.

Yarrow

Yarrow is a flowering plant native to Asia, Europe and North America. Belonging to the Asteraceae family, it has been conventionally used to treat common cold, diarrhea, gastrointestinal tract issues and fluctuating menstrual cycles to name a few. Based on a 2011 compilation of herbs that can benefit the field of dentistry, yarrow was identified as one that can help to promote healing of aches, sores and cuts in the month. These issues can either be due to surgical procedures or improper cleaning.

Beetroot

Beetroot is documented as the taproot portion of the beet plant. It is supposedly packed with essential nutrients, namely, iron, vitamin C, manganese and folic acid. As for its contribution towards oral health, it is known for its high nitrate levels that get converted into the body as nitric oxide. The latter is said to help prolong the growth of acid-producing bacteria, while attempting to reduce acidity in the saliva. These two factors alone typically need special care, as they can easily trigger plaque formation and consequently, tooth decay.

Dandelion

Dandelion is known by the scientific name, “Taraxacum,” and has been an integral part of traditional Chinese and American medicine. As per existing studies, this respective ingredient can help to treat abscesses in the mouth. The NHS defines abscess, namely, dental abscess as a group of discharge found inside the teeth, gums or the bone that holds teeth in place. This is a common issue that arises due to the presence of bacterial infection. When proper care isn’t sought for, individuals might be faced with unbearable pain, either forcing them to take painkillers or removing the affected tooth altogether.

Alfalfa

Alfalfa falls into the category of legumes, but it is also appreciated as an herb. As for its nutrients, it contains the likes of vitamin K, vitamin C, copper, iron, magnesium, manganese and folate to name a few. Luckily, alfalfa additionally acts as anti-inflammatory and antioxidant agents, which in the case of oral health means potentially treating bacterial infections. Moreover, a 2011 review on Ayurvedic medicine concluded that alfalfa can help to strengthen gum tissue, reduce plaque and improve bones.

Jujube

Jujube is a species of Ziziphus fitting right into the buckthorn family. This respective fruit is viewed as a powerhouse of antioxidants, which help to free one’s system of free radicals and can potentially enhance immunity. Above all, it is praised for its rich source of calcium. Therefore, one can anticipate that the bone supporting our teeth will be fortified. Another benefit, as per the Steel Bite Pro team, is that it might increase the saliva’s ability to fight off bacteria rather than using it as a fuel to promote growth.

Zinc

Zinc is an essential trace element that has been linked to positive oral health. Based on the findings reported in a 2020 review, the role that zinc plays is an optimal one. In particular, it was concluded that the essential trace element is needed to treat plaque-related diseases and oral mucosa (i.e. mucous membrane lining of the mouth). A deficiency in zinc implies a higher risk of getting gingivitis, periodontitis, and other related issues.

Chicory Root

Chicory root is a plant that is found in the dandelion family. Normally, this respective root is dried, heated then powdered to be consumed as a tea or better yet, an inexpensive alternative to regular coffee. However, the difference here is that chicory can potentially prevent Streptococcus mutans from sticking to our tooth enamel. These are nothing more than commonly found bacteria that have been linked to tooth decay. Streptococcus mutans are damaging because they alter sucrose to lactic acid, and this produces a highly acidic environment in the mouth.

Celery Seed

Celery seeds are welcomed by many traditional practitioners who value plants as medicine. It is composed of many essential minerals such as calcium, iron and even manganese. The benefit of including celery in one’s oral health regime is that it produces powerful saliva that suffices to fight off Streptococcus mutans, while providing our gums with essential support to remain strong and intact.

Burdock

Burdock root is a type of vegetable that is typically grown in certain parts of Asia and Europe. Just like the aforementioned ingredients, this too has found its way into all-natural medicine. A 2014 study evaluated the claims surrounding burdock’s antimicrobial activity. The researchers concluded that the most effective concentration was 250mg/mL, as it not only reduced Streptococcus mutans, but also aureus, epidermidis and other related bacteria.

Yellow Dock

Yellow dock is a perennial flowering plant in the Polygonaceae family. What makes this ingredient helpful is that it acts similarly to that of alfalfa. Namely, it has been found that yellow dock is stupendous when it comes to strengthening gum tissue, reducing plaque and improving bones that hold up the teeth.

Grape seed extract

Grape seed extract is derived from dried and powdered grape seeds. As an antimicrobial agent, it made waves within the research industry. Specifically, a 2019 study published in Bacteriology summarized that it is more effective against Gram-positive bacteria than Gram-negative bacteria. The reoccurring “streptococcus” is considered gram-positive, which can easily reap into teeth, gums, tongue, etc. Because these bacteria prefer to pick a location and stick to it, it allows them to grow and produce an acidic environment in which they can thrive.

Ginger

Ginger, like turmeric, is an anti-inflammatory agent. It carries a chemical called gingerol, which is responsible for its medicinal characteristics. Normally, ginger goes hand in hand with turmeric, so seeing this in Steel Bite Pro isn’t surprising. While its anti-inflammatory property is trusted to ease toothaches, its antibacterial property is what hinders plaque and bacteria buildup in the mouth.

Feverfew

Feverfew is a flowering plant of the Asteraceae family. As the name hints out, it was traditionally used to treat fevers, migraines, stomach aches and any inflammation within the body. In terms of the mouth, it specifically aims to relieve toothaches, but very little research surrounding its uses can be found.

Artichoke

Artichoke is the bud of a flower called thistle. Classified as a vegetable, it is a dominating type thanks to its rich source of antioxidants. In fact, it also contains vitamins C and K, folic acid and magnesium to name a few. These are some reasons why artichoke easily pair well with turmeric or yarrow. That said, a study conducted by Japanese researchers led to a new attribute that forever changed the natural dentistry world. In particular, these individuals found that artichoke’s active component, cynaropicrin, can prevent periodontal diseases. How? Because, they can limit the production of inflammatory particles linked to endotoxins found in bacteria. In fact, increased productions can take a toll on oral bone structures.

Chanca Piedra

Referred to as “Gale of the wind”, Chanca Piedra is often grown in coastal areas. Initially, it was only considered as a way to resolve kidney stones, but soon after, it was included to treat diabetes, digestive issues and malaria. In terms of oral health, a 2014 review supposedly found that Chanca Piedra has antimicrobial and anti-inflammatory activity strong enough to kill or prevent microbes growth.

Red Raspberry

Red raspberry leaves are trusted to house tannins, which are natural astringents. For this reason, one can anticipate improved gums health and reduced chances of oral cavities. Aside from their anti-inflammatory properties, tannins can increase healing processes.

Seeing the Steel Bite Pro ingredients spelled out with documented benefits and associations with real healthy healing properties, while knowing a single smile can make someone’s day, but not all smiles are equal. There are plenty of ways to correct crookedness or to brighten a smile, but that doesn’t make the environment of the mouth any healthier. That requires vitamins, as well as flossing daily and brushing after meals. By delivering the right balance of nutrients, consumers can keep themselves away from the drill at the dentist’s office, ensuring that they get what they need. With the use of Steel Bite Pro, that need is filled a little more easily.

Steel Bite Pro was developed by a researcher named Thomas Spear, and he’s maintained a focus on helping consumers everywhere to improve the health of their teeth. While the effort that goes into healthier teeth can seem a little overwhelming, this supplement condenses the remedy into a single capsule. The USA-made formula is easy for anyone to use and it can even help consumers that have allowed their tooth enamel to suffer for years.

What actions should be taken to enhance oral health?

Although Steel Bite Pro takes care of most internal oral health issues by attacking predatory bacteria, optimal maintenance is key. This means that consumers will have to consider certain changes that can ameliorate their oral health. For instance, brushing twice a day is recommended so that any food stuck in between the teeth can be cleared out immediately.

In addition, flossing is fundamental because it is what truly eliminates any food residues left behind. Once these are cleared out, bacteria might find themselves struggling to grow, which in turn, may eliminate them. That said, adding mouthwashes to one’s routine can’t hurt given the added benefit of a decrease in bad mouth odor. One that is rarely discussed is that of cleaning the tongue. Why is this even a thing? When dirt is accumulated on the tongue and saliva is produced, the two end up coming together. The goal is to use our saliva as a weapon against bacteria, not as a fuel for bacterial growth.

Finally comes alterations to one’s eating and drinking habits, which of course might be difficult for some people. Simple tweaks like adding more vegetables that promote healthy gums, and fruits that can potentially replace sweet treats make all the difference. In fact, anything to do with refined sugar and flour, food high in unhealthy fats and artificial sweeteners should be discarded. The latter may accelerate tooth decaying because of the acidity buildup in the mouth.

How much does Steel Bite Pro cost?

The cost per bottle will be determined by how many bottles that the customer orders at once. Each bottle has enough of the supplement to last through an entire month of use. Steel Bite Pro is accessible at the following distinct price points:

30-day supply of Steel Bite Pro: $69/bottle + free S&H in U.S.

$69/bottle + free S&H in U.S. 90-day supply of Steel Bite Pro : $59/bottle + free S&H in U.S.

: $59/bottle + free S&H in U.S. 180-day supply of Steel Bite Pro: $49/bottle + free S&H in U.S.

As this is being written, the team behind Steel Bite Pro insist that consumers should unfailingly take this supplement for up to 90 days. This is often the case with all-natural solutions, as more time is required for the body to acquaint itself to the ingredients. Hence, the reason why the price per unit for 3- and 6-bottles is much lower.

Natural Ways to Improve the Health of Teeth

Rather than just pushing the Steel Bite Pro supplement as some miracle pill solution that requires no extra effort, consumers are given a list of different techniques that they should integrate into their daily life to help with the state of their teeth. According to Thomas, the recommendations include:

Do not consume sugary foods. When someone consumes sugar, the bacteria in their mouth is supposed to break it down. Unfortunately, the acids that the mouth produces in the process can lead to decay as tooth enamel endures erosion. Drinks with a high amount of sugar are even more risky since consumers can sip at the beverages and progressively increase the acid.

Stay hydrated. No matter what healthy habits that someone decides to take on, the best recommendation is to drink enough water. With the sipping of water instead of juice or soda, consumers will rinse out the particles that can cause decay.

Keep eating fresh produce with a bit of a crunch. Though it may be tempting for consumers to go for the chips and other snacks that are ready, a crunchy carrot or apple is much healthier for the teeth. Without processed ingredients, consumers will force their jaws to keep working out.

Reduce foods with acids. Along with processed and sugary foods, consumers should stay away from foods and beverages that can introduce new acid to the enamel, like coffee and tea.

Take vitamins. Steel Bite Pro offers a substantial amount of support from a nutritional standpoint, ensuring that the gums and teeth can stay healthy and reduce the length of time needed for repairs.

Final Verdict

Steel Bite Pro offers the chance to improve the health of teeth in a way that teeth whitening procedures and brushing teeth can’t do on its own. With a broad array of ingredients, Thomas promises that everything is natural and safe. Though it can take a little time to get results, consumers should see a change within the first few days. While brushing teeth is still a necessity, the changes that the body sustains will end up being incredibly helpful.

Based on the analysis above, Steel Bite Pro is a dietary supplement that focuses on certain properties and nutrients that alleviate the damages done to one’s gums and teeth. Undoubtedly, agents including antioxidants, anti-inflammatory and antimicrobial activities and nutrients such as vitamins C and K, calcium and manganese kept coming up. The similarities among the ingredients is what seems to bring the Steel Bite Pro formula together so that bacteria can be put to and end as soon as possible. While the purported benefits are desirable, oral health heavily depends on our own actions. This means taking precautionary measures and ensuring that daily oral routines are fulfilled. To find out more about Steel Bite Pro and the herbal power it is founded on, click here.

